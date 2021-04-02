No. 1 Auburn High falls in showdown to No. 2 Hewitt-Trussville

Auburn High went down swinging.

In the top of the seventh of Friday’s epic against Hewitt-Trussville, Brendan Wall ripped an RBI single through the infield to score Ryan Olson, making it a one-run game in the late stages as the No. 1 Tigers fought to keep their winning streak against the No. 2 Huskies.

Wall represented the tying run — and Auburn High’s opportunity to keep the comeback bid going. A walk moved Wall to second with one out down. Auburn High was 90 feet closer.

But Hewitt-Trussville closer Riley Quick came on in tense moments to hurl a big strikeout then force a game-ending groundout, and Hewitt-Trussville survived to take the day’s top-two showdown 4-3 at Southern Union in Wadley.

Auburn High trailed 4-2 going into the seventh and gave it a good swing. The Tigers entered having won 16 straight games, but fell to 21-2 on the season. Hewitt-Trussville moved to 22-2. The game came down to the wire and in that way lived up to the billing as a meeting between the two teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the ASWA’s Class 7A rankings.

They might just meet again.