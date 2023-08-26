MONTGOMERY — Opelika was faced with slaying a giant on Friday night.

It wasn’t meant to be. Four-time Class 7A state champion Thompson topped Opelika 44-13 in the AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Cramton Bowl.

Opelika cut a Thompson lead to 23-13 in the second half, but the high-powered Warriors answered fast and pulled away from there.

“We played good in spurts but we never sustained anything,” said Opelika head coach Erik Speakman. “We just made way too many first-game mistakes with penalties, turnovers, big plays, blown coverages, all the things that do get you beat by a team like Thompson.”

Opelika managed 16 first downs as compared to Thompson’s 18, but as Speakman said, the Bulldogs couldn’t sustain drives long enough to find the end zone as often as Thompson.

Bulldogs running back Calvin Hughley shouldered a heavy load, logging 15 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns. When the Warriors shut down the run game and neutralized Hughley, quarterback Roman Gagliano had to get the ball to his receivers.

Senior Jordan Tolbert had five receptions for 50 yards and junior Drue Gagliano had 50 as well on four receptions.

Late in the third quarter, his 15-yard catch down to the 1-yard line set up the Hughley touchdown that made it a 10-point game.

Early in the first half, it was essentially a fair fight. Thompson was up 10-0 via a 20-yard field goal and a touchdown from AJ Green, but the Bulldogs answered before the break. Hughley blew by the defense for a 38-yard touchdown run to make it 10-7 in the second quarter. But Thompson answered twice before the break to make it 23-7 by halftime.

Gagliano was 18-of-30 for 162 yards, but threw an interception that Thompson capitalized on and took two sacks.

“When you play somebody like that, it exposes every mistake that you make,” Speakman said. “Definitely a learning opportunity.”

Warriors’ quarterback Trent Seaborn completed 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 246 yards. Deuce Oliver was his favorite target, finishing with 118 yards on nine receptions.

“I thought the effort was really good,” Speakman said. “We’ll have to go into next week, when we start region play, and get those things corrected. I think we can fix all of those. Most of them are problems we can fix.”

The Bulldogs return to the Cramton Bowl next Thursday, so it’ll be a quick turnaround for them to learn from the mistakes Speakman and his staff identify from Friday night’s contest.

They’ll face JAG in the first region game of the season, which will be a true test of whether the Bulldogs were able to capitalize on what was learned against Thompson.

Thompson 44, Opelika 13

THO — 44

OPE — 13

Second quarter

THO — John McGuire 29 field goal, 11:14

THO — AJ Green 5 run (kick good), 6:43

OPE — Calvin Hughley 38 run (kick good), 4:17

THO — Kolby Hearn 12 catch from Trent Seaborn (kick failed), 2:42

THO — Deuce Oliver 15 catch from Seaborn (kick good), 1:51)

Third quarter

OPE — Hughley 1 run (pass failed), 2:39

THO — Michael Dujon 15 run (kick good), 1:00

Fourth quarter

THO — Dujon 11 run (kick good), 8:20