No. 3 Auburn High picks up steam in second half, downs Bob Jones

Duck Samford Stadium was packed with royal and white on Friday for senior night.

Auburn High gave the fans plenty to cheer for in a 42-21 win.

“I love this group of seniors,” Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge said. “It’s a great group of guys, they’ve gotten better every single game. I’m super proud they got out of here with a win.”

With Auburn High up by just one score at halftime, Carson Yancy broke things open returning the third quarter’s opening kickoff for a touchdown to stretch a 21-14 lead to 28-14.

His return shifted momentum back to the Tigers after a Bob Jones just before the break.

Auburn would put the game away with a 50-yard reception by senior wide receiver Bakari Dailey as the Tigers went up three scores with 7:51 in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we came out the second half and played a lot better,” said Etheredge. “I thought on offense we were moving the ball — we gave up some plays defensively, but we’ll get that fixed — we’re a little banged up right now.”