No. 4 Loachapoka girls blast Central-Hayneville; boys complete sweep

The No. 4 Loachapoka girls basketball opened area play with a blowout 56-15 win over Central Hayneville on Tuesday night.

Jireh Ray led all scorers with 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals.

Loachapoka moved to 8-7 on the season with the win and 1-0 in Area 6-1A.

Loachapoka is ranked fourth in Class 1A in the latest ASWA rankings, with many of its losses coming to teams in much larger classifications.

Taylah Murph scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds on Tuesday night.

Shawndria Calloway neared a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds, while Jasmyn Thomas added another eight points and six steals for Loachapoka.

Loachapoka boys cruise

Jordan Holley scored 24 points to lead the boys team past Central-Hayneville 74-50.

Jaseveion Moore scored another 21 points for Loachapoka, while Tyler Harris added another 17 points.

Loachapoka moved to 8-6 overall and 1-0 in Area 6-1A.

