No. 7 Auburn High girls blast Smiths Station to open area play

The Auburn High girls basketball team blasted Smiths Station 75-19 on Tuesday night to open area play with a convincing win.

Olivia Porter led the Tigers with 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Syriah Daniels scored 17 points while pulling down eight rebounds of her own and poking away another four steals.

Coral Halanych added nine points.

The Tigers led 45-8 at the half, well on their way to 1-0 in Area 4-7A.

Auburn High moved to 11-3 on the season.

Auburn High is ranked No. 7 in Class 7A in the latest ASWA poll.

The Tigers continue area play next on the road Jan. 15 at Central-Phenix City, to reach the halfway point of area play in the three-team league.

Auburn High is then scheduled to flip locations in the second half of region play, traveling to play at Smiths Station on Jan. 26 then host Central on Jan. 29.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.