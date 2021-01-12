 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 7 Auburn High girls blast Smiths Station to open area play
0 comments
Girls Basketball

No. 7 Auburn High girls blast Smiths Station to open area play

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn vs Opelika - Basketball - 1.5.21

Auburn's Olivia Porter (5) dribbles against Opelika on Jan. 5 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

The Auburn High girls basketball team blasted Smiths Station 75-19 on Tuesday night to open area play with a convincing win.

Olivia Porter led the Tigers with 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Syriah Daniels scored 17 points while pulling down eight rebounds of her own and poking away another four steals.

Coral Halanych added nine points.

The Tigers led 45-8 at the half, well on their way to 1-0 in Area 4-7A.

Auburn High moved to 11-3 on the season.

Auburn High is ranked No. 7 in Class 7A in the latest ASWA poll.

The Tigers continue area play next on the road Jan. 15 at Central-Phenix City, to reach the halfway point of area play in the three-team league.

Auburn High is then scheduled to flip locations in the second half of region play, traveling to play at Smiths Station on Jan. 26 then host Central on Jan. 29.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert