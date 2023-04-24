When Roger McDonald was hired to be head football coach at Dadeville High School, the world was in the thick of a pandemic. His first face-to-face meeting with his team took place in early June 2020 at Tiger Stadium, with players and staff spaced out to a social distance in the bleachers.

McDonald’s memory of it goes back to the front row, and the eyes of someone he’d yet to know — a player McDonald said looked at him the entire time he spoke. That player was Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, then a rising junior.

“I knew, with somebody eyeing me like that and listening and taking in every word, I knew they would be a good player,” McDonald said. “I just didn’t know how good they were going to be at the time.”

Dowdell, 18, was one of four killed in a mass shooting that injured more than 30 people at a 16th birthday party for his sister, Alexis Dowdell, on April 15 at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville. Phil died saving his sister’s life, she said in a report by the Associated Press, just weeks away from his Dadeville High graduation.

Phil was a three-sport athlete for the Tigers. He starred on the football field, and was set to attend Jacksonville State University in the fall on a football scholarship. He was a standout on the basketball court and in track cleats, too.

His coaches remember him as more than the skilled athlete he was. They recall a competitive spirit and a responsible young man; someone whose character was just as significant as his talents.

“He’s that type of guy, man, whatever he play, he brings that leadership and that positivity to the team,” Dadeville assistant coach Michael Taylor said. “You can have things going bad, and don’t nobody want to play their best. But Phil, man, it didn’t matter. He’d laugh, smile (with) that big smile he had, and he turned everything around. It didn’t matter no more.”

Taylor is an assistant coach for all three sports Dowdell played, but he’d known him far long, having coached him in youth league when he was 9 years old. The coach watched Dowdell grow in so many ways.

Not only did Taylor see Dowdell grow from boy to a young man, but he watched him develop into a dynamic athlete, as he’d often train with Taylor’s son, Faulkner University defensive back Josh Taylor, at the Taylor family home. He also watched Dowdell develop into a leader and stand out teammate.

“He wasn’t selfish,” Taylor said. “You’ve got so many great athletes (and) they’re just selfish — ‘It’s all about me, it’s all about me, it’s all about I.’ But him, he never talked about Phil. He always talked about his friends; that first five, that second five coming off the bench in basketball. That 12th player in football, in track and field, that relay team.”

Both Taylor and Chris Hand, the head track coach and principal at Dadeville High School, saw Dowdell’s selflessness often, but Hand also remembered a passionate competitor who was all-in depending on the season.

“When he played basketball, it was all basketball,” Hand said. “When it was track, it was all track. When he was catching and punt return, it was football.”

Something all of Dowdell’s coaches recounted, and something many said they’ll remember the most, was his smile.

“Never seen him with anything but a smile on his face,” Dadeville boys basketball coach Jesse Foster said. “It was a smile that would light up a room.

“He was one of the most, if not the most, humble, respectful and unselfish athlete (and) individual that I ever met in my coaching career (and) teaching career,” Foster added. “He was just a beautiful kid to get to know, and it was a blessing for me to be able to watch him grow into the athlete that he grew into. … There was no moment too big for him. He always prepared himself, whether it was in life or in sports.”