‘No time to be quiet’: Local Black coaches teach voting’s importance

Two of Jones’ players — quarterback Walter Tatum and receiver JayQuan Lindsay — are taking their roles in the election process to the next level Tuesday. Both student-athletes have volunteered to be poll workers to help during what will likely be a hectic day for the community.

Tatum explained he isn’t taking his responsibility on Tuesday — three days before Notasulga plays in the first round of the playoffs — lightly.

“That means a lot. That means I can always go back and tell people that I did this,” Tatum said. “[Coach Jones] always tells us that our vote counts. Every vote counts. We really need to vote and know who we want as President.”

Jones said he appreciated the outspokenness of countless people when it comes to voting, especially the athletes and stars that his players’ generation looks up to. He was also thrilled with the community’s response to his coaching staff’s voting shirts, as several people reached out about buying their own not only to support the football team but to show the community how seriously they take voting.

As a football coach in a small town, Jones knows that all eyes are on him during good times and bad. That’s part of why he hasn’t been afraid to stand up during such an important moment, and he’s optimistic that those around him can see why.

“I think everybody is starting to understand the power of one, the power of voting and what it can bring to your community not only for the respect part but with values — bringing money to poor communities like ourselves with that,” Jones said. “That's the part that we have to understand that we have to do to make change and make our community better.”