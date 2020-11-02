‘No time to be quiet’: Local Black coaches teach voting’s importance

When the Notasulga Blue Devils took the field for their home game against Maplesville on Oct. 9, Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones’ staff had a special message on their game day shirts.
The Blue Devils’ assistants weren’t wearing the typical coaches' polos you expect to see on a sideline Friday night. Instead, they all wore blue long-sleeve shirts that featured Notasulga’s logo below one word: VOTE.
Notasulga’s message to its players and fans is just one example of local high school football programs making a concerted effort to inform people about the importance of voting.
In a year that’s seen unrest in headlines across the country, Jones said that sentiment is especially powerful at area schools like Notasulga, which is led by a Black head coach working alongside mostly Black assistants leading a roster of predominantly young Black men.
“As a young Black coach, I'm trying to get them to understand it. We have to express our feelings. It's no time to be quiet,” Jones said. “The way you feel, that's how you have to express yourself and let people know how you feel. That's one thing about voting: it gives you an opportunity to put who you like and who you think can change some things that's going on in office. Maybe it will happen with the power of voting.”
Juan Williams is in his first year as LaFayette’s football coach, but he’s made it a point to talk to his players — those who are able to vote and those who are still too young — about how important their participation is.
Williams said the team has had a roundtable discussion about voting, during which he’s stressed that every vote matters. He said he and his assistants have taken their roles as educators seriously, as they’ve been sure to let their players know about the history of Black men and women in America — specifically in Alabama — putting their lives on the line for the right to vote.
Williams only has a handful of players who have already turned 18, but he’s hopeful the conversations they’ve had will stick with everyone going forward.
“Sometimes, we don't think your vote matters, but every vote matters and every vote counts. That's the biggest thing in this generation: making sure everybody knows that their votes count,” Williams said. “Voice your opinion, and that's your opinion. The thing is, you might not vote like the next person votes, or the next person might not vote like you vote. That's your vote. That's something you're entitled to in this great United States of America that we're in.”
Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton has implemented voter education into his program as well. He said the most popular question he’s received has been who he will vote for, which he said he’s answered by explaining that your choice in any race depends on what you are looking for in a candidate.
As a teacher and coach, Newton takes education seriously, which is why that is one of the main areas he is considering in the different elections.
Newton said he was inspired to educate his players about voting after a conversation he heard in the hallways at Loachapoka between Cathy Jones — a teacher who has spent over two decades at the high school — and some of her students. Newton understands being a coach means being a role model to his players, which is why he has made sure that voting is a life lesson he instills in the team.
“I have a platform where I'm able to reach out and educate young African Americans and even young people on some of the things they don't know about,” Newton said. “They don't know that we haven't always had a right to vote. They're listening to it in history class and Mrs. Jones' class. If she's saying it and I'm saying it, then they'll be like, 'OK, this was something that really happened.'”
Jones has also relied on a history teacher, Notasulga assistant coach A.J. Williams. Williams has spent time during water breaks and practice intermissions talking to players about the country’s voting situation, both past and present. He also acted as a guide when Notasulga’s coaches worked to make history real for their players.
Williams was on hand with Jones and the Blue Devils when they traveled to Selma in 2017 to play Ellwood Christian. Knowing Selma’s history in the civil rights movement, Jones, Williams and the coaches turned the road game into a field trip to show the players Pettus Bridge and educate them about the sacrifices made by so many Black people who came before them.
Two of Jones’ players — quarterback Walter Tatum and receiver JayQuan Lindsay — are taking their roles in the election process to the next level Tuesday. Both student-athletes have volunteered to be poll workers to help during what will likely be a hectic day for the community.
Tatum explained he isn’t taking his responsibility on Tuesday — three days before Notasulga plays in the first round of the playoffs — lightly.
“That means a lot. That means I can always go back and tell people that I did this,” Tatum said. “[Coach Jones] always tells us that our vote counts. Every vote counts. We really need to vote and know who we want as President.”
Jones said he appreciated the outspokenness of countless people when it comes to voting, especially the athletes and stars that his players’ generation looks up to. He was also thrilled with the community’s response to his coaching staff’s voting shirts, as several people reached out about buying their own not only to support the football team but to show the community how seriously they take voting.
As a football coach in a small town, Jones knows that all eyes are on him during good times and bad. That’s part of why he hasn’t been afraid to stand up during such an important moment, and he’s optimistic that those around him can see why.
“I think everybody is starting to understand the power of one, the power of voting and what it can bring to your community not only for the respect part but with values — bringing money to poor communities like ourselves with that,” Jones said. “That's the part that we have to understand that we have to do to make change and make our community better.”
