Notasulga/Autaugaville Gamer

Notasulga defeated the Autaugaville Eagles 35-0 last night at Sanderson Knapp Stadium in Notasulga last night. It was the first game of the season for the Blue Devils. In a crazy sports world calendar where the Kentucky Derby is being run on Labor Day weekend, the Blue Devils only had to wait three weeks into the season to play their first game. They had only started practicing three weeks ago but were ready to play when they blew the whistle.
“I am happy football is back. I am happy for our kids. I am happy for our community,” Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones said. “I am thankful for everyone who came out tonight. I am a hard man to please, but I am happy tonight.”
The Devils faced a familiar foe in Autaugaville as they hit the field in their all royal blue jerseys and pants, with their white helmets, for the first time in the 2020 season.
Both teams stared out slow, but then a dig defensive stand ignited the Devils. The Eagles has driven into Devil territory and faced a fourth and one on the Devil 36-yard line. The Devils stopped the Eagles for no gain, and that was the spark they needed. The Devils found the end zone three plays later.
First, Jerel Crayton rumbled off tackle for 24 yards. Then two plays later, Walter Tatum scored the first of his two touchdowns. He ran the option, faking the dive to the full back, then turned up right behind the center, then broke out to his right and out raced everyone to the pylon for the score. On the next series, Tatum showed his defensive skills as he intercepted a pass, the first of two he would have for the night. The 7-0 lead would hold as the first quarter ended.
The Devils got on the scoreboard again early in the second quarter. Again, Crayton had a big run on the first play of the drive, this time as he rushed for a thirty-six yard gain, down to the Eagles 24 yard line. Tatum then found the end zone again. It was a thing of beauty after a horrible start. He bobbled the snap, the defense thinking they had a chance at the ball rushed in diving for the ball, big mistake, huge. Tatum gathered up the loose ball, broke two tackles and was off to the races. He sprinted to the right for the score to make it 14-0.
“He is a special player. We know he can get us where we need to be this year” Jones said.
Tatum was a thoroughbred on the field last night as he had his own Triple Crown moments. He scored on two runs, had two interceptions and even caught a pass at wide receiver. He ended the first half with over a hundred yards rushing.
The final score of the half came after a bizarre move by the Eagles, facing 4th-and-9 from their own 10-yard line, they elected to go for it. They came up one yard short. Given a short field the Devil’s Tyrese McCullough rushed in for a nine-yard run around right end to make the score at the half 21-0.
The second half the Devils put the game away on a back-breaking four-play, 58-yard drive. The drive was just a power running attack, right up the middle to ice the game.
The final score of the came from the defense, as they sacked the Eagles quarterback and dislocated him from the ball, which Terel Crayton picked up in the end zone for the final score to make it 35-0. Fittingly because he, along with Keith Heard, Skyler Trimble and Tatum led the Devil defense all night.
The Devils have a bye next week while Autaugaville takes on Verbena at home.
Notasulga 35, Autaugaville 0
AUT – 0 0 0 0 - 0
NOT – 7 14 14 0 - 35
1st quarter
NHS: Walter Tatum 40 run (Tirado PAT) 2:35
2nd quarter
NHS: Tatum 24 run (Tirado PAT) 10:43
NHS: Tyrese McCullough 9 run (Tirado PAT) 4:14
3rd quarter
NHS: Jerel Crayton 15 run (PAT NG) 9:46
NHS: Terel Crayton fumble recovery (Trimble 2 point)) 8:13
