Notasulga boys advance in state basketball tournament
BOYS BASKETBALL

Notasulga boys advance in state basketball tournament

Notasulga logo (copy)

The Notasulga boys basketball team topped Talladega County Central 63-36 on Wednesday to advance to the round of 16 in the Class 1A state playoffs.

Khalil Johnson led the Blue Devils with 23 points, draining seven 3-pointers.

Walter Tatum recorded a double-double scoring 12 points and hauling in 12 rebounds.

Antonial Ware added 14 points and six rebounds. Jayquan Lindsay tallied eight points, eight assists and six steals.

Notasulga will advance to face J.F. Shields on the road Friday.

