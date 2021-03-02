Notasulga boys fall to Belgreen in state semifinals

Notasulga’s wild ride ended in the Final Four.

Belgreen caught fire from the field Tuesday in the AHSAA Class 1A semifinals, and pulled away to top Notasulga 66-44 in Birmingham.

Belgreen hit 57.8-percent of its shots from the field and 50-percent from 3-point range.

Antonial Ware led Notasulga with 26 points and neared a double-double with nine rebounds, but Belgreen led 17-11 by the end of the first quarter, then exploded to score 20 points in both the second quarter and third quarter to take control of the game.

Belgreen advances to the state championship game. Notasulga’s season ends one game short.

Walter Tatum scored another 13 points for Belgreen, also adding eight rebounds.

Notasulga made a storybook charge to the state semifinals, ending its regular season at 2-6 with several stoppages due to the COVID-19 interrupting the season, before the Blue Devils captured the area tournament championship with an 81-71 win over rival Loachapoka on the way to making a strong postseason surge.

After winning the area championship, Notasulga opened the state playoffs with a 63-36 win over Talladega County Central then topped Shields 49-45 in the second round.

Notasulga beat Winterboro 69-51 in the regional finals to punch the team’s ticket to the Final Four, where the Blue Devils’ season ended Tuesday on the state’s biggest stage.

