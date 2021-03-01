Notasulga boys head to state semifinals despite 3 COVID-related season stoppages

At times, it looked like the Notasulga Blue Devils’ season was over before it truly began.
The Blue Devils saw their season paused three different times due to coronavirus protocols, which cut what would have been about a 20-game regular season down to eight. Despite those issues, Notasulga’s players kept working and persevering, and it’s paid off in a major way.
Notasulga has been rolling since upsetting Loachapoka in the area tournament title game by winning three straight playoff games to reach the Class 1A state semifinals. Their unusual path to Birmingham could take another step forward at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, when they take on Belgreen for a spot in Friday’s Class 1A state championship game.
“It was tough. At one time you may get in the groove where you have a few good practices to where you're looking forward to playing the next team. It really hurt the staff to just have to tell those kids, 'We're going to have to sit out another two weeks and not play this game' or 'This game's been canceled,'” Notasulga boys coach Clifton Knight said. “These kids are just different from any group I've had. They don't seem to fear anything. The coaching staff, we just kept preaching to them that this is just one of those years, and we have to just stay focused and keep our eyes on the prize.”
The Blue Devils’ regular-season schedule looks like a bingo card in retrospect, as there are plenty of dates listed but just a few games here and there marked with actual results. Notasulga ended the regular season with a 2-6 record after starting and stopping three different times due to COVID, but Knight and his assistants Brian Ware and Keith Butler kept at it.
Notasulga’s players remained bought in despite the unusual obstacles they faced, and as the team prepped to play Loachapoka in the area title game Knight and his coaches focused in.
The Blue Devils dropped both regular-season meetings with the Indians, but in the lead-up to the area title game the group put in seven strong days of practice in order to answer back. Those early issues and any lingering problems due to limited action were nowhere to be found on Feb. 12, when Notasulga took down Loachapoka 81-71 to earn the area’s top seed into the Class 1A playoffs.
Knight lauded the players’ efforts, saying they could have easily called it quits during any one of the teams the season was stopped.
Whether it was Walter Tatum or Jayquan Lindsay facilitating the offense, Antonial Ware establishing his defensive presence, Kris Crayton bringing energy off the bench, Terel Crayton providing a boost once he came back from quarantine or Keith Heard translating his athleticism into sharpened basketball skills, the Blue Devils were bound and determined to play every chance they got. Pretty soon, they started making noise at the state level.
Notasulga followed the Loachapoka win with a dominant 63-36 victory over Talladega County Central to open the playoffs before holding off Shields 49-45 in a hostile road environment. The Blue Devils made quick work of Winterboro in the regional finals, as Ware dropped 14 points to help Notasulga take care of Winterboro 69-51.
The Blue Devils are now focused on Belgreen (25-2) all the while understanding how close they are to the championship game.
Knight stressed how important it is for Notasulga to play well defensively, rebound well and run the floor, adding how difficult it is to stop the Blue Devils when they show off their speed and crash the boards effectively. Knight said his players have to limit Belgreen point guard Will Bonner while acknowledging the Bulldogs have a couple of shooters who could really make the Blue Devils pay.
Knight and his players are aiming to end the year with a championship, but if it doesn’t happen Notasulga’s coach won’t feel much remorse. He thoroughly praised his players for their shared commitment during a season that seemed bound to end prematurely, and he understood their efforts were meaningful far beyond the team.
“They've done a lot for the school itself so far, for the kids coming up behind them and the players coming up behind them in any sport. It's been a long time since we've been in this type of situation in any sport,” Knight said. “We just want them to understand that at this point they've made us proud, but we're looking to get there. If we were to win a state championship and just get to the next level, man, it would be so big. My main thing is getting our kids exposure.
“They've done a lot for themselves. We're looking to go all the way, but if not — like I told them — we're proud anyway.”