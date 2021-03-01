Notasulga boys head to state semifinals despite 3 COVID-related season stoppages

At times, it looked like the Notasulga Blue Devils’ season was over before it truly began.

The Blue Devils saw their season paused three different times due to coronavirus protocols, which cut what would have been about a 20-game regular season down to eight. Despite those issues, Notasulga’s players kept working and persevering, and it’s paid off in a major way.

Notasulga has been rolling since upsetting Loachapoka in the area tournament title game by winning three straight playoff games to reach the Class 1A state semifinals. Their unusual path to Birmingham could take another step forward at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, when they take on Belgreen for a spot in Friday’s Class 1A state championship game.

“It was tough. At one time you may get in the groove where you have a few good practices to where you're looking forward to playing the next team. It really hurt the staff to just have to tell those kids, 'We're going to have to sit out another two weeks and not play this game' or 'This game's been canceled,'” Notasulga boys coach Clifton Knight said. “These kids are just different from any group I've had. They don't seem to fear anything. The coaching staff, we just kept preaching to them that this is just one of those years, and we have to just stay focused and keep our eyes on the prize.”