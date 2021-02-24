Notasulga boys take over after halftime to punch ticket to state semifinals

The Notasulga Blue Devils led for the better part of the first half in Wednesday’s Class 1A regional final showdown with Winterboro, but after two quarters the Bulldogs were still in the thick of things.
Thanks to the play of Antonial Ware and his teammates, Winterboro wound up left in the dust before it was all said and done.
Ware and the Blue Devils simply could not be stopped in the second half, as Notasulga produced 19 third-quarter points to put the team well on its way to a 69-51 victory. Thanks to the win, Notasulga will play the winner of the Pickens County-Belgreen game in the Class 1A state semifinals on Tuesday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.
The Blue Devils ended the first half with a seven-point lead and wasted little time in pushing it to double digits.
“We kind of went into the halftime and we just put some emphasis on some key things that we weren’t doing that’s been helping us win in previous games,” Notasulga coach Clifton Knight said. “We got a little settled down in the second half, made some adjustments on defense and just kind of opened up the floor where we could drive and get things opened up for us. Mainly we rebounded it better.”
Notasulga came out firing in the third quarter, with Khalil Johnson hitting a 3-pointer and Ware delivering seven points in the span of 58 seconds courtesy two jumpers and a 3 of his own. Winterboro’s Brandon Hunter hit a 3 only for Ware to fire back with another 3 to create a 46-29 score with 5:37 to go in the third.
The Blue Devils were rolling thanks in large part to Ware, who put up 32 points in the victory. As impressive as Notasulga’s play was, Winterboro finished the third quarter strong by scoring 13 of the final 17 points in the period to close the deficit to nine points.
The Blue Devils understood how crucial the next few minutes of action would be to their chances, and they did not hesitate. Notasulga rattled off 10 unanswered points courtesy two layups from Ware, a Jayquan Lindsay free throw and a Johnson 3-pointer to create a 17-point lead with 5:46 to go in the game.
“[Our players] were a little gassed. They were a little tired, so we had to get some subs in so we could some pressure off Jayquan. It really goes back to us just having some resiliency and perseverance going back to the regionals … That game showed me that we had that type of team. It just carried over, I believe.”
The Bulldogs entered desperation time shortly after Johnson’s shot from deep, but the Blue Devils remained undeterred. Notasulga slightly outscored Winterboro the rest of the way to ensure a late comeback was not in the cards.
Ware’s game-high 32 points was part of a outing in which he also had a game-high 11 rebounds. Walter Tatum contributed 11 points and six rebounds, while Lindsay followed close behind with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
“Antonial is a special kid simply because he’s what I call my street baller. He missed a year, so you know when a kid of his style of play misses a year it hurts him as far as learning the game,” Knight said. “We were able to just tell him some things he was doing wrong, we asked him to kind of help us out rebounding and to tighten up his defense, and he made those adjustments. Once he was able to do that, it seemed like it opened up everything else.”
Chance Dandridge led Winterboro with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Hunter put up nine points in the loss.
The Blue Devils started Wednesday’s action on a high note and did their part to hold off several first-half scoring runs by Winterboro.
Notasulga jumped out to an early 10-4 lead thanks in large part to Ware, who contributed seven of the team’s points during that stretch. Ware’s play led to a back-and-forth stretch between the two teams featuring big buckets from Ware, Tatum and Johnson for the Blue Devils and Dawson Mosely and Dandridge for the Bulldogs.
Dandridge was Winterboro’s driving force in the second quarter, as he scored nine of the team’s next 11 points during a stretch that cut Notasulga’s lead down to 25-22 with 6:07 to go until halftime. The Blue Devils showed little hesitation in their response, with Lindsay hitting a jumper and Ware tacking on a pair of free throws to briefly stop the Bulldogs’ surge.
Ware added another layup and Frankquan Bridges connected on a jumper to help Notasulga head into the locker room with a 33-26 advantage.
Knight discussed how tough this season has been for Notasulga given the Blue Devils have only played 13 games due to three separate quarantine situations. Knight’s message to his players since the area tournament has been to win it for themselves given everything they’ve dealt with, and that drive has the team two wins away from a state championship.
“They could have easily given up on the season, but they stayed in. We came up with a plan, they responded well and we’ve been rolling ever since,” Knight said. “We just have to carry our momentum over. I told them, ‘Take care of each other. We can’t worry about the crowd, we carry about the bright lights. We have to just to take care of each other, talk to each other and lift each other.’
“When we do that, we’ll put out a win.”