Notasulga boys take over after halftime to punch ticket to state semifinals

The Notasulga Blue Devils led for the better part of the first half in Wednesday’s Class 1A regional final showdown with Winterboro, but after two quarters the Bulldogs were still in the thick of things.

Thanks to the play of Antonial Ware and his teammates, Winterboro wound up left in the dust before it was all said and done.

Ware and the Blue Devils simply could not be stopped in the second half, as Notasulga produced 19 third-quarter points to put the team well on its way to a 69-51 victory. Thanks to the win, Notasulga will play the winner of the Pickens County-Belgreen game in the Class 1A state semifinals on Tuesday at Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.

The Blue Devils ended the first half with a seven-point lead and wasted little time in pushing it to double digits.

“We kind of went into the halftime and we just put some emphasis on some key things that we weren’t doing that’s been helping us win in previous games,” Notasulga coach Clifton Knight said. “We got a little settled down in the second half, made some adjustments on defense and just kind of opened up the floor where we could drive and get things opened up for us. Mainly we rebounded it better.”