Notasulga brings back strength up front. Can the Blue Devils' young playmakers shine behind them?

OFFENSE

Notasulga has strength and experience coming back up front, with a solid group of juniors and seniors returning to lead the Blue Devils on the offensive line.

Behind them, though, they’ll be looking for some young bucks at the skill positions to make plays and use that blocking.

One of those top young talents is sophomore Tyreke McCullough, who will play at all the skill positions as Notasulga looks to make the most of his ability.

“He raised a lot of eyebrows last year as a true freshman,” Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones said. “He’s coming back for his sophomore campaign. He’s been doing a lot of good things at camps we’ve been going to, and he’s been more of a vocal leader, and that’s something that we’ve been looking for on both sides of the ball. He’s a threat.