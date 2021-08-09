Notasulga brings back strength up front. Can the Blue Devils' young playmakers shine behind them?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
Notasulga has strength and experience coming back up front, with a solid group of juniors and seniors returning to lead the Blue Devils on the offensive line.
Behind them, though, they’ll be looking for some young bucks at the skill positions to make plays and use that blocking.
One of those top young talents is sophomore Tyreke McCullough, who will play at all the skill positions as Notasulga looks to make the most of his ability.
“He raised a lot of eyebrows last year as a true freshman,” Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones said. “He’s coming back for his sophomore campaign. He’s been doing a lot of good things at camps we’ve been going to, and he’s been more of a vocal leader, and that’s something that we’ve been looking for on both sides of the ball. He’s a threat.
“You’ve got to know where he is at all times, and we plan to just line him up at different spots and just try to get him the ball and let him work.”
Elijah Rogers will be playing quarterback — another sophomore.
He’ll have tall reciever Frank Bridges to throw to, plus receiver Kris Crayton and running back Jerel Crayton.
Another Crayton, Terel Crayton, is one of those leaders up front. Another is big lineman Keith Heard.
DEFENSE
Defensively, a lot of those standout offensive linemen will be tasked with going back on the defensive line or elsewhere in the front seven as linebackers.
There’s experience in that front seven, but again, there’s inexperience in the secondary. Depth is a concern for Jones, who enters fall with about 23 players. He’s spent part of his focus in the offseason preparing younger players for when they’ll be called upon.
“It’s our job, as coaches, we’ve got to get our other guys to play their role to back them up as well, because there’s a lot of reps to play in a football game,” Jones said.
“We’re looking for everybody to do their possessions and do the things that they need to do for us to be successful.”
Jones said he has five seniors and four juniors, so beyond that there are a lot freshmen and sophomores and eighth graders out there suiting up for the Blue Devils.
The good news, though, is that up to this point they’ve had a more normal offseason — and every one of kids he’s got has seemed to make the most of it.
“I think the kids have really taken it more serious, from last year, seeing that their season was almost taken away,” Jones said. “Now that they get a chance to come back now, almost full-fledged, they have been coming and trying to just get better. And I think they’re just happy to be out there.”