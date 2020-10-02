Notasulga celebrates sweet rivalry win over Loachapoka

LOACHAPOKA — For a while, it was uncertain whether Walter Tatum and the rest of Notasulga’s senior class would get to play another game.
But when the Blue Devils’ star quarterback and defensive back found out that the COVID-19 pandemic wouldn’t cancel football season, he made a vow to his head coach.
“He told me that he wasn’t going to let me down,” Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones said. “He was going to play every play like it was his last. And so far, he’s delivered.”
Tatum and his classmates got one more chance Friday night to stay undefeated against nearby Loachapoka in the Battle of Highway 14. And Tatum will always have the memory of breaking the game open with a dazzling 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter in his final rivalry game.
“Walter Tatum is the glue for us — defensively and offensively,” Jones said. “He makes us go.”
On Friday night, Tatum led Notasulga on both sides of the ball in an emphatic 35-0 road win at Loachapoka. For the Blue Devils, it was the seventh straight year in which they’ve beaten their nearby rival.
Tatum rushed for 125 yards on 12 carries and threw for 83 more yards in the victory. He was also a key cog in a defense that didn’t allow a single first down until the middle of the third quarter and forced three turnovers, including an interception inside its own end zone.
“I’m very proud of our defense,” Jones said. “Me being a defensive person, I’ve always been taught that defense wins championships. And I’m proud that my kids stood up right then, and it really meant something to them to make that stop.”
In a rivalry game like this one, it felt like every tackle was harder and every sprint was faster. That also went for Loachapoka, a proud home team that never folded in the face of adversity Friday night. Down by four touchdowns midway through the third quarter, the Indians engineered a strong drive that got all the way to the Notasulga 1-yard line.
But a bad snap drove the offense backwards, and an interception by Notasulga junior Tylor Wilson took away Loachapoka’s best chance at scoring. Wilson returned the ball nearly 60 yards before being pushed out of bounds on a last-gasp tackle attempt.
Notasulga would put its final touchdown on the board two drives later after trading fumbles inside the Loachapoka red zone. That one was scored by freshman running back Tyrese McCullough, who also scored on an 11-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.
McCullough and Tatum were two of four Blue Devils who found the end zone Friday night. Junior running back Jariot Ezell got things started with a 5-yard touchdown run on the opening drive, and junior fullback Jerel Crayton blasted his way into the end zone from three yards out in the third quarter — after a pair of impressive passes from Tatum to senior wide receiver Skyler Trimble.
Despite a long string of three-and-outs and turnovers, Loachapoka kept swinging offensively until the clock hit all zeroes in the fourth quarter. The senior tandem of Tyler Harris and Isaiah Durr generated several explosive plays in the second half to keep the home crowd cheering until the very end.
“That’s the rivalry,” Jones said of Loachapoka’s effort. “That’s the Battle of 14. I knew Coach (Reco) Newton was going to have those guys ready and prepared to play, so I had to have my guys prepared as well. We just wanted to give both communities a great show. We want them to be proud of each other’s team. And I think they are. Most of the time, there’s not a winner or a loser in this game. It’s just that we get together, suffer no injuries and have a really good time.”
Notasulga moved to a perfect 5-0 with the win over Loachapoka, which is now at an even .500 on the season at 3-3. While the Indians will look to bounce back next week with a road game at Verbena, the Blue Devils will put their spotless record on the line against Maplesville — which also has not lost a game yet in region play this season.
For Jones, Tatum and the rest of the Notasulga squad, it’ll be another chance to appreciate getting to play football in what has been a tumultuous year for so many.
“It means a lot, man,” Jones said. “God is good. That’s what you’ve got to say. He’s blessed me with a bunch of young men who want to put Notasulga on their backs and play hard. I can’t say anything bad about this community, these kids or my coaches. I can’t do it without all of them.”
Notasulga 35, Loachapoka 0
Notasulga — 12 7 8 8 — 35
Loachapoka — 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
N — Jariot Ezell 5 run (2-pt no good), 7:32
N — Tyrese McCullough 11 run (2-pt no good), 0:12
Second quarter
N — Walter Tatum 65 run (kick good), 8:38
Third quarter
N — Jerel Crayton 3 run (2-pt good), 5:37
Fourth quarter
N — McCullough 4 run (2-pt good), 9:42
