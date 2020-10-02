Notasulga celebrates sweet rivalry win over Loachapoka

Despite a long string of three-and-outs and turnovers, Loachapoka kept swinging offensively until the clock hit all zeroes in the fourth quarter. The senior tandem of Tyler Harris and Isaiah Durr generated several explosive plays in the second half to keep the home crowd cheering until the very end.

“That’s the rivalry,” Jones said of Loachapoka’s effort. “That’s the Battle of 14. I knew Coach (Reco) Newton was going to have those guys ready and prepared to play, so I had to have my guys prepared as well. We just wanted to give both communities a great show. We want them to be proud of each other’s team. And I think they are. Most of the time, there’s not a winner or a loser in this game. It’s just that we get together, suffer no injuries and have a really good time.”

Notasulga moved to a perfect 5-0 with the win over Loachapoka, which is now at an even .500 on the season at 3-3. While the Indians will look to bounce back next week with a road game at Verbena, the Blue Devils will put their spotless record on the line against Maplesville — which also has not lost a game yet in region play this season.

For Jones, Tatum and the rest of the Notasulga squad, it’ll be another chance to appreciate getting to play football in what has been a tumultuous year for so many.