Notasulga falls to Sweet Water in second round

The Notasulga Blue Devils put together a strong season highlighted by a dramatic playoff victory last week. On Friday, that season came to a close.

Notasulga quarterback Walter Tatum had three touchdowns and Skyler Trimble put up a pick six, but it was not enough for the Blue Devils in a 57-28 road loss to Sweet Water. The loss in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs ends Notasulga’s season at 8-2.

“[The difference was] that they had a whole season and we didn’t. It showed tonight. They were much stronger and much more physical than we were. It just showed tonight,” Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones said. “My guys played tough. We had some chances to turn it around, but we had some costly turnovers when we didn’t need them. Teams like Sweet Water capitalize on them.”

The Blue Devils hung tight with the Bulldogs through the first quarter and entered the second down 19-7. Sweet Water stretched its lead out to 23 points before halftime then put the game away in the third quarter, scoring two unanswered touchdowns to leave the Blue Devils in a 37-point deficit.

Notasulga added two touchdowns in the final quarter to end the season.

Despite the disappointing ending, Jones said he told his players to hold their heads up.