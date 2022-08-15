Notasulga football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

Yes, Notasulga will have the showdown with Maplesville circled on the calendar this fall.

But it doesn’t mean the Blue Devils won’t have every other gameday circled all the same.

The last two seasons, the region championship has come down to the Notasulga-Maplesville game, and Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones would love for his team to be back in that position again in 2022 — but he knows there’ll be plenty other roadblocks for his team this season outside that game.

“We got past Autaugaville last year by three points, so they’re going to be a lot better,” Jones said. “Loachapoka is going to be a lot better. Then Maplesville, and then we added in Central-Hayneville and Calhoun to our region. So it’s going to be competitive.”

And, yes, beating Maplesville will be the key for Notasulga to take the next step, so long as it can recreate the same success it has had the last two seasons. Notasulga went 9-1 in each of the past two regular seasons in 2020 and 2021, with the team’s only losses coming to region-title-winning Maplesville.

Part of that success on the field has been Tyrese McCullough, a first-team all-state selection last season as a sophomore “who can take it any distance,” Jones said.

Notasulga loses standout Jerel Crayton but his brother Kris Crayton is back at receiver. Quarterback Elijah Rodgers will also be back at quarterback, with Dorian Pollard joining him in the backfield at H-back and with Christian Jeter leading the way up front for them. Around those pieces, though, Jones knows some younger players will be playing some key roles this season.

“We’ve got guys where we need them, but some young guys are going to really have to step up this year,” Jones said.

DEFENSE

Junior Neveah Mooney leads the way for a strong Notasulga defense, after intercepting six passes last season and first-team defensive back on the O-A News all-area team.

Notasulga’s defense allowed only 9.1 points per game last season. The defense lost some pieces, but Jones pointed to sophomore Caleb Cunningham as someone who could step up playing linebacker and defensive end, while Keldrick Davis, who played as an eighth-grader last year, will have another year of experience under his belt entering the season as a freshman.

Mooney also ran back a fumble recovery for a touchdown last season and will look to make big plays again for the Blue Devil defense this season.

Jones in July said offseason workouts were getting better as the summer went along, and said Notasulga was hoping to have about 30 players this fall.

“On my behalf, we’ve just got to work a little harder,” Jones said. “Like I said, this team is young. We’re going to have some young guys in some very key spots. So they’re going to have to grow up fast. And I believe they can do it, but they’ve really got to just come in and work.”

Notasulga Blue Devils 2022 football schedule Aug. 20 at Lanett (6:15 p.m. at Lanett Kickoff Classic) Sept. 2 vs. Autaugaville* Sept. 9 vs. Maplesville* Sept. 16 at Loachapoka* Sept. 23 vs. Dadeville Sept. 30 at Verbena* Oct. 7 at Central-Hayneville* Oct. 14 vs. Billingsley* Oct. 21 vs. Calhoun* *-denotes Region 4-1A game

Vital Stats >> Head Coach: Anthony Jones (8th season at NHS; 50-30 overall record) >> Stadium: Blue Devils Stadium >> Region: Class 1A, Region 4 >> 2021 record: 10-2 (5-1) >> Returning Starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2015 >> State Titles: None