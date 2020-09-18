Notasulga handles Billingsley in region victory

NOTASULGA – The Notasulga Blue Devils exploded for three touchdowns in six minutes to start the second half and turned a close game into a Blue Devil beat down as they defeated the Billingsley Bears 37-10 Friday in Notasulga.
”We were sloppy in the first half, especially the second quarter. But we played a lot better in the second half. It’s only our second game of the year. At the half I tried to stay on them and let them know that we could get beat, if we didn’t start playing better,” Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones said.
Whatever he said worked.
Tyreese McCullough took the second half kickoff and returned it 47 yards, setting up the Blue Devils deep in the Bears territory. Walter Tatum did the rest.
Tatum ran the spread option faked to Jerel Crayton and then went the left tackle, broke a tackle, stutter-stepped then turned on the jets. He ended up at the left pylon 29 yards later for his second rushing touchdown of the game.
Two plays later Tatum did it again, this time on defense.
He intercepted the ball and took it back to the 6-yard line. One play, one score. Jarriot Ezell just plowed up the middle for the score, running over a hosts of Bears.
Next the Devils' defense sent the Bears backwards in their possession and gave the offense Great field position. Again, it only took one play. Tatum took the snap and just outran everyone to the right, getting to the sideline and out running everyone on his way to a 49-yard score. It was his third touchdown of the game, to go with his game high 127 yards rushing.
The Blue Devils finished their scoring on a 52-yard romp by Jerel Crayton early in the fourth quarter. Crayton finished the game with 118 yard rushing himself. Tatum put the icing on the cake for his game, with his third, yes third, interception of the game, a one-handed, Odell Beckham Jr.-like grab. Shouts of “player of the week “rained down from the crowd.
“What can you not say about him? He is a good leader. He gets it done," Jones said. "I can seeing him playing on Saturday. He is just a great player, we have him at quarterback, but he’s probably best on defense. Just knows how to play football.”
It was senior night for the Blue Devils on just a beautiful fall like night. A festive crowd arrived early filling the stands with balloons with the senior’s number and the press box playing old school jams as the teams warmed up. The Blue Devils hit the field in their black jerseys, blue pants and white helmets with the Notasulga N for the game against region foe Billingsley.
It was only fitting that Tatum was the captain of the game, because the senior put on a show.
Tatum won the toss, scored three touchdowns rushing, passed for another and had three interceptions. Fittingly he got the Blue Devils on the scoreboard first.
A great punt return by fellow senior Skyler Trimble, who returned it to the Bear 30-yard line, put the Blue Devils in great position. Two plays later he scored his first touchdown. Tatum took the snap, sprinted to his right, picked up a great block form Trimble to seal the end, then hit the sideline and it was over, a twenty-seven yard later he was in the end zone. After a stop by the Blue Devil defense, led all night by Tyler Wilson and Terel Crayton, the offense was set up with great field position at the mid field.
Tatum rewarded Trimble for the block, by hitting him on a deep slant that picked up 26 yards. A personal foul on the hit added another 15. Two plays later the Blue devil coaching staff came up with the perfect play. Tatum rolled to his right, then cut back to his left. Dorrian Pollard came out of the back field, faked a block and then slipped out of the back field. Tatum completed the throw and catch to him, with Pollard rumbling in for the twenty-three yard touchdown reception to make it 12-0 and end the scoring in the first half for the Blue Devils.
Notasulga has an open week before they travel down Highway 14 to take on rival Loachapoka in two weeks.
Notasulga 37, Billingsley 10
BHS - 0 3 0 7 - 10
NHS - 12 0 19 6 - 37
1st quarter
NHS: Walter Tatum 27 run (PAT NG) 5:18
NHS: Tatum 23 pass to Pollard (PAT NG) 1:31
2nd quarter
BHS: Rebolledo 37 FG 5:54
3rd quarter
NHS: Tatum 29 run (Tirado PAT) 10:16
NHS: Ezell 6 run (PAT NG) 9:26
NHS: Tatum 49 run (PAT NG) 6:40
4th quarter
NHS: Jerel Crayton 52 run (PAT NG) 11:47
BHS: Lee 4 pass Blackmon (PAT) 1:26
