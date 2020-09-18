Notasulga handles Billingsley in region victory

The Blue Devils finished their scoring on a 52-yard romp by Jerel Crayton early in the fourth quarter. Crayton finished the game with 118 yard rushing himself. Tatum put the icing on the cake for his game, with his third, yes third, interception of the game, a one-handed, Odell Beckham Jr.-like grab. Shouts of “player of the week “rained down from the crowd.

“What can you not say about him? He is a good leader. He gets it done," Jones said. "I can seeing him playing on Saturday. He is just a great player, we have him at quarterback, but he’s probably best on defense. Just knows how to play football.”

It was senior night for the Blue Devils on just a beautiful fall like night. A festive crowd arrived early filling the stands with balloons with the senior’s number and the press box playing old school jams as the teams warmed up. The Blue Devils hit the field in their black jerseys, blue pants and white helmets with the Notasulga N for the game against region foe Billingsley.

It was only fitting that Tatum was the captain of the game, because the senior put on a show.

Tatum won the toss, scored three touchdowns rushing, passed for another and had three interceptions. Fittingly he got the Blue Devils on the scoreboard first.