Notasulga, Loachapoka move up in rankings before rivalry showdown

Notasulga and Loachapoka both moved up in the rankings ahead of their top-10 rivalry showdown this Friday in Notasulga.

Notasulga is ranked No. 5 in Class 1A in the latest ASWA football rankings ahead of the Blue Devils’ rivalry game in the Battle of Highway 14 with Loachapoka, which is now ranked No. 9.

Undefeated Notasulga moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 this week while Loachapoka moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 after getting back on the winning side and moving to 3-1 this season.

Seven area teams were ranked in the latest poll.

Lanett held firm at No. 2 in Class 2A despite a close 19-18 loss to the top-ranked team in Class 4A, Handley.

In the AISA rankings, Chambers Academy held firm at No. 4 while Glenwood remained at No. 5.

Opelika dropped out of the Class 6A top 10 after its 38-7 loss last Friday to Central-Phenix City.

See the full Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings here:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Thompson (22) 6-0 264

2. Hoover 6-0 195