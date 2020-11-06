Notasulga makes game-winning two-point stop, beats Florala

While it came down to the defense, it was the offense and quarterback Walter Tatum that built the lead for the Blue Devils.

They scored a touchdown on their first possession and used a 20-point second quarter to build a 26-12 halftime lead and appeared to have the game in control thanks to some sensational plays from Tatum.

Tatum showed his speed with his first two touchdowns of the game, beating the defenders to the pylon on the first one and busting through the defense for the 83-yard score on his second to give Notasulga a 13-6 lead early in the second quarter.

He may not have scored their third touchdown — that went to Jerel Crayton — but he set it up with a 43-yard run where he weaved around and bounced off players from both teams the play before.

On the ensuing Florala drive he showed he can make plays on defense as well, picking off his counterpart Coleman and returning it to around midfield with under a minute in the half.

Facing the clock, the Blue Devils’ came out firing and this time Tatum showed off his arm, hitting Connor Green on the slant who broke one tackle and raced 44 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.