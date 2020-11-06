Notasulga makes game-winning two-point stop, beats Florala

Notasulga — Stopping a two-point conversion attempt in the final two minutes, Notasulga outlasted Florala 32-30 on Friday to advance to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
After Tyrese Mccullough opened up the fourth quarter with an 85-yard touchdown run, the Blue Devils had a 32-12 lead and it looked like they were going to be able to cruise to their ninth win of the season and into the second round.
Florala had other plans and the Wildcats responded with four straight touchdown drives to force a do-or-die two-point attempt with just over a minute to go — with the Wildcats not having enough timeouts to get the ball back.
Rashaad Coleman and the Wildcats’ offense challenged with just over six minutes to go in the game and were able to advance on the tired Blue Devils defense. Coleman completed a 12-play, 66-yard drive with an 8-yard scramble to make it a 32-30 game.
Despite the 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, Notasulga’s defense had one more shot to make a play to secure the win. Coleman took a couple steps towards the line of scrimmage before jumping and attempting to complete the jump-pass to one of his receivers, who was tightly covered and unable to make the play.
“They did a good job to hold on,” Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones said of the defense. “I’m glad that my guys pushed through the adversity to get the two-point win.”
While it came down to the defense, it was the offense and quarterback Walter Tatum that built the lead for the Blue Devils.
They scored a touchdown on their first possession and used a 20-point second quarter to build a 26-12 halftime lead and appeared to have the game in control thanks to some sensational plays from Tatum.
Tatum showed his speed with his first two touchdowns of the game, beating the defenders to the pylon on the first one and busting through the defense for the 83-yard score on his second to give Notasulga a 13-6 lead early in the second quarter.
He may not have scored their third touchdown — that went to Jerel Crayton — but he set it up with a 43-yard run where he weaved around and bounced off players from both teams the play before.
On the ensuing Florala drive he showed he can make plays on defense as well, picking off his counterpart Coleman and returning it to around midfield with under a minute in the half.
Facing the clock, the Blue Devils’ came out firing and this time Tatum showed off his arm, hitting Connor Green on the slant who broke one tackle and raced 44 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.
Tatum finished the day with 207 yards and two touchdowns rushing as well as one passing touchdown, an interception and caught an interception when playing corner.
And proved why his coach views him as “one of the best athletes” in 1A football.
His counterpart Coleman finished the day with 343 yards, two touchdowns and an interception passing to go with 87 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
The Blue Devils will face Sweet Water next week.
Notasulga 32, Florala 30
F — 6 6 0 18 — 30
N — 6 20 0 6 — 32
First quarter
N — Tatum 3-yard run (XP no good), 6:19
F — Austin Howell 5-yard run ((XP no good), 3:14
Second quarter
N — Tatum 83-yard run (XP good), 8:43
F — Connor Green 44-Yard reception from Rashaad Coleman (2-pt try no good)
N — Clayton 1-yard run (XP good), 1:32
N — Trimble 46-yard reception from Tatum (XP good), :35
Fourth quarter
N — Tyrese Mccullough 85-yard run (XP no good), 11:33
F — Coleman 4-yard run (XP no good), 10:30
F — Anthone Stone 79-yard reception from Coleman (XP no good), 7:47
F — Coleman 8-yard run (2-pt try no good), 1:27
