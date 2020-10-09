Notasulga stopped at goal line in overtime loss

Maplesville (6-1, 4-0) had been rolling on the ground for most of the second half, and that didn’t stop in overtime. Running back Brady Harrison made his 31st and 32nd carries of the night count, pushing through for a six-yard run on first-and-goal from the Notasulga 10 before finishing the drive off with a four-yard touchdown. Maplesville’s extra point, however, was not as successful, as the kicker missed it to the right to leave the Red Devils with a six-point advantage.

The Notasulga sideline and stands erupted at the missed extra point. Not only did it give the Blue Devils an opportunity to steal the game in the first overtime, but the team has one of the most reliable kickers in Class 1A in junior Justin Tirado. As long as the Blue Devils could reach the end zone and get the snap and the hold down on the PAT, it was as close to a sure thing as possible that Notasulga would have reason to celebrate.

The only problem was Tirado never got his chance.

The Maplesville defense held firm on Notasulga’s first two plays of overtime by only allowing one yard. Notasulga quarterback Walter Tatum made some magic on third down by sliding out of a tackle in the backfield then surging forward to the three-yard line, leaving the Blue Devils on the verge of scoring with one play to go.