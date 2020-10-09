Notasulga stopped at goal line in overtime loss

NOTASULGA — Facing fourth-and-goal in overtime against Maplesville on Friday, the Notasulga Blue Devils found themselves three yards away from a region championship.
Unfortunately for Notasulga, the team couldn’t come through with the game on the line.
The Blue Devils were stopped for a 2-yard loss on the final play of overtime, which allowed Maplesville to celebrate a dramatic 27-21 victory. The defeat was a tough blow for a Notasulga squad that clawed back into the game courtesy freshman Tyrese McCullough’s 89-yard kick return touchdown but could now answer the Red Devils’ extra-session score.
“My guys kept fighting. They could’ve folded when we went down with five minutes to go, but the freshman (McCullough) just wouldn’t quit. He had so much fight and energy. He did all he could,” Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones said. “It was some plays out there that we just didn’t make that we should have made. The region championship was right there, and they stopped us. Hats off to Maplesville and their coaches. They did a great job tonight, and their kids fought.
“It was No. 3 against No. 4, man, and I think the price of admission did its thing tonight.”
Notasulga (5-1, 4-1) elected to go on defense after regulation saw the score tied 21-21, and despite a rough start things quickly seemed promising.
Maplesville (6-1, 4-0) had been rolling on the ground for most of the second half, and that didn’t stop in overtime. Running back Brady Harrison made his 31st and 32nd carries of the night count, pushing through for a six-yard run on first-and-goal from the Notasulga 10 before finishing the drive off with a four-yard touchdown. Maplesville’s extra point, however, was not as successful, as the kicker missed it to the right to leave the Red Devils with a six-point advantage.
The Notasulga sideline and stands erupted at the missed extra point. Not only did it give the Blue Devils an opportunity to steal the game in the first overtime, but the team has one of the most reliable kickers in Class 1A in junior Justin Tirado. As long as the Blue Devils could reach the end zone and get the snap and the hold down on the PAT, it was as close to a sure thing as possible that Notasulga would have reason to celebrate.
The only problem was Tirado never got his chance.
The Maplesville defense held firm on Notasulga’s first two plays of overtime by only allowing one yard. Notasulga quarterback Walter Tatum made some magic on third down by sliding out of a tackle in the backfield then surging forward to the three-yard line, leaving the Blue Devils on the verge of scoring with one play to go.
With a region title up for grabs, the Blue Devils pitched the ball to McCullough, who cut to the outside in an attempt to round the corner and reach the goal line. Unfortunately, McCullough never had a chance; two Red Devils swarmed him at the five-yard line and brought him to the turf, effectively sending the Maplesville sideline into a frenzy.
Jones explained after the game there was little for McCullough to feel bad about. After all, he was largely the reason the Blue Devils reached overtime in the first place.
Notasulga watched a 14-7 lead dissipate after a long Maplesville drive followed by a Notasulga fumble and quick Red Devils’ score that left the Blue Devils trailing 21-14 with 6:12 to go in the game. Some of the Blue Devils on the sidelines had their heads down but not for long thanks to McCullough, who caught the kickoff after the score on the Notasulga 11-yard line and began his race upfield.
McCullough bounced to the outside, saw his chance to make a play and was gone for a special-teams touchdown. Just like that, Notasulga had regrouped and tied the game 21-21.
“(Tyrese) comes to play every day, and for him to just be a freshman he’s so much ahead of the game at his age. When he says, ‘I can make a play,’ I believe it every time,” Jones said of McCullough, who also had eight carries for 58 yards. “I’m just glad I have him on my team and for three more years.”
The score allowed the Blue Devils to breathe easy again after Tatum put the team up 14-7 with 9:41 left in the third quarter and then turned around on defense and intercepted a desperation pass by the Red Devils in the end zone. Notasulga’s plan to work the clock from there, however, was unsuccessful, as the Blue Devils went three-and-out on offense before the Red Devils hit them with back-to-back scoring drives.
Scoring was hard to come by for either side in the first half, but the Blue Devils made sure to take advantage of a great scoring opportunity when it presented itself.
Maplesville put the game’s first points on the board on the opening play of the second quarter, when quarterback Jackon Abbott called his own number on fourth-and-goal and broke through the goal line for a two-yard touchdown. The Blue Devils’ ensuing drive quickly stalled out before Notasulga’s Dorain Pollard pounced on a Maplesville fumble on the Red Devils’ 34-yard line.
McCullough bounced outside on the very next play for 32 yards to put the Blue Devils in great position to even up the score. Tatum made sure it happened two plays later by taking the shotgun snap and pushing the pile forward for a two-yard touchdown run of his own.
Tatum ended the night with 15 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns.
Tirado’s extra point left Notasulga and Maplesville tied 7-7 with 7:00 left in the second quarter, which proved to be the halftime score.
Tatum put the Blue Devils back on top early in the third with a tremendous effort. Tatum took a shotgun snap and raced to his right before being met by a pair of defenders. Instead of panicking, the senior carefully walked through two shoestring tackle attempts, lowered his shoulder into a third defender then crossed the goal line for a 36-yard score.
Tatum’s last touchdown set the standard for a wild final two quarters that ended in agony for the Blue Devils.
Although being stopped short of victory was a bitter pill to swallow, Jones vowed that his team wasn’t done by any means.
“I told them that I knew it was tough, but sometimes it comes in defeat and you have to take it. The sun will come up tomorrow. The season’s not over. We still have another region game to play,” Jones said. “We’ll see what the seeding is for the playoffs. We do know that we’re in the playoffs. We do know that we do have a home game. We’ll just learn from this and get better.”
Maplesville 27, Notasulga 21
MAP — 0 7 0 14 6 — 27
NOT — 0 7 7 7 0 — 21
Second quarter
MAP — Jackson Abbott 2 run (XP good), 11:55
NOT — Walter Tatum 2 run (XP good), 7:00
Third quarter
NOT — Tatum 36 run (XP good), 9:41
Fourth quarter
MAP — Abbott 6 run (XP good), 8:05
MAP — Brady Harrison 3 run (XP good), 6:02
NOT — Tyrese McCullough 89 kick return (XP good), 5:45
Overtime
MAP — Harrison 4 run (XP no good)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!