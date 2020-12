Numerous area football players named to ASWA All-State football teams

Countless local football players stood out from the pack this fall. As a result, many of them found their names on the Alabama Sports Writers Association's 2020 All-State football teams.

Nineteen area football players made the ASWA first team for their respective classification, while multiple others were honored on second team and honorable mention.

There was especially no shortage of local players selected among the AHSAA's top classifications.

Nine local players made the first team in classifications 5A through 7A. This list included Auburn High's Cort Bradley, Powell Gordon, Quay Nelms, Matthew Rhodes, Central-Phenix City running back Joseph McKay and defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker, Opelika running back Eric Watts and defensive back Jarell Stinson, and Beauregard offensive and defensive lineman Eston Harris.

The local talent shined throughout the season, especially during the playoffs. When the season was said and done, three area teams played for their respective state titles, while Chambers Academy being the lone champion of the group.

Chambers quarterback Payton Allen proved to be the Rebels' lone AISA first team player this year.

Below are the ASWA's 2020 All-State football teams in their entirety.