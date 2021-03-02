Oak Mountain ends Auburn High boys' title hopes late in semis loss

BIRMINGHAM – Entering the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Class 7A state semifinals game, the Auburn High Tigers were in prime position to come away with a victory.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, taking down a team like Oak Mountain is always easier said than done.

Auburn had a chance late in the action, but missed shots and rebounding struggles against a bigger Eagles' squad proved too much for the Tigers in a 45-37 loss. The close to the game offered a dismal ending for Auburn, which was hoping to end the season in the state title game but came up one game short of the goal.

"I'm super proud of our team. At the beginning of the year, we really didn't know if we were going to be able to have a season with the COVID hitting," Auburn coach Chris Brandt said. "It was down to defense, and sometimes the ball bounces your way in basketball and sometimes it doesn't. It wouldn't go in the hole for us in the second half, and that's a credit to Oak Mountain."

The Tigers led well into the third quarter of action and hung tight after that, but the game's final minutes saw the Eagles take control.