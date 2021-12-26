OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City’s Caleb Nix’s dual-threat ability wows throughout season

Then came Central’s rematch with Auburn High in the state semifinals, which featured a moment neither Nix nor the Red Devils will soon forget.

Central struggled offensively for most of the action and trailed 17-14 with just over seven minutes left in the game when Nix made his move.

Nix took the shotgun snap, briefly stepped back then took off down the sideline to his right. Nix shook off one defender then cut to his left, where he saw plenty of open space but several Tigers closing in. Nix cut back once more to his right as a gang of Tigers engulfed him on the 5-yard line.

Nix managed to pull the would-be tacklers forward as he fell into the end zone for a go-ahead 54-yard touchdown.

“Really, as I’m running, I thought one of them was going to be able to knock me out of bounds or tackle me from behind. It was just one of those where I kept running,” Nix said. “It just opened up, and we had some really good down-the-field blocks. We were just able to somehow find a way to get in the end zone.”

Nix’s mad dash to paydirt helped Central make it back to the state championship game for the third time in four seasons, once again to face Thompson.