OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City’s Caleb Nix’s dual-threat ability wows throughout season

Entering his second and final season at Central-Phenix City, quarterback Caleb Nix was determined to make the most of his final fall as a Red Devil.
By year’s end, it was obvious Nix had accomplished his lofty goal.
Nix delivered from his first play of the season — a pass to running back Jordan Moultrie that went 80 yards for a touchdown — until his last — a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tommy Griffin in the state championship game — to help the Red Devils further their status as a Class 7A powerhouse.
Nix’s big plays added up over the 14-game season, leaving the senior with 2,897 passing yards and 38 touchdowns along with 639 rushing yards and 12 more scores. His efforts not only helped Central set a new school record for points in a season (586), but it helped Nix cement himself as the new standard in several of the program’s passing and total offense categories.
Thanks to Nix’s performance throughout the season, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Offensive Player of the Year.
“It really just means a lot to win Offensive Player of the Year. Obviously, you have to have an offensive line blocking for you, running backs and receivers,” Nix said. “We had a bunch of guys step up and just really grew as the season went. We became really good players. We just had a really special offense.”
Nix’s touchdown pass to Moultrie served as the start of an impressive stretch of action for the Red Devils.
With Nix’s help, Central rolled through its first four games by outscoring its opponents 183-29, which made it obvious quickly that the Red Devils were once again a contender. Nix pointed to the early success as important in building confidence, especially by the time region play and rivalry showdowns arrived on the schedule.
Nix made defenses pay on the ground and through the air, and his dual-threat nature of play opened the door for one of Central’s toughest plays. The Red Devils regularly turned to a run-pass option during which the threat of Nix taking off or handing it to one of Central’s running backs made defense cheat up, which allowed star wide receiver Karmello English to get open downfield.
Time and again, defenders found themselves looking to stop the run, allowing Nix to fire to English in pursuit of more points.
“[Karmello and I] had a connection — like, especially on those RPOs, [the defense] couldn’t be right,” Nix said. “Whatever they did, we were going to make them wrong.”
Central rolled through the regular season with a 10-0 record to give the program its seventh region title in the past eight seasons. Nix and company kept it up to start the postseason, first by defeating Daphne 38-7 then by scoring a school record-77 points to take down Theodore.
Then came Central’s rematch with Auburn High in the state semifinals, which featured a moment neither Nix nor the Red Devils will soon forget.
Central struggled offensively for most of the action and trailed 17-14 with just over seven minutes left in the game when Nix made his move.
Nix took the shotgun snap, briefly stepped back then took off down the sideline to his right. Nix shook off one defender then cut to his left, where he saw plenty of open space but several Tigers closing in. Nix cut back once more to his right as a gang of Tigers engulfed him on the 5-yard line.
Nix managed to pull the would-be tacklers forward as he fell into the end zone for a go-ahead 54-yard touchdown.
“Really, as I’m running, I thought one of them was going to be able to knock me out of bounds or tackle me from behind. It was just one of those where I kept running,” Nix said. “It just opened up, and we had some really good down-the-field blocks. We were just able to somehow find a way to get in the end zone.”
Nix’s mad dash to paydirt helped Central make it back to the state championship game for the third time in four seasons, once again to face Thompson.
Nix and the Red Devils had their issues in a first half that saw the Warriors build a 24-0 lead. Despite the circumstances, Central kept fighting, resulting in three second-half touchdowns in a 38-22 loss.
Even though the Red Devils came up one win short of a perfect season, Nix explained the experience was still worthwhile.
“Anytime you can play ‘til the very last one — my senior class, we could not have played another game as seniors. We did everything we could,” Nix said. “[Playing in those sorts of moments] don’t just happen. You have to put in work, and you have to have a great season and win games. It’s awesome to end in a state championship game.”
Nix will soon turn his focus to life after high school, though what that entails isn’t clear yet. Nix said he has a few college options at this point and plans to decide on where he’s going next over the next few months.
Although Nix only spent two years at Central, he spoke highly of his experience and what it meant to be a Red Devil. That time culminated in an excellent 2021 campaign, one during which Nix proved he could find the end zone at any given moment.
“It was just a lot of fun games, a lot of fun times together. It was really good football we played,” Nix said. “It was a very fun two years. We were able to just come together, especially this year. Every one of us just had fun, and it was just fun being out there.”