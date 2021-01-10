OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City’s Joseph McKay cements himself as one of program’s best ever

Central-Phenix City running back Joseph McKay had the rare feat of earning playing time as a freshman with the Red Devils in 2017, and those early carries were just the start of something bigger. It culminated this fall with a campaign that further established McKay as one of the best to ever wear the Red Devils’ uniform.

McKay excelled in his second season as Central’s top tailback, as he took 158 carries for 1,523 yards and 19 touchdowns to help power a Red Devils’ offense that averaged just over 34 points per game. He made history along the way, as he rattled off three 200-yard games and ultimately set the new Central school record with 55 career touchdowns.

McKay shined at so many different times at Central, but in his eyes it was all about playing his role for the Red Devils.

“I just wanted to help the team be the best that they could be and do my part, you know? Most of the time, you just do your part and everything just falls into place,” McKay said. “I just did my part — what I had to do for the team — and led the team so we could try and win a championship and try to win a region. We fell short.”