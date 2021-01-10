OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Central-Phenix City’s Joseph McKay cements himself as one of program’s best ever

Central-Phenix City running back Joseph McKay had the rare feat of earning playing time as a freshman with the Red Devils in 2017, and those early carries were just the start of something bigger. It culminated this fall with a campaign that further established McKay as one of the best to ever wear the Red Devils’ uniform.
McKay excelled in his second season as Central’s top tailback, as he took 158 carries for 1,523 yards and 19 touchdowns to help power a Red Devils’ offense that averaged just over 34 points per game. He made history along the way, as he rattled off three 200-yard games and ultimately set the new Central school record with 55 career touchdowns.
McKay shined at so many different times at Central, but in his eyes it was all about playing his role for the Red Devils.
“I just wanted to help the team be the best that they could be and do my part, you know? Most of the time, you just do your part and everything just falls into place,” McKay said. “I just did my part — what I had to do for the team — and led the team so we could try and win a championship and try to win a region. We fell short.”
McKay admitted he wasn’t happy with how he prepared in the offseason prior to his junior year, so he and his father, Joseph McKay Sr., took his training to the next level before his senior season.
McKay focused on all kinds of different aspects of his game with the help of a Vertimax machine, a vertical jump and speed-training system that works the upper and lower body. McKay said he did all kinds of drills with the machine in order to push himself to be bigger, faster and stronger for his final run as a Red Devil.
Based on the way McKay played, that mission was accomplished.
McKay was well set to take the stage again as Central’s lead running back, and it didn’t take new Red Devils head coach Patrick Nix to see something worthwhile coming. Even before the season began, Nix understood McKay was not your typical running back.
“He's just very hard to tackle,” Nix said. “He's very physical with very good balance. He's got very good vision, and I think the thing that sort of separates him is he's very hard to tackle. Once he gets into open field, he can break away and he can score. He's got that kind of speed.”
As the season progressed, McKay only got better. McKay’s strongest stretch came from mid-September to early October, when the senior topped 200 rushing yards three times in four games in victories over Enterprise, Opelika and Prattville.
His performance against the Bulldogs — a 245-yard, two-touchdown performance which included a 90-yard touchdown run and a 61-yard touchdown run in a 21-19 victory — stands out in McKay’s mind as one of his favorites.
“At first, it was a good, physical game. As the game goes, nobody really wants to keep it up as the game goes. It speaks for itself,” McKay said. “I started breaking out some long touchdowns after a while. If there was more time, I was about to bust out for another long one. That last drive, I should have scored. As I got the first down, I don't know why but I fell. I should have scored again.”
McKay ran hard through the rest of Central’s season, which ended in the state semifinals against Auburn High. The road game against the Tigers closed the book on an incredible career for McKay, who was a part of 45 victories, three region titles, two state championship game appearances and the 2018 Class 7A title.
McKay called that title game — in which he scored the game’s first touchdown — one of his favorite moments, and to be a part of that history at Central remains a proud moment for him.
McKay’s play at Central led to several scholarship offers, and in December he signed with East Carolina. McKay said East Carolina made him feel at home, and he felt the Pirates’ coaching staff had his best interests in mind both on the field and off it.
McKay expressed his goals as a running back at East Carolina, saying he wants to graduate from college and eventually make it to the NFL. Nix felt the Pirates got a gem in McKay, and now McKay’s ready to wow crowds in Greenville, North Carolina just like he did back in Phenix City.