OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: ‘Warrior’ Clyde Pittman set records at Auburn High

Davaioun Williams was the first person Clyde Pittman met at Auburn High School.

In May 2020, Williams was also playing quarterback and the two met at the field one day that spring to get some throws in. Both the same age, Williams remembers them talking throughout the day and the two “just clicked.”

Williams over the course of his career at Auburn High bounced around to linebacker and ultimately landed at running back where he found success, but the time apart did nothing to break that original connection. Side by side throughout their senior year, Williams has been alongside Pittman throughout his journey at Auburn High.

“He’s a warrior. Clyde’s the type of dude — he’s going to be the last one working out,” Williams said. “Every time, he’s going to be the last one. Everybody’s watching Clyde do his last set. That’s just the type of guy he is. Say Clyde failed at a weight, he’s going to try until he physically can’t.”

Work like that, from the first day on campus, has led Pittman to one of the most illustrious careers in Auburn High football history: Pittman holds the Auburn High record for single-season passing touchdowns and the career touchdown record, in addition to being part of the winningest senior class in the school’s history.

Read that one more time.

In his senior season with the Tigers, Pittman passed for 1,611 yards and 16 touchdowns in his senior year, completing just under 70% of his passes. He rushed for an additional 285 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

For his record-breaking success throughout the season as he led the Tigers on a run to the state championship game, Pittman has been named Offensive Player of the Year as part of the Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team.

“He is definitely one of the most complete quarterbacks I’ve ever coached,” said Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge. “He’s one of those kids who gets it mentally, physically. He can throw it, he can run it. He’s won so many games for us.”

One of those rushing touchdowns was pivotal for the Tigers that is impossible to overstate — a 10-yard run with 1:49 remaining in the team’s semifinal game against rival Central-Phenix City that gave Auburn High a 14-13 lead and ultimately the win that sent them to the state championship game.

“He’s a winner,” Etheredge said. “Not just a great football player, but just a great kid.”

Pittman went for three touchdowns against Dothan in the team’s first home game, then against Jefferson Davis he passed for 132 yards, two touchdowns and rushed for one more.

In a Week 5 showdown with Ramsay, the then-No. 1 Tigers won 42-21. A nine-yard pass to Ean Nation was enough to tie the school record, then a 28-yard pass to Griffin McLean found the end zone to break it.

Following that game, Pittman’s comments weren’t about himself and the record he’d shattered. He remarked on the excitement of the moment but immediately moved to talking about “we” — “It’s nothing compared to what we’re gonna do for the rest of the year. We’re looking for a state championship.”

Against rival Opelika, Pittman blew by the Bulldogs after being disappointed in his 2021 performance. He went 12-for-14, had 315 yards and accounted for five touchdowns — passing for two, rushing for two and receiving one on a momentum-swinging trick play.

Placekicker Will Best found Pittman on a fake field goal that ended as a 20-yard reception, kickstarting a 31-0 run from the Tigers that ended in a 51-29 victory. Pittman remarked after the game that he wasn’t the biggest fan of being the one to catch the touchdowns.

Following that Opelika win, the Tigers took their only loss of the regular season on the road against Central. The next week, they beat Prattville to secure home-field advantage for the playoffs.

On senior night against Smiths Station, Pittman got to take the night off in what was ultimately a 63-0 shutout. Etheredge knew his team was heading to the playoffs and he wanted his starter to be healthy, so the senior took the opening snap and got to soak in the celebration from the sideline as his backup Davis Harsin managed the game.

In the Tigers’ semifinals rematch with Central, the team was on a three-game losing streak to the Red Devils and had something to prove.

Pittman’s junior year, Auburn also had to travel to Phenix City and lost 28-17 in a game that left a bitter taste in the mouths of the Tigers. They were able to flip the script upon returning in 2022.

A 14-13 win secured with Pittman’s late touchdown run was special to the Tigers. Following the win, Pittman was emotional in a way he wasn’t usually — seeming truly excited when he was usually quite stoic. The team had not beaten the Red Devils since 2020 and its seniors were able to depart with the all-important win in Garrett-Harrison Stadium.

“They’re a really tough team, but I think we have more heart than they do. We wanted it more,” Pittman said after the game. “If you look on the board, they’ve got better athletes than us but we play like brothers and love each other. That’s why we’re going to the state championship game.”

In reflecting on the season, Pittman pointed to the opener against Hoover as one game that stands out as meaning a little bit more. It was a 17-14 win and he went 11-for-18 for 140 yards, rushing for an additional 26.

It was a well-rounded victory for the Tigers, one that indicated the success the team would have down the road. The defense was dominant, the offense clicked well and the special teams performance was clutch.

“You don’t know how good you are before the season and Hoover is a really good school,” Pittman said. “That one kind of set the tone for the year and it gave us so much confidence. It was fun winning that first game — that first big game.”

Beyond his contributions on the field, Etheredge sees Pittman as a standard-setter, someone whose character, attitude and behaviors are what set him apart in addition to his athleticism.

“He’s one of the stronger guys in the weight room because he works so hard. Any positive thing you could say, it could be said about him,” Etheredge said. “He leads us, not only on the field, in the classroom — He’s a top-notch student in the classroom, around a 4.0 — he’s just a winner, in every stretch of the imagination.”

Previously at Trinity Presbyterian Academy in Montgomery, Pittman transferred from a Class 3A school with about 70 in his class to a Class 7A school where his football team rostered more than that. Arriving in Auburn during the pandemic, Pittman said the transition had its rough moments as he adjusted.

“It was tough at first. You know everybody in your grade at your old school,” Pittman said. “Now it’s a new face every day…It was hard to meet people that first year, then as time went on I was able to make friends on the football team and in the classroom.”

Those friendships are what Pittman sees as the difference in his game, something he said after the team’s semifinal win and is quick to bring up. He calls his teammates brothers and firmly emphasizes that that loving relationship is what allows his team and the individuals within it to succeed, including himself.

Protected by what he describes as “the best offensive line in the state,” Pittman’s uniform would have remained clean even had his team played on grass instead of the artificial stuff. His receivers were in the right place when he needed them to be. Reliable running back Williams joined him in the backfield, a friend by Pittman’s side since Day 1.

“He’s not a kid that’s going to wow you with his size. He’s not going to wow you with his speed. He’s going to wow you with this play,” Etheredge said. “He’s going to be better than anybody else you stick out there. He’s going to outperform other people. He makes it look easy.

“He’s a leader,” Etheredge went on. “He’s a guy that all the other kids look up to. He’s not a rah-rah guy. He’s not a guy that’s going to get in there and yell,” Etheredge said. “He leads by example and when he does talk, all the other kids listen because he doesn’t talk that much.”

The Tigers went to the state title game and fell short against a Thompson team that had won four straight. Pittman and the winningest seniors in Auburn High’s history won’t get state championship rings: Instead having a massively successful season to hang their hats on. That ending is not a failure, though, and the future is bright because of them, and him.

Pittman’s impact will be felt — in the Auburn High record books, in the hearts of his teammates and in the future of the program as it builds on his legacy.