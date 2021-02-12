Olivia Porter, Syriah Daniels dominate as Auburn High wins area title

The Lady Red Devils had plenty of looks that did not fall, and the Lady Tigers took advantage by scoring 15 points in the third to enter the final eight minutes with a 17-point lead.

From there, the Lady Tigers worked the clock while Porter piled on even more points to her total. The junior worked her way to the basket over and over to ensure a late Central rally – despite Jabria Lindsey’s best efforts – was not possible.

“I love that kid to death, and she's a really, really, really good basketball player,” Pritchett said of Porter, who also had five rebounds, five assists and five steals. “I believe in her through thick and thin, and she's just been able to show up in tough times. She's been able to show up and have big buckets.”

Porter took home tournament MVP honors. Daniels and Nevaeh Small were named to the All-Tournament team for Auburn, while Lindsey and Jayla McKissic were named to the team for Central. Lindsey had a team-high 11 points against the Lady Tigers, while McKissic contributed eight.

Auburn jumped ahead almost immediately in the first half, and though Central showed some fight the Tigers maintained control.