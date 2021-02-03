On National Signing Day, area stars find ‘second home’ at next level

He’ll be joined by two other area high school stars at Faulkner. Loachapoka’s Dexter Rudolph and Lanett’s Kelvin Zachery are both committed to take their talents to Faulkner, too.

“It feels good because our family doesn’t have to go far just to see me play,” Rudolph said.

Smiths Station’s Corey Minton is also headed to nearby Montgomery, committed to sign with Huntingdon a few miles away.

“It’s really appealing,” Minton said, when asked about the opportunity to play college football in-state. “It makes a big difference, actually. You know, when you want to go to college you want to save as much money as possible and you want to make everything easier. I think Huntingdon has made this process very easy and made this decision very easy.

“I just fell in love with the place. It’s close to home and I love the atmosphere. It’s like my second home now.”

That’s the goal for area athletes today on National Signing Day: finding their new home — after a recruiting cycle unlike any other amid a global pandemic.