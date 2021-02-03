On National Signing Day, area stars find ‘second home’ at next level

Jakai Stephens didn’t have to go far.
He didn’t have to wait long, either.
After signing with Faulkner in December, the former Opelika defensive tackle stepped on campus in nearby Montgomery this January just as the Eagles were gearing up for spring football.
Faulkner is playing an eight-game season this spring from Feb. 13 to April 10, after its fall schedule was called off due to the pandemic.
As an early enrollee, Stephens is already practicing at the next level.
It’s an usual twist in an unusual year, but Stephens has made a new home for himself close to home — and he’s one of several area athletes sticking close to home and being featured as part of the Opelika-Auburn News’ Signing Day Spotlight presented by the Hughston Clinic.
“It was an awesome transition because, coming right out of high school, I had just finished up a season, so being able to come in and then get right back into another season, it was perfect timing for me,” Stephens said in a Zoom interview from Montgomery.
“I just feel like it’s going to be a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills not only to my coaches but everybody back home.”
Stephens will be joined at the next level Wednesday by countless athletes across the country inking letters of intent as the NCAA’s football signing period opens on National Signing Day — celebrated, too, by countless more athletes joining schools with the NJCAA and NAIA.
He’ll be joined by two other area high school stars at Faulkner. Loachapoka’s Dexter Rudolph and Lanett’s Kelvin Zachery are both committed to take their talents to Faulkner, too.
“It feels good because our family doesn’t have to go far just to see me play,” Rudolph said.
Smiths Station’s Corey Minton is also headed to nearby Montgomery, committed to sign with Huntingdon a few miles away.
“It’s really appealing,” Minton said, when asked about the opportunity to play college football in-state. “It makes a big difference, actually. You know, when you want to go to college you want to save as much money as possible and you want to make everything easier. I think Huntingdon has made this process very easy and made this decision very easy.
“I just fell in love with the place. It’s close to home and I love the atmosphere. It’s like my second home now.”
That’s the goal for area athletes today on National Signing Day: finding their new home — after a recruiting cycle unlike any other amid a global pandemic.
“I think the biggest challenges were how far most of the colleges were,” Minton went on. “I had some offers in Ohio and I had one in Nebraska, and my thing was I wanted to stay a little closer to home just to make it easier. And with COVID and everything, getting a visit set up somewhere in Ohio or Nebraska is a little more difficult than it would be on a regular year, you would say.”
Lanett’s Kadarius Zackery is heading across the state line, but not far, when he inks his letter of intent with West Georgia in Carrollton, Ga.
“It’s good that the school isn’t far away, so people like friends, family, can come watch me play, come visit anytime. I can go home on holidays,” Zackery said. “So I’m glad that West Georgia isn’t too far from home.”
Where the school is, playing at the next level is the goal — and, Stephens said in his dorm at Faulkner, it’s “a dream come true.”
He’s already living it. Today more will join him.
“It was something that, since I was playing rec league ball and talking with my friends, it was something that I’ve been picturing myself doing for so many years,” Stephens said. “And then being able to finally do it ahead of my class, it was just something that was perfect timing and I was just happy to do it.”