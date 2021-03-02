'One big family': Lanett boys, girls look to end turbulent year in the state title game

When the Lanett boys and girls basketball teams faced a crossroads this season due to circumstances far beyond their control, first-year boys coach Trentavious McCants tried to look on the bright side of a bad situation.
Some of Lanett’s athletic facilities were severely damaged in a fire on Feb. 1, which threw a curveball in the plans of the Panthers and Lady Panthers. The teams ultimately started going to Lanett’s recreation center to practice and play games, and McCants wanted his players to take the detour as an opportunity to throw it back to their younger days.
“At the rec, that's where everything starts as a Panther. All our rec games are played there, and that's where the kids have been playing all their lives. I told them, 'Let's just take it back,'” McCants said. “So every time we go to the rec and play, I tell them, 'We're taking it back, baby.' We're taking it back because this group had a lot of success when they were younger playing in All-Stars in that rec center.”
That attitude and determination of carrying forward despite an unfavorable situation has been the story for the Lanett basketball teams this year.
The Panthers and Lady Panthers have shown little hesitation even going back to the pandemic-affected preseason, and despite the road blocks that have emerged along the way they’ve continued to win. Those victories have led to Wednesday, when they’ll face off with their counterparts from Hatton as part of the Class 2A state semifinals in Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena.
Lanett has never lacked for talent on the hardwood, but it’s been a rare occurrence for both teams to be playing so well together down the stretch of the season. It’s fitting given the challenges both teams faced and the way both groups worked through the problems together.
“I mean, we're one big family. We all know that,” Lanett girls coach Charlie Williams said. “Even though we play and we've got individual teams, at the end of the day it's all Lanett. Not just one thing: it's just continuing to be a program. If something like that happens at different places, it can divide a place. I think it just pulled us stronger together.”
The mission for McCants this year was to pick up right where legendary coach Richard Carter left off.
McCants was an assistant under the AHSAA Hall of Famer for five years, and Carter let McCants have plenty of say in the way the team was run before Carter called it a career. The new head coach’s team wasted little time in proving the winning would continue under his lead, and all the while Carter remained a phone call away for his former assistant.
The Panthers got off to an 8-2 start on the season thanks in part to senior Kintavious Dozier, who McCants felt had taken his role to the next level in his second year on the team.
“He's a dog, and a lot of people in the state haven't been giving him his respect. That's what we talked about in the beginning of the season. I told him, 'It's just time to go out and get yours,’” McCants said. “What I like about him most is last year he was kind of laid back and he didn't want the spotlight on him. This year, he wants the spotlight. He wants to be known as the leader of the team.
“He just basically told me, 'Coach, put the team on my back.' And that's what we've been doing.”
Williams’ Lady Panthers, meanwhile, have had several players step up throughout the season.
The Lanett girls started the season slow due to the coronavirus — the team had practiced twice before the season opener against Ranburne on Jan. 7 — and after taking their blows early they went from blowout losses to coming up just short late in games.
Williams recognized his players were beginning to understand what it took to finish games, so he stepped back and watched as the Lady Panthers righted the ship themselves. Sophomore point guard Ameria Zeigler showed tremendous growth in her second year running the offense, Alyse Madden brought her game up a notch late in the going and Breanna Glaze found a groove to consistently contribute to the team.
The Lady Panthers had finally started a multi-game winning streak when the fire occurred, which caused school to be canceled that day and left the Lanett athletic program scrambling to adjust. The two teams worked together on splitting time at the rec center, and eventually nearby Point University offered up their court for the Panthers.
Williams admitted he was worried the fire and the schedule changes would cause a distraction, but his Lady Panthers never played like it did. After losing to Ranburne twice in the regular season, Lanett got revenge in the area tournament with a 40-32 victory then pushed rival LaFayette to the brink in a 48-46 loss in the tournament title game.
Although the Lady Panthers entered postseason play as the area’s second seed, their strong efforts were just a sign of things to come. The Panthers, meanwhile, blasted Randolph County to begin their area tournament then doubled up LaFayette 60-30 to clinch yet another tournament title.
The two teams kept the winning up come state tournament time. The Lanett boys blew out Vincent and held off Cottonwood in the first two rounds before handling Geneva County in the regional finals; the Lanett girls, meanwhile, dominated Comer before holding off Geneva County and getting sweet revenge against LaFayette to reach the state semifinals.
The Lady Panthers’ rivalry victory over the Lady Bulldogs was a sweet one, but McCants explained his players enjoyed it nearly as much as the Lanett players who were actually on the floor that day.
“My guys were so excited for the girls whenever they beat LaFayette. They were cheering them on in the stands, and at one point I had to tell them, 'Hey, calm down. You need to save some of that energy for our game,'” McCants said. “It just shows the sense of family for me and [Charlie] to be able to work together and try to help each other out. Then for the guys and the girls to be happy for each other, it also shows that we're one program, we're one unit, we're one heartbeat. That's what I love most about Lanett.”
Fittingly, Lanett’s two teams will soon square off with Hatton’s two squads.
Williams described Hatton’s girls as disciplined — especially on offense — and he explained Lanett’s mission is to stick with their usual gameplan and continue improving each and every game.
Dozier, Markavious Atkinson, Tra Abner, Caden Story and the rest of the Panthers, meanwhile, face a Hatton squad that McCants said plays at a fast pace; he does, however, think his Panthers are faster, which he believes should allow Lanett to force turnovers and tire Hatton out.
Success at a high level is nothing new for either Lanett team given the boys won three state titles in a row then played for the championship in 2020 and the girls made the semifinals in back-to-back years in 2011 and 2012. What is special is for both teams to be playing on such a big stage at the same time, especially given what their school has been dealing with for the last month.
“There's just so much excitement going around, whether it's in the school system or in the community,” McCants said. “It would mean the world to me, especially if both teams can win this semifinal and get a chance to play for the state championship.”