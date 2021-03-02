'One big family': Lanett boys, girls look to end turbulent year in the state title game

Lanett has never lacked for talent on the hardwood, but it’s been a rare occurrence for both teams to be playing so well together down the stretch of the season. It’s fitting given the challenges both teams faced and the way both groups worked through the problems together.

“I mean, we're one big family. We all know that,” Lanett girls coach Charlie Williams said. “Even though we play and we've got individual teams, at the end of the day it's all Lanett. Not just one thing: it's just continuing to be a program. If something like that happens at different places, it can divide a place. I think it just pulled us stronger together.”

The mission for McCants this year was to pick up right where legendary coach Richard Carter left off.

McCants was an assistant under the AHSAA Hall of Famer for five years, and Carter let McCants have plenty of say in the way the team was run before Carter called it a career. The new head coach’s team wasted little time in proving the winning would continue under his lead, and all the while Carter remained a phone call away for his former assistant.

The Panthers got off to an 8-2 start on the season thanks in part to senior Kintavious Dozier, who McCants felt had taken his role to the next level in his second year on the team.