One for the record books: Opelika’s Sanders scores overtime game-winner against Auburn High in first flag football rivalry game

“That interception by Haley was a huge moment for us to then turn it around and say, ‘We can do this. We can respond,’” Opelika head coach Jaclyn Button said.

The Bulldogs did just that.

“I think Haley’s interception really turned the game around for us,” Watts said. “I’m not going to lie, we all had our heads down. And that just gave us motivation to keep going.”

The defenses shined the rest of the way. Auburn High’s Milan Garner finished with four interceptions. The Bulldog defense bent but did not break in the second half, and had the play of the game in Sanders’ pick-six.

Then in overtime, Sanders came up big again on the game-winning conversion.

“It felt good,” Sanders said of the conversion. Then she laughed: “To be honest, I didn’t even know if we won or not.”

After all, it’s an all-new sport and it’s the first time around for everyone.

Now, Opelika looks to make the win something to build on.