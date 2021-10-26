One for the record books: Opelika’s Sanders scores overtime game-winner against Auburn High in first flag football rivalry game

With the first-ever rivalry game hanging in the balance in overtime, Haley Sanders raced to history.
The Opelika senior had just caught the ball at the 5-yard line on the game-winning conversion attempt. Seeing Auburn High defenders crashing on her, reaching for the flags at her hip, Sanders cut outside toward the pylon and ran for the win.
No matter the sport, the rivalry game is always special.
On Tuesday night, Sanders rose to the occasion — and sped her way to a new memory-making moment.
Sanders scored on the play and Opelika defeated Auburn High 14-13 in overtime on Tuesday night at Duck Samford Stadium in the first-ever meeting between the schools in girls flag football.
“It was really big,” Sanders said after the victory and the celebration. “Opelika-Auburn playing, it’s a big rival game. Opelika beating Auburn is really big.”
The teams went to overtime knotted at 7-7. Auburn High scored a touchdown first, but failed on its conversion attempt. In flag football, which is in first fall being sponsored by the AHSAA, there are no field goals or point-after kicks, and Opelika’s Jamiah Williams intercepted Auburn High on its 1-point conversion attempt.
That opened the door. On third-and-goal going the other way, Opelika quarterback Morgan Watts lofted a pass to KeKe Williams, who hauled it in for the tying score.
That set up the 1-point conversion attempt, where Watts found Sanders in the backfield, Sanders cut to her right away from the oncoming Tigers toward the pylon, and scored to win the game in walk-off fashion.
“The win feels really good, honestly,” Watts said, after Opelika jumped for joy on the field and posed for photos with the scoreboard after a win for the record books.
“Even playing other sports here, we’ve never, like, won at Auburn. So I just feel like being here and winning on their home field is really good,” Watts said.
Opelika trailed 7-0 at the half. Auburn High engineered a go-ahead drive in the final minute of the second quarter, with quarterback Lilli Wellbaum connecting with hot hand Ivey Davis for three big completions in a row — one a 26-yard gain to the 10, the next a 10-yard touchdown, and the next a successful conversion with 40 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 7-0.
At the start of the third, Auburn High got the ball first and Wellbaum had the Tigers driving again, moving from the Auburn High 14-yard line to the Opelika 16-yard line in eight plays on maybe the most impressive drive of the night.
But that’s when Sanders struck for the first time, with a lightning strike of a pick-six which flipped the momentum and tied the game.
Sanders intercepted the pass at the 7-yard line near the center of the field, then raced left around all the blue jerseys for the 73-yard touchdown return.
“That interception by Haley was a huge moment for us to then turn it around and say, ‘We can do this. We can respond,’” Opelika head coach Jaclyn Button said.
The Bulldogs did just that.
“I think Haley’s interception really turned the game around for us,” Watts said. “I’m not going to lie, we all had our heads down. And that just gave us motivation to keep going.”
The defenses shined the rest of the way. Auburn High’s Milan Garner finished with four interceptions. The Bulldog defense bent but did not break in the second half, and had the play of the game in Sanders’ pick-six.
Then in overtime, Sanders came up big again on the game-winning conversion.
“It felt good,” Sanders said of the conversion. Then she laughed: “To be honest, I didn’t even know if we won or not.”
After all, it’s an all-new sport and it’s the first time around for everyone.
Now, Opelika looks to make the win something to build on.
“I think just seeing that adversity and knowing that we can respond to it really helps us going into future games,” Button said. “Knowing we can get scored on and still turned around and come back, I think that’s what we’re going to need going into playoffs coming up soon.”