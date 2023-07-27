When Erik Speakman got the call from the state office back in the spring, he had to talk it over with some of his assistants.

The Opelika head coach knew that his team’s schedule already looked like a top 10 list in 2023.

Now the AHSAA wants them to add Thompson?

Thompson?

“I talked to some of the coaches,” Speakman said, though, “and they said, ‘Hey, let’s go do it.’”

And in just less than a month, Opelika will go play the four-time defending state champions on Aug. 25 in a marquee matchup to open the season in Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

It’s one of two premier games to be played by both schools in the twin-city rivalry: Auburn High opens its season the same weekend against powerhouse Hoover at the Hoover Met.

Both teams are starting the season with a bang — now just a month out.

“That’s what we always pride ourselves on,” Speakman said, of taking on any challenge anywhere. “If we’re going to talk about it all the time with these kids, then we need to do something like that.

“So I brought it up to (the players), and they were excited.”

High school teams across the area are getting set to open fall camp within the next two weeks. For both Opelika and Auburn High, great challenge and great opportunity will come their way right out of the gate.

The Bulldogs, still newbies in Class 7A, barely missed the playoffs in their first season as part of the classification last season, but will soon find themselves across from the Thompson team that’s run the class for the past four years.

Auburn High, state runner up a season ago, will be playing a fellow semifinalist in Hoover. Both Speakman and Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge spoke about their respective openers during Fox Sports The Game’s High School Football Media Days on Tuesday and Wednesday in downtown Opelika.

As for Speakman and his Bulldogs, he says he saw a jolt of energy run through offseason workouts once the game was made official in March. Opelika had found a solid regular opponent to open seasons with in Callaway (Ga.), playing in tight games to open four the past five years, but Speakman said that this season Georgia rules allowed Callaway to open fall a week earlier than Opelika, making that game unfair. Speakman said he was struggling to find an in-state opponent as a replacement when he got the call from the AHSAA looking to add Opelika to the Kickoff Classic lineup in Montgomery — and to help fill out Thompson’s regular-season schedule, which is always hard for the Warriors to do.

Opelika stepped up, and is embracing the challenge.

“It brings a lot of excitement, No. 1, to play the four-time defending state champion and the program that Coach (Mark) Freeman’s built up there,” Speakman said. “And then you get to go play it in a neutral site in Montgomery where it’s one of the premier games going into that weekend to open the season.

“But it really brings a lot of energy to your summer, because (the players) know what’s ahead of them. No slight against Callaway or any other team that you play … but when you get a chance to play Thompson and what they’ve done — we probably announced it in March, and you could just kind of see the different attitude going into the weight lifting and the running and the summer practice.”

Auburn High, meanwhile, played Hoover in the same Kickoff Classic last season in Montgomery, and is running back a rematch this year at the Met. In recent seasons, the powerhouses of Class 7A like Thompson, Hoover, Auburn High and Central-Phenix City have had a tough time filling non-region schedules with anyone other than each other, but Etheredge too sees the benefit of opening the season with a marquee game.

“You get to see what you’ve got, playing a quality team like Hoover,” Etheredge said. “I think that every year I want to play good football teams. There’s no reason to schedule games where you know you’re going to go out there and roll over people. I think that our kids want the challenge. We want to put the Hoovers on the schedule. You never know: The next two years you may see a Thompson or an out-of-state team or something like that on the schedule. We’re always going to play great teams out of region.

“When I got here (in 2021) we had an open date, and we threw IMG in there. I want to play great football teams. I want to see what our kids can do. Our kids want to compete against the best. If you’re going to be the best, you need to compete against the best, night in and night out.”

Fans will also be invited to enjoy the neutral-site settings, as Auburn High and Opelika both only have four home games each this season.

Opelika went 5-5 last season and missed the state playoffs in the program’s first season as part of Class 7A, earning a big upset win over Central but then missing the postseason on a series of one-possession losses. Senior quarterback Roman Gagliano is back to lead the Opelika offense in 2023.

Auburn High went 12-2 last season and made the state championship game before falling to Thompson. The Tigers will have a new starting quarterback behind center but will have weapons around him, including record-setting wide receiver Ean Nation.