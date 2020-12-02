One to go: Auburn High aims to end special season with first state title

“I thought it was one of our more consistent efforts of the year in all three phases,” Winegarden said. “I think it's helpful that we're finally playing multiple games in a row. You know, the back half of the year we had three games where we had to wait two weeks to play. I think that makes it difficult for your team to be consistent and improve. Getting into the playoffs and playing multiple games in a row I think helps.”

Winegarden’s Tigers have been knocking at the Super 7 door over the past few years before finally breaking through this time around. In the sixth-year head coach’s opinion, this year’s team was different in the relationships they’ve built among themselves along with their collective competitive spirit. Their competition has been a constant at practice, and their will to win even during drills has carried over into a fall that few involved will forget.

Auburn’s emergence has occurred thanks to several Tigers players taking their game to the next level.