Opelika alum, Jacksonville State cornerback Jamias Presley enters transfer portal

Opelika alum and Jacksonville State cornerback Jamias Presley is in search of a new school.

Presley announced Monday he is entering the transfer portal after spending three years with the Gamecocks. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Presley will be a junior once the 2021 season begins.

Presley will graduate this summer and will be considered a graduate transfer wherever he lands.

“To Jacksonville State University, thank you for the last 3 years. Thank you Coach [John] Grass and coaching staff for the opportunity. To my teammates, y’all continue to be great,” Presley wrote on social media. “Due to graduation this summer, I have entered my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left as a Grad Transfer.”

Presley was a standout defender during his time at Opelika, and he ended his high school career by earning All-Area honors with 41 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2017. He capped off the year by playing in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

Presley redshirted his freshman year with the Gamecocks in 2018. He appeared in 11 of the team’s 12 games in 2019 working mostly on special teams and ended the season with five tackles.

Presley saw his role increase on the Jacksonville State defense in the team’s 2021 spring season. He appeared in 11 of the team’s 13 games and finished the season with 29 tackles, six passes defended, five pass break-ups and 1.5 tackles for loss.