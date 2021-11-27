Opelika alum Jake Bentley plays on torn MCL, ACL to finish playing career at South Alabama

South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack expected nothing less from his starting quarterback.

"You think about the mentality that Jake Bentley's had [this season]. To be able to get back on the field is a perfect example of the type of young man that he is,” Wommack told USAJaguars.com. “He's a team player, he wants to be there for his teammates, he's a competitor and wants to do his best and maximize his opportunities.

“I'm so glad I had him here with us for the first year of this program. His steadiness, his maturity, his urgency will be something that we will grow from because of the standard that he's set."

Bentley ended his time at South Alabama completing 70 percent of his passes for 2,476 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 10 games.

Bentley explained the experience Friday was extra special because several of his family members were there, including his brother Shuler Bentley, an offensive analyst for the Chanticleers. Bentley spoke highly about his one year at South Alabama, saying the program is headed in the right direction and will win several games in the coming years.