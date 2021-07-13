 Skip to main content
Opelika alum Mitch Myers selected by the Oakland A's in the MLB Draft
PREP BASEBALL

Opelika alum Mitch Myers selected by the Oakland A's in the MLB Draft

  • Updated
Notre Dame Pittsburgh Baseball

Pittsburgh's Mitch Myers throws during an NCAA baseball game against Notre Dame on April 3 in Pittsburgh.

 GREGORY PAYAN/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Opelika baseball standout Mitch Myers has a chance to go to the next level.

Myers was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 12th round with the 368th pick of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. He'll have an opportunity to play professional baseball following his junior season at Pittsburgh.

Myers threw 81.1 innings for the Panthers this spring and posted a 5-5 record with 78 hits, 23 walks, 83 strikeouts and a 3.21 ERA. The Lanett native threw a complete game three-hitter to defeat Virginia on March 20 then later in the spring led the Panthers' charge in a 5-3 victory over North Carolina in the ACC Tournament.

The right-hander came to Pitt in 2020 and started four games in the pandemic-shortened season and posted a 2-2 record with a team-high 30 strikeouts.

Myers came to Pitt after starting his collegiate career at Florida Southwestern State, where he pitched 79.1 innings with a 7-2 record, 88 strikeouts and a 3.29 ERA in 2019.

Myers was an outstanding player for Opelika and was named the Opelika-Auburn News' Player of the Year as a junior in 2016 and as a senior in 2017. He was stellar throughout his time with the Bulldogs and ended his career with a 1.22 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP.

“When we had big games, I knew I had to perform for us to have a good chance,” Myers told the O-A News in July 2017. “But it wasn’t just me. The guys came together really well and worked well together anytime we had those big games.”

It isn't clear yet whether or not Myers will return to Pitt for his senior year or sign a minor league contract with the Athletics.

