PREP SOFTBALL

Opelika, Auburn High softball teams enter area tournaments

  • Updated
ahs4.jpg

Auburn High’s Jayden Jordan works off second base during the team’s game against Smiths Station during the area softball tournament Wednesday at Auburn High School.

 Justin Lee/

The Opelika softball team is hosting the Area 4-6A Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, looking to punch a ticket to the regional tournament in the AHSAA postseason.

Auburn High, meanwhile, is traveling to Phenix City for the Area 4-7A Tournament.

Opelika’s tournament will be played at West Ridge Park in Opelika. Opelika is the top seed, opening tournament play against fourth-seeded Russell County at 2 p.m.

Second-seeded Eufaula and third-seeded Valley open the tournament at noon at West Ridge Park.

The winners of the first-round game will then advance to the winner’s bracket final to play 6 p.m. Tuesday for a berth in the regional tournament.

Each area tournament is double elimination and the top two finishers from each area tournament advance to the regional tournament.

The second regional ticket from Area 4-6A will be punched Wednesday in the loser’s bracket final at 3 p.m. The area championship is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In Class 7A, Auburn High is the bottom seed in the three-team Area 4-7A tournament. Perennial power Central-Phenix City is hosting and has a bye to the winner’s final. Auburn High plays second-seeded Smiths Station to open the tournament at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

After the winner’s final later Tuesday, the elimination game and the area championship round will be played Thursday.

