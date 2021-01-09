Opelika-Auburn News 2020 All-Area Football Defensive Team, Large Schools

The following is the Opelika-Auburn News 2020 All-Area Defensive Team for large schools (AHSAA Classes 7A-5A).
Nominations were submitted by coaches and the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
FIRST TEAM
Nate Carpenter, Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> 5-10, 185
>> Carpenter continued the tradition of ball-hawking defensive backs in the Red Devils’ secondary. He ended his high school play by recording 60 total tackles, five pass break-ups, four interceptions and one forced fumble.
Quay Nelms, Sr., Auburn High
>> 6-1, 190
>> Nelms was a key player in a Tigers’ secondary that stood among the best of the best in the state of Alabama. By the time Auburn’s season came to a close, Nelms had notched 42 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and a team-high seven interceptions.
Jarell Stinson, Jr., Opelika
>> 5-11, 170
>> Stinson followed in older brother Jaylen Stinson’s footsteps and made himself a mainstay in the Bulldogs’ secondary in 2020. The Auburn commit had 95 tackles and one interception along with nine punt returns for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Noah Warren, Sr., Auburn High
>> 5-11, 175
>> No matter where the ball was thrown, it seemed like Warren was always able to track it down. Warren recorded 82 tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass break-ups and one interception in his senior season.
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Gordon, Sr., Beauregard
>> 5-10, 160
>> Gordon taught opponents not to throw his way this fall. He ended his Hornets’ career as a key part of a defense that gave up 30 points per game in Beauregard’s four-win season.
Tori Roberts, Sr., Opelika
>> 6-0, 180
>> Roberts followed up a strong junior season with yet another impressive year in 2020. He finished up his time with the Bulldogs by recording 72 tackles and three interceptions while also forcing two fumbles.
Quez Trammell, Sr., Valley
>> 6-3, 170
>> Trammell played both ways for the Rams in 2020 and made sure to make an impact any time he was called on. In addition to locking down as part of a defense that only gave up 16 points per game this fall, he had six receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns.
LINEBACKERS
FIRST TEAM
Dalton Dunn, Sr., Valley
>> 5-10, 190
>> Dunn had high expectations for his senior year, and he came through with some more big plays. In just six games, Dunn racked up 54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.
Jordan Jones, Sr., Smiths Station
>> 6-0, 210
>> Jones was a missile on defense throughout his time as a Panther, and that was once again the call this fall. The Georgia State signee recorded 82 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks in his senior season.
Anthony Martin, Sr., Opelika
>> 5-10, 165
>> Martin made sure if the ball got even close to the second level he was ready to make a play. He did that more often than not and ended the year with 105 tackles and one interception on another stellar Opelika defense.
Joey McGinty, Jr., Auburn High
>> 6-2, 175
>> McGinty was simply spectacular as part of the Tigers’ defense in 2020. When the season was over, McGinty had 84 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four pass break-ups and was also responsible for three safeties.
SECOND TEAM
Drew Anthony, Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> 6-2, 215
>> Anthony was a driving force on another no-nonsense Red Devils’ defense this season. By the season’s end, Anthony had recorded 69 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three pass break-ups, two sacks and one forced fumble.
Bradley Harper, Jr., Auburn High
>> 6-0, 165
>> Harper showed he’ll be one of the must-watch defenders in 2021 after putting together a stellar junior season. Harper piled up 80 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass break-up as part of the Tigers’ outstanding defense.
Taylor Love, Jr., Opelika
>> 6-1, 210
>> Love helped Opelika start the postseason off right against Wetumpka by scoring a rushing touchdown for the Bulldogs then coming back on the next defensive series and scoring on a pick six. It was just one highlight during a season in which he recorded 91 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.
Sam Snyder, Sr., Auburn High
>> 6-0, 180
>> Snyder always found a way to be where he was needed for the Tigers’ defense. He ended his high school career by piling up 71 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one safety and one defensive touchdown.
DEFENSIVE LINE
FIRST TEAM
Powell Gordon, Jr., Auburn High
>> 6-3, 210
>> Gordon was nothing short of a one-man wrecking crew at times for Auburn. He ended his junior year as a Tiger with 82 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and one interception.
Tre'Von Moore, Sr., Opelika
>> 6-3, 230
>> Moore was a true force along the defensive front for the Bulldogs this season. By the time the year had ended, Moore had racked up 89 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Tomarrion Parker, So., Central-Phenix City
>> 6-4, 215
>> Parker was truly one of the most impressive underclassmen in east Alabama. His sophomore campaign concluded with 66 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Cameron Reese, Sr., Auburn High
>> 6-3, 290
>> Reese ended his high school career on a high note with a season that was incredibly impressive. As a senior, Reese racked up 74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a team-high 10 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass break-up.
SECOND TEAM
Jerome Bradley, Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> 6-0, 220
>> Bradley brutalized offensive lines throughout the season to help the Central defense cause problems. By the end of the year, Bradley had recorded 56 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.
Kejuan Cason, Sr., Auburn High
>> 6-0, 230
>> Cason caused trouble up front for the Tigers throughout the fall. Cason ended the year with 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one pass break-up, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown.
Mike Mellage, Jr. Smiths Station
>> 5-11, 215
>> Mellage did his part to put opposing offenses in their place this season. He ended his junior campaign with 41 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks.
Jalen Parker, Sr., Opelika
>> 5-9, 215
>> Parker pushed opposing linemen back Friday night after Friday night this fall. He ended the year with 54 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks.
ATHLETE
FIRST TEAM
Trent Jones, Sr., Beauregard
>> 6-3, 200
>> Jones once again showed out on both sides of the football for the Hornets. He rushed for 623 yards on offense and also racked up 97 tackles for the defense.
SECOND TEAM
Ethan Smith, Sr., Beauregard
>> 5-10, 235
>> Smith played both ways on the Hornets’ line in 2020 and did his part to keep the Hornets competitive throughout their four-win campaign.
PUNTER
FIRST TEAM
Matthew Rhodes, Sr., Auburn High
>> 6-4, 195
>> Rhodes shined as one of the state’s top punters and consistently flipped the field for Auburn’s opponents. The Army signee had 43 punts for 1,809 yards and an average of 42.1 yards per punt.
SECOND TEAM
Jackson Bates, Jr., Opelika
>> 5-8, 170
>> Bates, who also played quarterback at times for the Bulldogs, made plenty of plays at punter throughout the year. He averaged 38 yards per punt and also had a 69-yard punt in the Bulldogs’ second round victory over Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.
HONORABLE MENTION: Mason Bell, Tallassee; Jace Black, Smiths Station; Jerome Bradley, Central; Malek Harris, Smiths Station; Jamorey Jones, Central; Tino Linson, Valley; Michael Moore, Tallassee; TJ Morgan, Smiths Station; Robert Sanborn, Smiths Station; Will Smith, Tallassee; Kai Stephens, Opelika; Eric Thomas, Opelika; Ryan Valencia, Valley