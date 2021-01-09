Opelika-Auburn News 2020 All-Area Football Defensive Team, Large Schools

LINEBACKERS

FIRST TEAM

Dalton Dunn, Sr., Valley

>> 5-10, 190

>> Dunn had high expectations for his senior year, and he came through with some more big plays. In just six games, Dunn racked up 54 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks and two interceptions.

Jordan Jones, Sr., Smiths Station

>> 6-0, 210

>> Jones was a missile on defense throughout his time as a Panther, and that was once again the call this fall. The Georgia State signee recorded 82 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks in his senior season.

Anthony Martin, Sr., Opelika

>> 5-10, 165

>> Martin made sure if the ball got even close to the second level he was ready to make a play. He did that more often than not and ended the year with 105 tackles and one interception on another stellar Opelika defense.

Joey McGinty, Jr., Auburn High

>> 6-2, 175