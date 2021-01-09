Opelika-Auburn News 2020 All-Area Football Defensive Team, Small Schools

Kelvin Zachery, Sr., Lanett

>> 6-0, 210

>> The Panthers had several defensive studs on the field in 2020, and Zachery was certainly among the most destructive. As a senior, Zachery recorded 102 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, nine quarterback pressures, six sacks, three pass break-ups and and one interception.

SECOND TEAM

Alanteo Cheeks, Jr., Lanett

>> 6-0, 190

>> Cheeks lived up to the challenge of playing linebacker at Lanett and came through with his fair share of big moments. By the end of his junior season, Cheeks had 78 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, six pass break-ups, four sacks and two interceptions.

Jquavious Green, Sr., LaFayette

>> 5-8, 215

>> Green was hard to miss on the field for the Bulldogs, and when it came to making plays he took advantage of almost every opportunity. Green racked up 74 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks in 2020.

Logan Lee, Sr., Reeltown

>> 6-0, 185