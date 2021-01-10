Opelika-Auburn News 2020 All-Area Football Offensive Team, Large Schools

The following is the Opelika-Auburn News 2020 All-Area Offensive Team for large schools (AHSAA Classes 7A-5A).
Nominations were submitted by coaches and the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News.
QUARTERBACK
FIRST TEAM
Matthew Caldwell, Sr., Auburn High
>> 6-4, 195
>> Caldwell stepped up in a big way during his second and final season as the Tigers’ quarterback. The Jacksonville State signee completed 133 passes on 245 attempts for 1,944 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and also took 51 carries for 354 yards and six scores to help Auburn win Region 2-7A championship and ultimately play for the state championship.
SECOND TEAM
Trey Miles, Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> 5-11, 155
>> Miles showed himself more than capable of stepping up and playing a bigger role in the Red Devils’ offense in 2020. While he did split time with junior Caleb Nix, Miles managed to complete 49 passes on 85 attempts for 802 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception while also rushing 65 times for 449 yards and six more scores.
RUNNING BACK
FIRST TEAM
Jalyn Daniels, Jr., Tallassee
>> 5-10, 170
>> The Tigers only played seven games this fall, but Daniels made the most of every time he stepped on the field. He ripped apart defenses left and right — which included a 372-yard showing against Elmore County — and ended the season with 118 carries for 1,168 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Joseph McKay, Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> 6-1, 210
>> McKay had already made a name for himself before 2020, and he only added to his achievements as the year rolled along. The East Carolina signee was once again a star in the Red Devils’ offense and ended the season with 158 carries for 1,523 yards and 19 touchdowns along with 13 receptions for 84 yards and another score.
Eric Watts, Sr., Opelika
>> 5-11, 178
>> Watts established himself as Opelika’s go-to back in 2019, and this fall he shined even brighter. Watts was one of the hardest Alabama backs to bring down and concluded his time as a Bulldog by taking 222 carries for 1,306 yards and 15 touchdowns and reeling in 14 catches for 213 yards and two more scores.
SECOND TEAM
Josh Heath, Sr., Valley
>> 5-11, 180
>> The Rams were only able to play six games this season, but those outings featured some big moments from their go-to back. Heath ended his Valley career with a season in which he took 133 carries for 730 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Zion Morris, Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> 5-11, 190
>> Morris was part of a dangerous one-two duo for the Red Devils alongside McKay. Morris came through time and time again and ultimately had 90 carries for 721 yards and nine touchdowns, 16 receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns and a kick-return touchdown.
JT Rogers, Sr., Auburn High
>> 5-8, 180
>> The Tigers got several running backs involved this season, but none packed a punch quite like Rogers. He ended his high school career by racking up 163 carries for 765 yards and 11 touchdowns to go with six receptions for 42 yards and three scores.
WIDE RECEIVER
FIRST TEAM
Bryson Clague, Sr., Auburn High
>> 6-3, 180
>> Clague did his part throughout the fall to prove he was one of the most reliable receivers in all of Alabama. By the time the Tigers’ season ended in Tuscaloosa, Clague had racked up 53 receptions for 760 yards and two touchdowns.
Karmello English, So., Central-Phenix City
>> 6-1, 185
>> Central has an established history of churning out great receivers, and English looks prepared to continue that tradition. English stepped up in a big way this fall and ended the year with 42 receptions for 627 yards and four touchdowns.
Jackson Meeks, Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> 6-2, 205
>> Meeks wasted little time in making an impression thanks to an outstanding showing in the Red Devils’ season opener against Hoover. Although Meeks ultimately missed some playing time due to injury, the Georgia signee still ended the year with 50 receptions for 767 yards and eight touchdowns.
SECOND TEAM
Shawn Jones, Jr., Opelika
>> 5-9, 155
>> When the Bulldogs needed a big play through the air, more often than not Jones was the one who delivered. Jones stood up to the challenge this season and wound up with 33 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns.
Quay Ross, Sr., Auburn High
>> 6-0, 175
>> Ross was yet another reliable receiving target for the Tigers. He ended his high school career by catching 21 passes for 343 yards and eight touchdowns for the 12-win Tigers.
Keyshawn Tolefree, Sr., Beauregard
>> 5-8, 145
>> Tolefree was a consistent playmaker at wideout throughout his career, and 2020 was no different. The senior played an important role on a Hornets’ offense that averaged 15.5 points per game this fall.
OFFENSIVE LINE
FIRST TEAM
Cort Bradley, Sr., Auburn High
>> 6-4, 305
>> Bradley was once again a beast up front for the Tigers. He ended his high school career by grading out at over 90 percent along the front of an Auburn offense that averaged 29.5 points per game this season.
Kris Epperson, Sr., Opelika
>> 5-10, 260
>> The Bulldogs’ ground game was one of the toughest to slow down in east Alabama, and Epperson played a big part in that. The senior finished out his time as a Bulldog by grading out at 95 percent and also recording 15 pancake blocks at the center position.
Eston Harris, Jr., Beauregard
>> 6-5, 265
>> Harris has received multiple FBS scholarship offers since the summer, and his play this year demonstrated why. He graded out at 87 percent up front while also playing along the defensive line for the Hornets.
Tobias Sanders, Sr., Auburn High
>> 6-1, 270
Sanders stepped up for the Tigers and ensured Auburn could do whatever it wanted on offense. He was a key contributor for an Auburn offense that took Region 2-7A by storm and helped the Tigers play for a state title for the first time in seven years.
Jevin Stevens, Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> 6-1, 300
>> Stevens was a key offensive lineman for a Red Devils team that set the tone on offense every Friday night. With Stevens’ help, running back Joseph McKay rushed for over 1,500 yards and the Central offense averaged 34.3 points per game.
SECOND TEAM
Nate Bishop, Sr., Central-Phenix City
>> 6-2, 275
Bishop handled guard duties for the Red Devils and helped solidify an offensive line that lost two SEC players from the year before. Bishop’s work helped Central keep pace in Region 2-7A and ultimately reach the state semifinals for the sixth straight season.
Avery Ferris, So., Auburn High
>> 6-3, 270
>> Ferris showed he was well-suited to step up as a 10th grader and contribute for the Tigers’ line. His play helped Auburn’s offense take on even the toughest defenses in Alabama and come out on top week after week.
Cam Johnson, Sr., Smiths Station
>> 5-11, 175
>> Johnson capped off his high school career with another strong season for the Panthers. With Johnson’s help up front, Smiths Station averaged 16.2 points per game and ended the fall with four victories.
Ty Robinson, Sr., Opelika
>> 6-5, 290
Robinson showed little issue in stepping up as a starter for Opelika in 2020. He played offensive tackle for the Bulldogs and ended the year with a 93 percent grade along with eight pancake blocks.
Sean Smith, Sr., Opelika
>> 6-2, 278
>> Like Robinson, Smith was another key piece that kept the Opelika offense rolling. He served as the Bulldogs’ other offensive tackle and had a 91 percent grade with 11 pancake blocks to his credit.
ATHLETE
FIRST TEAM
Amaury Hutchinson, Sr., Auburn High
>> 5-10, 170
>> Hutchinson made every play count whether he was on offense or on defense this season. He had 49 total tackles, six pass break-ups, three tackles for loss and two interceptions at defensive back and also had 84 carries for 374 yards and nine touchdowns at running back.
SECOND TEAM
Corey Minton, Sr., Smiths Station
>> 6-2, 200
>> Minton mostly handled quarterback duties for the Panthers but played wide receiver when needed. He ended his high school career by completing 50 passes on 119 attempts for 567 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing 102 times for 586 yards and six touchdowns.
KICKER
FIRST TEAM
Josh Owsley, Jr., Auburn High
>> 5-11, 155
>> When the Tigers needed a big kick this fall, they understood Owsley was up for the challenge. The junior hit 44 of his 47 extra-point attempts and also connected on six of his 10 field-goal attempts, the longest being from 41 yards out.
SECOND TEAM
Josh Childs, So., Smiths Station
>> 5-9, 145
>> Childs may have only been a sophomore, but he never flinched when it came to kicking for the Panthers. He ended the year having hit 22 of his 23 extra-point attempts and all three of his field goals, the longest being from 32 yards out.
HONORABLE MENTION: Thomas Battles, Tallassee; Will Beams, Opelika; Markese Collins, Smiths Station; Caleb Nix, Central; Malik Finley, Opelika; KJ Maloy, Beauregard; Trace Meek, Tallassee; Amahri Peabody, Smiths Station; Zae Ray, Auburn; Quez Trammell, Valley; Ciannon Williams, Smiths Station; George Wright, Auburn