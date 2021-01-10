Opelika-Auburn News 2020 All-Area Football Offensive Team, Large Schools

>> 6-3, 180

>> Clague did his part throughout the fall to prove he was one of the most reliable receivers in all of Alabama. By the time the Tigers’ season ended in Tuscaloosa, Clague had racked up 53 receptions for 760 yards and two touchdowns.

Karmello English, So., Central-Phenix City

>> 6-1, 185

>> Central has an established history of churning out great receivers, and English looks prepared to continue that tradition. English stepped up in a big way this fall and ended the year with 42 receptions for 627 yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson Meeks, Sr., Central-Phenix City

>> 6-2, 205

>> Meeks wasted little time in making an impression thanks to an outstanding showing in the Red Devils’ season opener against Hoover. Although Meeks ultimately missed some playing time due to injury, the Georgia signee still ended the year with 50 receptions for 767 yards and eight touchdowns.

SECOND TEAM

Shawn Jones, Jr., Opelika

>> 5-9, 155