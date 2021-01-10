Opelika-Auburn News 2020 All-Area Football Offensive Team, Small Schools

>> 5-10, 200

>> Benbrook helped the Rebels light up the scoreboard every Friday night this fall. He ended his junior campaign with 161 carries for 1,338 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a career-high 22 carries for 271 yards and two scores in the state title game.

Kye Robichaux, Sr., Glenwood

>> 6-0, 205

>> Robichaux was a thorn in so many AISA defenses’ sides this season. The senior ended his time as a Gator by taking 129 carries for 1,713 yards and 27 touchdowns and also reeled in nine catches for 99 yards and a score.

O.J. Tolbert, Sr., Springwood

>> Tolbert fought through a tough season with the Wildcats and did his part to help Springwood compete. He ended his impressive high school career with a season in which he took 185 carries for 1,185 yards and 20 touchdowns and also had three receptions for 55 yards and another score.

SECOND TEAM

Ja’vuntae Holley, Jr., Dadeville

>> 5-4, 143