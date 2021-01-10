Opelika-Auburn News 2020 All-Area Football Offensive Team, Small Schools

The following is the Opelika-Auburn News 2020 All-Area Offensive Team for small schools (AHSAA Classes 3A-1A & AISA).
Nominations were submitted by coaches and the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News.
QUARTERBACK
FIRST TEAM
Payton Allen, Sr., Chambers Academy
>> 6-4, 180
>> Allen finished off his highlight-filled high school career in style this season. He completed 157 passes on 247 attempts for 3,209 yards and 31 touchdowns with six interceptions and also rushed 141 times for 1,179 yards and 12 touchdowns to help the Rebels win the AISA Class AA state title.
SECOND TEAM
Walter Tatum, Sr., Notasulga
>> 6-0, 185
>> Tatum found ways to make plays on almost every single snap for the Blue Devils. Tatum threw two touchdowns and also rushed 78 times for 702 yards and 11 touchdowns at quarterback and also had eight tackles for loss and six interceptions in Notasulga’s seven games.
RUNNING BACK
FIRST TEAM
Jordan Benbrook, Jr., Chambers Academy
>> 5-10, 200
>> Benbrook helped the Rebels light up the scoreboard every Friday night this fall. He ended his junior campaign with 161 carries for 1,338 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a career-high 22 carries for 271 yards and two scores in the state title game.
Kye Robichaux, Sr., Glenwood
>> 6-0, 205
>> Robichaux was a thorn in so many AISA defenses’ sides this season. The senior ended his time as a Gator by taking 129 carries for 1,713 yards and 27 touchdowns and also reeled in nine catches for 99 yards and a score.
O.J. Tolbert, Sr., Springwood
>> Tolbert fought through a tough season with the Wildcats and did his part to help Springwood compete. He ended his impressive high school career with a season in which he took 185 carries for 1,185 yards and 20 touchdowns and also had three receptions for 55 yards and another score.
SECOND TEAM
Ja’vuntae Holley, Jr., Dadeville
>> 5-4, 143
>> Holley might not be the biggest player on the field, but that never stopped him from delivering some of Dadeville’s biggest plays. Holley was a constant contributor for a Dadeville offense that averaged 19.5 points per game and helped the Tigers go to the postseason for the first time in five years.
Dakarian Hughley, Jr., Reeltown
>> 5-10, 170
>> Hughley led the charge on the ground for Reeltown this season. Hughley made a habit of breaking big plays and ended the year with 90 carries for 714 yards and six touchdowns.
D’Quez Madden, Jr., Lanett
>> 5-11, 172
>> Madden came through for a Panthers team that put up plenty of points throughout the year. Madden ended his junior season with 126 carries for 1,102 yards and 16 touchdowns as well as 15 receptions for 181 yards and three additional scores.
WIDE RECEIVER
FIRST TEAM
Tra Abner, Sr., Lanett
>> 6-3, 225
>> Abner came into 2020 with high expectations, and he lived up to them. When it was all said and done, Abner had 34 receptions for 521 yards and eight touchdowns and also graded out at 87 percent with 21 pancake blocks at tight end.
Johnny Brown, Sr., Reeltown
>> 5-11, 165
>> Brown found a way to come down with the ball more often than not on offense. Brown ended the fall with 30 receptions for 591 yards and five touchdowns along with 47 carries for 276 yards and six touchdowns.
T.Y. Trammell, Jr., Chambers Academy
>> 5-9, 175
>> Trammell truly came up clutch for the Rebels throughout his junior season. He ended 2020 with 46 receptions for 1,004 yards and nine touchdowns, which included 128 receiving yards and eight touchdowns against Escambia Academy in the state title game.
SECOND TEAM
Jeremy Conway, Jr., Chambers Academy
>> 5-10, 165
>> Conway was another crucial part of a Rebels’ receiving corps that helped the offense shine throughout the season. He ended 2020 with 42 receptions for 816 yards and five touchdowns.
Vinay Singh, Jr., LaFayette
>> 6-3, 195
>> Singh was a constant producer for a LaFayette team that roared to life at the end of the regular season. He ended his junior year with 19 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns.
Kam Willis, Jr., Loachapoka
>> 5-10, 165
>> Willis wasted little time in proving he could come down with the ball whenever Loachapoka needed a big play. He recorded 33 receptions for 512 yards and three touchdowns for an Indians team that made the playoffs for the first time in four years.
OFFENSIVE LINE
FIRST TEAM
Ja’Vontae Cooper, Jr., Lanett
>> 6-1, 250
>> Cooper set the tone up front for another Lanett team that battled among the best of the best in Class 2A. He graded out at 86 percent while recording 41 pancake blocks for the Panthers.
Austin Fetner, Sr., Chambers Academy
>> 6-4, 270
>> The Rebels have always leaned on their offensive linemen to dominate, and Fetner made sure that was the case again in 2020. The left tackle held his own week after week for a Chambers offense that averaged 497 yards per game and captured the AISA Class AA title.
Wilson “LJ” Hill, Sr., Reeltown
>> 5-11, 270
>> Hill set the stage each Friday night to make sure the Rebels held their own in the program’s first season as a Class 3A team. Hill graded out at 88 percent for a Reeltown team that averaged nearly 24 points per game this fall.
D.J. Robertson, Sr., Lee-Scott Academy
>> 6-5, 315
>> Robertson battled week after week and did his part to keep the Warriors in contention. Robertson, who was invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, ended his senior season by grading out at 89 percent with 16 pancake blocks while also recording 87 total tackles and four sacks.
Dean Sheffield, Sr., Chambers Academy
>> 5-10, 180
>> Sheffield has been a constant contributor as a three-year starter for the Rebels, and he ended his high school career with another productive year. The offensive guard played a crucial role for the Rebels’ outstanding run game and did his part to help Chambers win its second state championship in three years.
SECOND TEAM
Logan Dillard, So., Reeltown
>> 6-3, 257
>> Dillard wasted little time in proving he’s up for the challenge of playing up front in Class 3A. He graded out at 90 percent for Reeltown despite being the youngest starting offensive lineman for the team.
Colin Goodwin, Jr., Dadeville
>> 6-1, 215
>> Goodwin was one of several Tigers who pulled their weight and helped Dadeville return to the postseason for the first time since 2015. He set the tone up front for a Tigers offense that showed out throughout the fall and wound up averaging 19.5 points per game.
Luke Keel, Sr., Chambers Academy
>> 6-0, 280
>> Keel was yet another stellar Rebels offensive lineman who helped the offense truly excel both through the air and on the ground. His play at right tackle was pivotal for a Chambers offense that averaged 250 rushing yards per game.
La’Brian Ponds, Sr., Reeltown
>> 5-7, 228
>> Ponds has been a constant up front during Reeltown’s recent success, and that status remained the same this fall. He graded out at 78 percent while also recording 17 tackles on defense.
Johnny Thomas, Jr., Lanett
>> 6-2, 260
>> Thomas came through again and again to ensure the Panthers could pile up points while on offense. He ended his junior campaign by grading out at 84 percent while recording 36 pancake blocks.
ATHLETE
FIRST TEAM
Kadarius Zackery, Sr., Lanett
>> 5-11, 175
>> Whenever Zackery touched the football, there was a pretty good chance he was on his way to the end zone. He completed 53 passes on 84 attempts for 1,025 yards and 15 touchdowns, rushed 77 times for 879 yards and 13 touchdowns, caught 11 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns, scored five punt-return touchdowns and averaged 51 yards per kick return.
SECOND TEAM
Ty’Quavian Daniel, Sr., LaFayette
>> 5-5, 150
>> Daniel stepped in as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback in 2020 and made plays in so many different ways. He ended his high school career by throwing for 1,011 yards and eight touchdowns, rushing 85 times for 308 yards and one touchdown and recording 22 tackles, nine pass break-ups and three interceptions.
KICKER
FIRST TEAM
Justin Tirado, Jr., Notasulga
>> 6-0, 210
>> Tirado entered 2020 as one of the most consistent kickers in the area, and he only further proved that point this fall. Tirado was 21-of-26 on extra-point attempts and had touchbacks on 90 percent of his kickoffs.
SECOND TEAM
Gunner Fourtenbary, Jr., Dadeville
>> 5-6, 175
>> Fourtenbary was put in some high-pressure situations this fall, but he never hesitated. Among his highlights was a 20-yard field goal to end the first half of Dadeville’s victory over Childersburg along with game-deciding extra points against Elmore County and Reeltown.
HONORABLE MENTION: Kaleb Abney, Beulah; Sedarico Brooks, Reeltown; Joshua Combs, LaFayette; Jerel Crayton, Notasulga; Tyler Harris, Loachapoka; Kannon Key, Springwood; Matt Knox, Reeltown; Tate McKelvey, Lee-Scott; Christian Nelson, Dadeville; Jordan Parker, Dadeville; Lane Smith, Dadeville; Jacori Tarver, Beulah; John White, Chambers Acad.; Trevin Williams, Springwood