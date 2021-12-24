Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Football Defensive Team, Large Schools

The following is the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Defensive Team for large schools (AHSAA Classes 7A-5A).
Nominations were submitted by coaches and the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News.
DEFENSIVE BACK
FIRST TEAM
Jonquis ‘JQ’ Hardaway
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» 6-3, 195
» Hardaway made the most of his lone year as a Red Devil. The Cincinnati signee had 44 total tackles, 6 interceptions, 6 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries in 2021.
Jamaroun Satterwhite
Jr., Opelika
» 5-10, 165
» Satterwhite hit hard early and often as part of the Bulldogs’ defense this season. Satterwhite closed out his junior year with 85 total tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions and 1 tackle for loss.
Jarell Stinson
Sr., Opelika
» 5-10, 165
» Stinson developed a reputation of being a defensive back that simply shouldn’t be challenged. The Ole Miss signee had 45 total tackles and 1 interception to close out his time at Opelika.
Carson Yancy
Sr., Auburn High
» 5-10, 175
» Yancy proved that quarterbacks who threw his way were in often in for an unpleasant surprise. Yancy closed out his high school career with 46 total tackles, 18 pass break-ups, an area-high 7 interceptions – which included two pick-sixes – and 1 tackle for loss.
SECOND TEAM
Siraj Muhammad
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» 5-9, 165
» Muhammad capped off an impressive prep career with another strong season for the Red Devils. Muhammad had 77 total tackles, 5 pass break-ups, 3 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery this fall.
Nasir Pogue
Sr., Auburn High
» 6-0, 165
» When the Auburn High secondary made a big play this season, odds were high Pogue was somehow involved. Pogue ended his senior year with 52 total tackles, 4 interceptions and 1 tackle for loss.
Jayden Stinson
Sr., Opelika
» 5-10, 160
» Stinson lived up to his last name by also delivering big moments for the Bulldogs every Friday night. Stinson ended the year with 42 total tackles, 4 interceptions and 1 pick-six.
Calvin Williams
Jr., Russell Co.
» 6-2, 175
» Williams was a man on a mission when given a chance to come up and chase down the ball. Williams ended 2021 with 32 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 3 sacks.
LINEBACKER
FIRST TEAM
Powell Gordon
Sr., Auburn High
» 6-3, 220
» Gordon built off an impressive junior campaign and managed to one-up himself this time around. The Auburn signee had 97 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 9 sacks as a senior.
Brad Harper
Sr., Auburn High
» 6-1, 210
» Harper contributed on both sides of the ball for Auburn, but his biggest impact came at linebacker. Harper had 125 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions and 2 sacks this fall.
Taylor Love
Sr., Opelika
» 6-1, 210
» Love led the charge in the middle of another stellar Opelika defense. The Tulane signee racked up 90 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 2 forced fumbles this season.
James Smyre
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» 6-3, 220
» Smyre as a man on a mission in the middle of the Red Devils’ defense this year. The Marshall signee capped off his high school career by recording 107 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3 pass break-ups, 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.
Kenneth Stephens
Jr., Valley
» 5-11, 175
» Stephens made sure he made the play anytime an opposing ball carrier was in his path. Stephens capped off his junior season by posting 108 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 2 interceptions.
SECOND TEAM
Zavion Carr
Sr., Tallassee
» 6-1, 215
» Carr came through in a big way for the Tigers’ defense in 2021. Carr had 62 tackles, 2 sacks and one forced fumble during his senior season.
Klarke Cleveland
Jr., Auburn High
» 5-11, 180
» Cleveland made it clear Auburn won’t lack for linebacker talent after this year’s graduating class departs. Cleveland showed out to the tune of 112 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6 sacks and 2 interceptions.
Tae Gay
Jr., Opelika
» 5-11, 207
» Gay was truly a disruptive defender in the middle of the Bulldogs’ defense. Gay had 75 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3 fumble recoveries and 1 sack this season.
Landon Hodges
Jr., Beauregard
» 6-1, 227
» Hodges held his own as one of the leaders on the Hornets’ defense. At season’s end, Hodges had 80 total tackles and 12 tackles for loss.
I’zayah Robinson
Jr., Valley
» 5-11, 200
» Robinson made it a point to deliver big moments on the Rams’ defense this season. Robinson racked up 92 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 7 sacks during his junior campaign.
DEFENSIVE LINE
FIRST TEAM
Sterlin Harris
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» 6-1, 280
» Harris found his way into the opponent’s backfield throughout the 2021 season. Harris ended his senior season with 61 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback pressures, 6 sacks, 3 passes defended and 1 forced fumble.
Jordan May
Sr., Tallassee
» 6-3, 245
» May came to play every Friday night for Tallassee. He capped off his time with the Tigers by recorded 68 tackles, 15 quarterback hurries, 5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks and 1 forced fumble.
Tomarrion Parker
Jr., Central-Phenix City
» 6-4, 210
» Few players in the entire state made as big of an impact defensively as Parker. The highly-coveted 2023 recruit had 78 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 10 quarterback pressures, 4 fumble recoveries and 2 touchdowns this season.
Jimmy Vickerstaff
Sr., Auburn High
» 6-1, 230
» Vickerstaff was a force along the Tigers’ defensive front this fall. Vickerstaff racked up 81 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his senior season.
SECOND TEAM
Mark Baker
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» 6-2, 300
» Baker was yet another productive Central defensive lineman who struck fear in opposing offensive linemen’s hearts throughout the year. Baker ended 2021 with 58 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback pressures, 5 sacks and 1 forced fumble.
Bradyn Joiner
Jr., Auburn High
» 6-3, 325
» Joiner may have a future playing on the other side of the ball, but he was incredibly effective defensively this season. The highly-regarded 2023 recruit had 67 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 6 sacks this year.
Jake Smith
Jr., Opelika
» 6-2, 222
» Smith was a key piece in an Opelika defense that stifled many opponents’ offensive attacks throughout the season. Smith had 65 total tackles to go with 6 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.
Brenton Williams
Jr., Opelika
» 6-3, 235
» Williams worked to bring quarterbacks and opposing ball carriers to the ground throughout the season. Williams ended his junior year with 66 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.
ATHLETE
FIRST TEAM
Kyan Maloy
Jr., Beauregard
» 5-10, 169
» Maloy was a dynamic playmaker in all three phases of the game. Maloy had 12 carries for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns, caught 6 passes for 132 yards and 1 touchdown, returned punts and kicks for 712 total yards and 5 touchdowns, and had 53 total tackles with 4 interceptions and 3 tackles for loss.
SECOND TEAM
AJ Black
Jr., Russell Co.
» 5-7, 165
» If Black touched the ball this fall, chances were something good was coming for the Warriors. Black had 24 carries for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns, 16 receptions for 370 yards and 6 touchdowns, 1 punt return for 33 yards and 1 touchdown, and 17 kick returns for 396 yards and 1 touchdown.
PUNTER
FIRST TEAM
Zander Baird
Sr., Beauregard
» 5-11, 192
» Baird made a habit out of flipping the field to pin the Hornets’ opponents deep in their own territory. Baird had 39 punts for 1,587 yards – a 40.7 average – had 11 punts inside the 20-yard line and had only 3 punts returned all year.
SECOND TEAM
Jayden Angel
Sr., Valley
» 5-10, 185
» Angel was a running back for the Rams this fall, but when he wasn’t getting the ball he was delivering well-timed punts on special teams. Angel had 42 punts for 1,470 yards – an average of 35 yards per punt.
HONORABLE MENTION: Coleman Granberry, Auburn High; Trey Nelms, Auburn High; Jordan Sheeley, Beauregard; Makhi Gilbert, Central-Phenix City; Damian Tharp, Central-Phenix City; Will Garner, Opelika; George Meyers, Opelika; Amerion Lawson, Russell Co.; Mark Olds, Russell Co.; Royal Tufano, Russell Co.; Jordan Williams, Russell Co.; Dylan Carden, Smiths Station; Shamond Oliver, Smiths Station; Donyaeh Core, Smiths Station; Terrell Morgan, Smiths Station; Jamarcus Moye, Smiths Station; Marciano Smith, Tallassee