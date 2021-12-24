Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Football Defensive Team, Large Schools

Jr., Beauregard

» 5-10, 169

» Maloy was a dynamic playmaker in all three phases of the game. Maloy had 12 carries for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns, caught 6 passes for 132 yards and 1 touchdown, returned punts and kicks for 712 total yards and 5 touchdowns, and had 53 total tackles with 4 interceptions and 3 tackles for loss.

SECOND TEAM

AJ Black

Jr., Russell Co.

» 5-7, 165

» If Black touched the ball this fall, chances were something good was coming for the Warriors. Black had 24 carries for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns, 16 receptions for 370 yards and 6 touchdowns, 1 punt return for 33 yards and 1 touchdown, and 17 kick returns for 396 yards and 1 touchdown.

PUNTER

FIRST TEAM

Zander Baird

Sr., Beauregard

» 5-11, 192