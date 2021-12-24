Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Football Defensive Team, Small Schools

The following is the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Defensive Team for small schools (AHSAA Classes 3A-1A & AISA).
Nominations were submitted by coaches and the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News.
DEFENSIVE BACK
FIRST TEAM
AJ Harris
Jr., Glenwood
» 6-1, 180
» A five-star college football prospect, Harris has turned heads all across the next level with the Gators. He finished this season with 31 tackles, 3 pass break-ups, 2 forced fumbles and only 1 catch allowed.
Jacorious ‘JC’ Hart
Jr., Loachapoka
» 6-3, 183
» A playmaker for the Loachapoka defense, Hart finished the season with 63 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Hart also pulled down 5 interceptions this season.
Nevaeh Mooney
So., Notasulga
» 5-9, 165
» Mooney helped Notasulga’s defense allow only 9.1 points per game this season. Mooney finished the season with 35 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles, 6 interceptions and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
Elijah Whitfield
Jr., Lanett
» 6-0, 170
» Whitfield scored 3 defensive touchdowns as a game-breaking playmaker for the Lanett defense. Whitfield also finished with 49 solo tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 6 interceptions.
SECOND TEAM
Andrew Hahn
So., Lee-Scott Academy
» 5-9, 170
» Hahn played an important part of Lee-Scott’s season to remember. In the defensive backfield, Hahn recorded 27 solo tackles and 22 assisted tackles and tallied 2 interceptions.
Noah Higdon
Jr., Beulah
» 5-10, 170
» Higdon played on both sides on the ball for the Bobcats but may have made his biggest impact on the defensive end. He totaled 39 solo tackles, 28 assisted tackles to go with an interception.
Pete Lanier
Jr., Lee-Scott Academy
» 6-2, 165
» Lanier pulled down 3 interceptions during a standout season with the Warriors. He also tallied 25 solo tackles and 19 assisted tackles as the Warriors charged to the AISA-AAA semifinals.
Arthur Woods
So., Reeltown
» 5-6, 160
» Coaches raved saying Woods could play any position on the field. In the defensive backfield, Woods finished with 2 interceptions, 26 solo tackles, 7 assisted tackles and 1 tackle for loss.
LINEBACKER
FIRST TEAM
Dalan Bush
Jr., Lee-Scott Academy
» 5-11, 215
» During Lee-Scott’s season to remember, Bush was a playmaker for the Warrior defense, rolling up 45 solo tackles with 29 assisted tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.
Alanteo Cheeks
Sr., Lanett
» 6-1, 210
» Cheeks rolled up 67 tackles for Lanett in the second level, finishing with 12 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks. Cheeks recorded 6 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 interceptions and 2 touchdowns.
Jay Gibson
Sr., Lanett
» 5-9, 165
» Gibson was a standout performer for the Lanett defense, tallying 51 tackles and 17 tackles for loss — the most TFLs in our area’s small schools. Gibson also recorded 6 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 touchdowns.
Gavin Kight
Jr., Chambers Academy
» 6-0, 215
» Kight was a three-year starter for Chambers Academy, a part of three wildly successful seasons for the Rebels. He finished this year with 86 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.
Matt Knox
Sr., Reeltown
» 5-9, 185
» Knox was a key piece to the Reeltown defense this season, rolling up 67 tackles and 30 assisted tackles. Knox also recorded 9 tackles for the loss and 5 sacks for the Rebels.
SECOND TEAM
Hunter Burdette
Sr., Chambers Academy
» 6-0, 190
» Burdette topped 100 total tackles on the season, credited with 74 solo tackles and 27 assisted tackles. He also added 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack this season for Chambers Academy.
Isaiah Green
Jr., Lanett
» 5-8, 160
» Green played his part on a region championship team this season for Lanett. He finished the year with 48 solo tackles, adding 10 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. He was also credited with 4 forced fumbles.
Mike Mellage
Sr., Glenwood
» 5-10, 235
» Mellage was a key contributor for the Glenwood defense, finishing the season with 32 solo tackles, 34 assisted tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and 1 interception in a standout year with the Gators.
Vontae Wilson
Jr., Dadeville
» 6-1, 221
» Coaches raved about Wilson’s ability to move laterally and fill a hole against opposing offenses. He finished the season with 32 solo tackles and 26 assisted tackles as an impact player for the Tigers.
TJ Washington
Sr., Beulah
» 5-8, 175
» Washington played both ways for Beulah but may have made his biggest impact on the defensive side for the Bobcats. He finished the season with 33 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles and 8 tackles for loss.
DEFENSIVE LINE
FIRST TEAM
Terel Crayton
Sr., Notasulga
» 5-11, 205
» Crayton was a force for Notasulga, recording 94 tackles, 16 assisted tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries. Crayton also had 3 interceptions with 2 returned for a touchdown.
Rondarius Griffin
Sr., Reeltown
» 6-1, 255
» Griffin finished the season with 67 tackles plus 18 assisted tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and 9 sacks for Reeltown in a strong defensive season for the Rebels.
Jamari Payne
Jr., Loachapoka
» 6-3, 251
» Payne starred on the Loachapoka defense, recording 56 tackles and 38 assisted tackles while also bringing down 16 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. Payne also pulled down 2 interceptions.
Caden Story
Sr., Lanett
» 6-5, 270
» A four-star prospect with college offers at the highest level, Story starred for Lanett with 73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks. Story was also credited with 20 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
SECOND TEAM
SeDarico ‘Scooter’ Brooks
Sr., Reeltown
» 6-1, 220
» Coaches raved about Brooks’ play at defensive end for the Rebels. He finished the season with 33 solo tackles, 8 assisted tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack and an interception.
Kross Colley
Sr., Chambers Academy
» 6-1, 215
» Colley tallied 75 solo tackles, 31 assisted tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 7 sacks. Colley has recorded over 100 total tackles in consecutive seasons and made the AISA All-Star list.
Braydon Moncus
Sr., Chambers Academy
» 6-2, 310
» Moncus starred on the inside at defensive tackle for the Chambers Academy, finishing with 46 solo tackles, 32 assisted tackles, 9 tackles for loss and two sacks. He was named an AISA all-star.
Caleb Webb
Sr., Dadeville
» 6-0, 271
» Webb finished with 13 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles and 1 sack in 8 games played. Coaches raved that Webb made a big impact disrupting opposing run games in the middle of the line.
ATHLETE
FIRST TEAM
Vinay Singh
Jr., LaFayette
» 6-3, 195
» Singh starred all over the field for LaFayette. On offense, he tallied 581 receiving yards. On defense, he tallied 52 total tackles and 6 sacks. He also returned 14 kickoffs for 644 yards and had 8 touchdowns.
SECOND TEAM
Philstavious Dowdell
Jr., Dadeville
» 5-8, 147
» Dowdell was an all-around standout for the Tigers, returning 3 punt returns for a touchdown and running back 2 kickoff returns for a touchdown while also playing offense and defense.
PUNTER
FIRST TEAM
Justin Tirado
Sr., Notasulga
» 5-10, 220
» Tirado averaged 42.5 yards per punt on 38 punts this season for the Blue Devils, playing a critical role for Notasulga on special teams in 2021.
SECOND TEAM
Tanner Hill
Sr., Reeltown
» 5-11, 155
» Coaches raved at how Hill served as a weapon for Reeltown on punts and kickoffs and was a consistent weapon in creating favorable field position all season.
HONORABLE MENTION: Zack Bylsma, Chambers Academy; Ashton Chambers, Chambers Academy; Hunter Knox, Chambers Academy; Jarquez Trammell, Chambers Academy; John White, Chambers Academy; Carter Williams, Dadeville; Ryan Dearing, Lee-Scott; Landry Cochran, Lee-Scott; AJ Ellis, Reeltown; Cayden Cook, Springwood