Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Football Offensive Team, Large Schools

The following is the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Offensive Team for large schools (AHSAA Classes 7A-5A).
Nominations were submitted by coaches and the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News.
QUARTERBACK
FIRST TEAM
Caleb Nix
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» 6-0, 200
» Nix made the most of his second and final season as a Red Devil. Nix led Central back to the Class 7A state title game while completing 179 passes for 2,897 yards and 38 touchdowns while rushing for 639 yards and 12 more scores.
SECOND TEAM
Clyde Pittman
Jr., Auburn High
» 6-0, 185
» Pittman settled in as the Tigers’ new starting quarterback and did his part to keep Auburn in contention throughout the fall. By year’s end, Pittman completed 137 passes for 1,896 yards with 23 touchdowns while also rushing for 4 additional scores.
RUNNING BACK
FIRST TEAM
Kaden Cooper
Jr., Opelika
» 5-10, 176
» Cooper stepped up as the Bulldogs’ leading tailback in 2021 and did not disappoint in that role. Cooper took 176 carries for 763 yards and 15 touchdowns and also had 10 receptions for 158 yards and 2 more scores.
Jalyn Daniels
Sr., Tallassee
» 5-10, 170
» Daniels entered the season as a Super 8 Senior and quickly proved he was worthy of the attention. The North Alabama signee took 216 carries for 1,396 yards and 19 touchdowns to cap off his time with the Tigers.
Jaimel Johnson
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» 6-1, 195
» Johnson rose to the occasion when the Red Devils turned to him this season. Johnson took 125 carries for 989 yards and 10 touchdowns and also had 84 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.
SECOND TEAM
Jordan Moultrie
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» 6-0, 215
» Moultrie was on pace for an excellent senior season before an ACL tear ended his season prematurely. Though he only played in three games, Moultrie had 20 carries for 358 yards and 2 touchdowns and had 5 receptions for 129 yards and another score.
Drew Pickett
Jr., Russell Co.
» 5-10, 185
» Pickett wasted little time in standing out with the Warriors and setting the pace for the offense. The junior had 150 carries for 844 yards and 7 touchdowns in addition to having 175 receiving yards and another score.
Jamori Thomas
Sr., Opelika
» 5-7, 165
» Thomas served as an excellent one-two punch with Cooper throughout the fall. Thomas ended his senior season with 60 carries for 397 yards and 4 touchdowns.
WIDE RECEIVER
FIRST TEAM
BaKari Dailey
Sr., Auburn High
» 6-1, 165
» The Oxford transfer stood out as one of the Tigers’ biggest playmakers this season. Dailey had set the new school record with 54 receptions to go with 834 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.
Karmello English
Jr., Central-Phenix City
» 6-1, 175
» English established himself as one of Alabama’s top receivers and worked with Nix to make defenses pay every Friday night. English had 70 receptions for 1,059 yards and 18 touchdowns, all of which stood as new school records.
Camden Etheredge
Sr., Auburn High
» 6-2, 205
» Etheredge maximized his one and only season with the Tigers. Etheredge had 37 receptions for 501 yards and 13 touchdowns and graded out at over 91 percent as a blocker at tight end.
Cianan Williams
Sr., Smiths Station
» 6-3, 170
» Williams proved to be a reliable target each and every game for the Panthers. Williams capped off his time at Smiths Station by reeling in 31 passes for 694 yards and 5 touchdowns.
SECOND TEAM
JayVontay Conner
Jr., Opelika
» 6-4, 220
» Conner came through again and again at tight end for the Bulldogs. Conner had 24 receptions for 405 yards and 6 touchdowns to end his junior season.
Shawn Jones
Sr., Opelika
» 5-10, 165
» Jones became a staple of the Bulldogs’ passing game and made a habit of making defenders pay. Jones had 30 receptions for 487 yards and 3 touchdowns to close out his high school career.
Devyn Pearman
Jr., Smiths Station
» 5-9, 150
» Pearman did his part to keep the Panthers in contention this fall. Pearman ended his junior season with 47 receptions for 594 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Marquevious Terry
Sr., Central-Phenix City
»6-1, 180
» Terry played a crucial role in Central’s passing game and was someone who could be counted on in make-or-break moments. Terry had 33 receptions for 429 yards and 5 touchdowns for the 13-win Red Devils.
OFFENSIVE LINE
FIRST TEAM
Drew Bobo
Sr., Auburn High
» 6-5, 300
» Bobo settled in at Auburn during the offseason and proved he could anchor the Tigers’ offensive line quickly. The Georgia signee graded out at over 92 percent on the year and recorded 62 pancake blocks.
Richazaire Francisque
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» 6-1, 285
» Francisque set the tone for the Red Devils up front as part of a big season for the Central offense. Francisque graded out at 94 percent and had 26 pancake blocks and 18 knockdowns as part of an offense that set school records for total offense, passing yards, touchdowns and points scored.
Eston Harris
Sr., Auburn High
» 6-6, 295
» Harris came to Auburn from Beauregard but wasted little time in proving he belonged. The Auburn University signee graded out at over 92 percent and had 69 pancake blocks during his senior season.
Marquavian Johnson
Sr., Opelika
» 5-11, 255
» Johnson became a difference-maker up front for a dangerous Opelika offense. Johnson graded out at 95 percent and recorded 23 pancake blocks in 2021.
Nazier Walton
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» 6-2, 350
» Walton did his part to keep Central’s pocket clean and to give the Red Devils’ running backs plenty of room to work with. Walton graded out at 90 percent and had 15 pancake blocks and 13 knockdowns.
SECOND TEAM
Joe Frazier Jr.
Sr., Auburn High
» 6-0, 275
» Frazier handled center duties for Auburn and became a lineman the Tigers could regularly rely on. The senior graded out at over 90 percent and had 31 pancake blocks.
Riley McLoud
Jr., Beauregard
» 6-1, 258
» McLoud was a force up front for the Hornets and did his part to help Beauregard fight every Friday night. McLoud ended his junior campaign having graded out at 85 percent with 39 pancake blocks.
Eric Patrick
Jr., Auburn High
» 6-0, 265
» Patrick’s key in 2021 was consistency, and it showed up when the season was said and done. Patrick graded out at over 94 percent and is expected to be a lineman to watch come 2022.
Jaylin Thomas
Jr., Opelika
» 5-11, 265
» Thomas stood out as another up-and-coming lineman who did what was asked of him this season. Thomas graded out at 92 percent and had 18 pancake blocks.
William Snellgrove
Jr., Russell Co.
» 6-1, 270
» Snellgrove was a key player on a Warriors offense that took significant strides this season. Snellgrove graded out at 84 percent and had 15 pancake blocks.
ATHLETE
FIRST TEAM
DJ Epps
Sr., Russell Co.
» 6-1, 175
» If there was a way for Epps to get the ball this season, the senior made it happen. Epps had 35 carries for 293 yards and 4 touchdowns, had 27 receptions for 550 yards and 4 touchdowns, returned 6 punts for 123 yards and 1 touchdown and completed 4 passes for 52 yards and 1 touchdown.
SECOND TEAM
Jackson Greer
Jr., Smiths Station
» 6-0, 165
» Greer made defenses pay with his arm and with his legs this season. Greer completed 137 passes for 1,908 yards and 19 touchdowns and also rushed for 74 yards and 6 more scores.
KICKER
FIRST TEAM
Josh Owsley
Sr., Auburn High
» 6-0, 165
» With Owsley on the roster, Auburn knew once it crossed midfield it was practically in field goal range. Owsley capped off his high school career by going 14-of-16 on field goal attempts with a long of 51 yards while also hitting 57 of 58 extra points.
SECOND TEAM
Ethan Paul
So., Central-Phenix City
» 5-10, 160
» Paul was a busy kicker this season given Central’s ability to put up points. Paul ended the season 5-of-8 on field goal attempts and 76-of-77 on PATs.
HONORABLE MENTION: Killian Massey, Auburn High; Da'vaioun Williams, Auburn High; Charles Gagliano, Opelika; Roman Gagliano, Opelika; Jeremiah Baker, Russell Co.; Robert Calhoun, Russell Co.; Besong Obenofunde, Russell Co.; MJ Williams, Russell Co.; Amahri Peabody, Smiths Station; Tyler Ellis, Tallassee