Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Football Offensive Team, Small Schools

» 6-1, 250

» Cooper graded out at 86 percent for the Panthers, helping to spearhead a prolific offense as Lanett put together a strong 10-3 season. Cooper was credited with 38 pancakes by the coaches and also had 70 tackles and 17 tackles for loss on defense.

Logan Dillard

Sr., Reeltown

» 6-3, 270

» Dillard anchored the Reeltown offensive line, with the Rebels coaches reporting double-digit pancakes for him in 7 out of 11 games. Dillard helped lead a physical Reeltown offense.

Jackson Earnhart

Sr., Lee-Scott

» 6-0, 275

» Earnhart helped push Lee-Scott the AISA-AAA semifinals. The coaches graded his play above 90 percent each game. With Earnhart up front, the Warriors powered their way to a season to remember.

Keith Heard

Sr., Notasulga

» 6-4, 245