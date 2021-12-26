Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Football Offensive Team, Small Schools

The following is the Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Offensive Team for small schools (AHSAA Classes 3A-1A & AISA).
Nominations were submitted by coaches and the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News.
QUARTERBACK
FIRST TEAM
Jojo Hendrix
Sr., Chambers Academy
» 6-2, 175
» Hendrix threw for 2,102 yards and 20 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions on 120-of-186 passing. Hendrix threw for the second-most passing yards in a single season in school history.
SECOND TEAM
Gabe Bryant
Sr., Reeltown
» 6-2, 190
» Bryant threw for 1,315 yards and 10 touchdowns with five interceptions on 88-of-144 passing for Reeltown. The Rebels relied on him late after injuries, as he threw for 720 yards in the last three games alone.
RUNNING BACK
FIRST TEAM
Willie “BJ” Baker
Sr., LaFayette
» 5-8, 165
» Baker played both ways for the Bulldogs but made his biggest impact as an explosive runner in the LaFayette backfield, running for 1,360 yards on 122 carries in 11 games.
Jordan Benbrook
Sr., Chambers Academy
» 5-10, 205
» Benbrook was an anchor for the Chambers Academy offense which charged to the AISA-AA semifinals, rolling up 1,228 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 148 carries in 12 games.
D’Quez Madden
Sr., Lanett
» 6-1, 185
» An electrifying playmaker for the Panthers, Madden raced to 1,697 yards and 20 touchdowns on 174 carries, while adding 228 yards and 3 more scores on 14 catches out of the backfield.
SECOND TEAM
Jerel Crayton
Sr., Notasulga
» 6-0, 205
» Crayton helped lead the Blue Devils to a season to remember, running for 730 yards and 11 touchdowns on 98 carries. Notasulga finished the season 10-2.
Nick Farrow
Sr., Loachapoka
» 5-9, 158
» Farrow raced to a 1,000-yard season as a key part of Loachapoka’s explosive offense. Farrow finished the year with 1,004 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns on 102 carries this season.
Jacori Tarver
So., Beulah
» 5-10, 205
» Only a sophomore, Tarver topped 1,000 yards all-purpose. He ran for 925 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns on 128 carries, while returning 6 kickoffs for 142 yards.
WIDE RECEIVER
FIRST TEAM
Marcus Haynes
Sr., Reeltown
» 6-2, 198
» Haynes was Reeltown’s top passing target as the Rebels took to the air for much of 2021. He finished with 527 yards and 7 receiving touchdowns on 24 receptions. He also returned a punt for a touchdown.
Bryant Story
Sr., Lanett
» 5-11, 155
» Story was the top receiver on Lanett’s offense in a region championship-winning season. Story finished the year with 6 receiving touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes for 382 yards.
TY Trammell
Sr., Chambers Academy
» 5-9, 175
» Chambers Academy’s star player, Trammell rolled up 655 receiving yards and 9 receiving touchdowns on 42 receptions. He also rushed for 713 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns on 56 carries.
Kam Willis
Sr., Loachapoka
» 5-11, 173
» Willis hauled in 9 touchdown passes this season, the best in the area among small AHSAA schools. He finished the year with 506 receiving yards on 31 receptions for the Loachapoka offense.
SECOND TEAM
Ron Beauchamp
Sr., Glenwood
» 6-1, 185
» Beauchamp turned heads and picked up college offers this season, catching 35 passes for 497 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. He also scored another touchdown rushing.
Joshua Combs
Jr., LaFayette
» 6-1, 170
» Combs was a big part of the explosive LaFayette offense both through the air and on the ground. Combs rolled up 369 receiving yards and 384 rushing yards with 8 total touchdowns.
Jeremy “Spud” Conway
Sr., Chambers Academy
» 5-10, 165
» Conway was named an AISA all-star after catching 34 passes for 632 receiving yards. He hauled in 8 touchdowns this season for Chambers Academy in another strong season.
Tieko Williams
Sr., Lanett
» 5-9, 165
» As Lanett charged its way to another region championship, Williams was a key part of the passing attack, hauling in 31 catches for 359 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.
OFFENSIVE LINE
FIRST TEAM
Javontae Cooper
Sr., Lanett
» 6-1, 250
» Cooper graded out at 86 percent for the Panthers, helping to spearhead a prolific offense as Lanett put together a strong 10-3 season. Cooper was credited with 38 pancakes by the coaches and also had 70 tackles and 17 tackles for loss on defense.
Logan Dillard
Sr., Reeltown
» 6-3, 270
» Dillard anchored the Reeltown offensive line, with the Rebels coaches reporting double-digit pancakes for him in 7 out of 11 games. Dillard helped lead a physical Reeltown offense.
Jackson Earnhart
Sr., Lee-Scott
» 6-0, 275
» Earnhart helped push Lee-Scott the AISA-AAA semifinals. The coaches graded his play above 90 percent each game. With Earnhart up front, the Warriors powered their way to a season to remember.
Keith Heard
Sr., Notasulga
» 6-4, 245
» Heard used his size and strength on both sides of the ball for the Blue Devils but made a big impact on the offensive side in the trenches. Behind Heard, Notasulga rolled up 32.2 points per game.
Antavious Woody
Sr., LaFayette
» 6-5, 252
» Woody turned heads all season with his play in all three phases of the game and solidified his spot as a major college football prospect. Woody is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals and as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
SECOND TEAM
Wyatt Cain
Sr., Chambers Academy
» 6-1, 225
» Cain has been a two-year starter for the Rebels, this season helping lead Chambers Academy to the state semifinals in AISA-AA. Coaches heralded him as the leader of the team’s offensive front.
Nick Ford
Sr., Chambers Academy
» 6-1, 250
» Ford was charged will pulling at guard in Chambers Academy Wing-T concepts, showing his athletic ability as he created holes for the Rebel runners. Ford graded at 80 percent from the coaches.
Colin Goodwin
Sr., Dadeville
» 6-1, 310
» Goodwin shined as a run blocker for the Tigers, with coaches saying they chose to run behind him most of the year. His hard work impressed as the battled in the trenches on the right side of the line.
Jordan Rudolph
Jr., Loachapoka
» 6-1, 201
» Rudolph helped spearhead an explosive Loachapoka offense, finishing the season with a season grade of 86 percent from the coaches. Rudolph finished with 31 pancakes to help spring Indian runners.
Johnny Thomas
Sr., Lanett
» 6-3, 260
» Thomas graded out at 91 percent for the Panthers on the offensive line as Lanett put together another strong season. Thomas finished the season with 38 pancake blocks recorded.
ATHLETE
FIRST TEAM
Dakarian ‘Juicy’ Hughley
Sr., Reeltown
» 5-10, 180
» An all-purpose star for Reeltown, Hughley ran for 981 yards and 13 touchdowns on 106 carries this season. He also ran back 2 kickoffs for a touchdown this season, topping 1,000 all-purpose yards.
SECOND TEAM
Tate McKelvey
Sr., Lee-Scott
» 5-11, 170
» McKelvey did it all for Lee-Scott in the Warriors’ memorable run to the AISA-AAA semifinals. He rushed for 750 yards and passed for 721 yards and totaled 14 touchdowns for Lee-Scott.
KICKER
FIRST TEAM
Matthew Rolader
So., Lee-Scott
» 5-9, 160
» Rolader became a reliable playmaker on the special teams' side for the Warriors this season. He excelled punting with 38 yards per punt but was especially effective in the kicking game by connecting on all 34 of his PATs and hitting all 3 of his field goal attempts with a long of 39.
SECOND TEAM
Wardrellis Cox
Jr., Dadeville
» 5-8, 164
» Dadeville’s special teams has been a staple of its return to contention in Class 3A, and Cox led the way this fall. Cox handled kickoff and punting duties on a Dadeville squad that won six games during his sophomore season.
HONORABLE MENTION: Greyson Bonner, Chambers Academy; Will Johns, Dadeville; Spencer Meadows, Dadeville; Dallas Crow, Glenwood; LaMontae Gilbert, Lanett; Desmond Lewis, Lanett; Cameron Sutton, Lanett; Patrick Futch, Lee-Scott; Jonathan Myers, Lee-Scott; Tyrese McCullough, Notasulga; Dorian Pollard, Notasulga; Elijah Rogers, Notasulga; Lane Burns, Reeltown; Jayvius Chapman, Reeltown; Cooper Champion, Springwood