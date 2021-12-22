 Skip to main content
Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Girls Flag Football Team
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

The O-A News has recognized the 2021 Girls Flag Football All-Area Team.

Flag football teams across the state made history in 2021, as the AHSAA sponsored the sport for the first time this fall.

Standouts athletes across our legacy left their mark on the new game.

The O-A News has put together its first-ever O-A News All-Area Team for girls flag football.

Athletes were nominated by area coaches and selections were made by the Opelika-Auburn News sports staff.

Smiths Station's Brynn Repicky was named the All-Area Player of the Year.

FIRST TEAM

06.jpg

Brynn Repicky (10) looks to pass during warmups at the AHSAA girls flag football state championship between Smiths Station and Hewitt-Trussville on Wednesday at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

Brynn Repicky

Sr., Smiths Station

» At quarterback, Repicky was partially responsible for almost of all Smiths Station’s points scored this season on offense.

Girls Flag Football Championship, Smiths Station vs Hewitt-Trussville

Smiths Station's Savannah Hattaway (12) punts in the second half. Smiths Station vs Hewitt-Trussville in the AHSAA Flag Football Championship on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Birmingham, Ala.

Savannah Hattaway

Jr., Smiths Station

» Hattaway piled up more than 70 tackles on the year, with 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks as leader of the Smiths Station defense.

Auburn vs Opelika

Opelika's Haley Sanders (4) carries in the second half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.

Haley Sanders

Sr., Opelika

» Sanders scored 15 touchdowns for Opelika and scored six extra points. She also ran back seven interceptions for scores, and returned kicks.

Auburn vs Opelika

Opelika's Morgan Watts (17) carries in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.

Morgan Watts

So., Opelika

» Watts rolled up 26 total touchdowns for Opelika, throwing 20 touchdowns as quarterback and running in six more scores.

Auburn vs Opelika

Auburn's Khalia Core (5) returns a punt in the first half. Auburn vs Opelika on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Auburn, Ala.

Khalia Core

Sr., Auburn High

» A game-changer at running back for Auburn High, Core was explosive for the Tiger offense, using her speed and quickness to break free on touchdowns.

Preslee McGough All-Area (copy)

Auburn High's Preslee McGough led the Tigers in tackles.

Preslee McGough

Sr., Auburn High

» McGough led Auburn High in tackles at middle linebacker. Her pick-six late in the game against Eufaula sent AHS to the state quarterfinals.

Veyonca Frank All-Area (copy)

Veyonca Frank led Central-Phenix City in touchdowns scored.

Veyonca Frank

Sr., Central-Phenix City

» Frank showed her speed and athleticism both as a running back and as a receiver for Central, leading the Red Devils in touchdowns scored.

SECOND TEAM

Emily McGuire

Sr., Smiths Station

» McGuire caught both of Smiths Station’s touchdowns in the state championship game. She has the team’s third-best scoring production.

Sabrina Fox

Sr., Smiths Station

» Fox tallied more than 20 pass breakups and topped six interceptions on the season, serving as a team leader on the Smiths Station defense.

Fatima Santamaria

Jr., Opelika

» Santamaria contained opposing quarterbacks as a rusher on the Opelika defense, finishing with several sacks and two defensive touchdowns.

Ivey Davis

Jr., Auburn High

» Davis led Auburn High in receptions this season, standing out as a go-to target for the Tigers throughout the year.

Ansley Deaton

Sr., Central-Phenix City

» Deaton directed the Central offense at center, getting teammates in position like a coach on the field. She had no bad snaps all season.

Janiya Garrett

Sr., Central-Phenix City

» Garrett recorded double-digit interceptions on the season, and rarely missed a flag when tackling as a leader on the Red Devil defense.

Destiny Dennis

So., Loachapoka

» Dennis led Loachapoka in touchdowns during the season, at the end of the year being named the team’s offensive player of the year.

HONORABLE MENTION: Lyiah Spruill, Auburn High; Lilli Wellbaum, Auburn High; Milan Garner, Auburn High; Kate Powell, Central-Phenix City; Jaidaiya Wright, Central-Phenix City; Ke’Myah Tatum, Loachapoka; Ashanti Thomas, Opelika; Z Flanning, Opelika; Savannah Jenkins, Smiths Station; Rachel Whitmer, Smiths Station; Rebecca Salley, Smiths Station; Gracie Tice, Smiths Station.

