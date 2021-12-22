Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Girls Flag Football Team

Flag football teams across the state made history in 2021, as the AHSAA sponsored the sport for the first time this fall.
Standouts athletes across our legacy left their mark on the new game.
The O-A News has put together its first-ever O-A News All-Area Team for girls flag football.
Athletes were nominated by area coaches and selections were made by the Opelika-Auburn News sports staff.
FIRST TEAM
Brynn Repicky
Sr., Smiths Station
» At quarterback, Repicky was partially responsible for almost of all Smiths Station’s points scored this season on offense.
Savannah Hattaway
Jr., Smiths Station
» Hattaway piled up more than 70 tackles on the year, with 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks as leader of the Smiths Station defense.
Haley Sanders
Sr., Opelika
» Sanders scored 15 touchdowns for Opelika and scored six extra points. She also ran back seven interceptions for scores, and returned kicks.
Morgan Watts
So., Opelika
» Watts rolled up 26 total touchdowns for Opelika, throwing 20 touchdowns as quarterback and running in six more scores.
Khalia Core
Sr., Auburn High
» A game-changer at running back for Auburn High, Core was explosive for the Tiger offense, using her speed and quickness to break free on touchdowns.
Preslee McGough
Sr., Auburn High
» McGough led Auburn High in tackles at middle linebacker. Her pick-six late in the game against Eufaula sent AHS to the state quarterfinals.
Veyonca Frank
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» Frank showed her speed and athleticism both as a running back and as a receiver for Central, leading the Red Devils in touchdowns scored.
SECOND TEAM
Emily McGuire
Sr., Smiths Station
» McGuire caught both of Smiths Station’s touchdowns in the state championship game. She has the team’s third-best scoring production.
Sabrina Fox
Sr., Smiths Station
» Fox tallied more than 20 pass breakups and topped six interceptions on the season, serving as a team leader on the Smiths Station defense.
Fatima Santamaria
Jr., Opelika
» Santamaria contained opposing quarterbacks as a rusher on the Opelika defense, finishing with several sacks and two defensive touchdowns.
Ivey Davis
Jr., Auburn High
» Davis led Auburn High in receptions this season, standing out as a go-to target for the Tigers throughout the year.
Ansley Deaton
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» Deaton directed the Central offense at center, getting teammates in position like a coach on the field. She had no bad snaps all season.
Janiya Garrett
Sr., Central-Phenix City
» Garrett recorded double-digit interceptions on the season, and rarely missed a flag when tackling as a leader on the Red Devil defense.
Destiny Dennis
So., Loachapoka
» Dennis led Loachapoka in touchdowns during the season, at the end of the year being named the team’s offensive player of the year.
HONORABLE MENTION: Lyiah Spruill, Auburn High; Lilli Wellbaum, Auburn High; Milan Garner, Auburn High; Kate Powell, Central-Phenix City; Jaidaiya Wright, Central-Phenix City; Ke’Myah Tatum, Loachapoka; Ashanti Thomas, Opelika; Z Flanning, Opelika; Savannah Jenkins, Smiths Station; Rachel Whitmer, Smiths Station; Rebecca Salley, Smiths Station; Gracie Tice, Smiths Station.