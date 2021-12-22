Opelika-Auburn News 2021 All-Area Girls Flag Football Team

Flag football teams across the state made history in 2021, as the AHSAA sponsored the sport for the first time this fall.

Standouts athletes across our legacy left their mark on the new game.

The O-A News has put together its first-ever O-A News All-Area Team for girls flag football.

Athletes were nominated by area coaches and selections were made by the Opelika-Auburn News sports staff.

FIRST TEAM

Brynn Repicky

Sr., Smiths Station

» At quarterback, Repicky was partially responsible for almost of all Smiths Station’s points scored this season on offense.

Savannah Hattaway

Jr., Smiths Station