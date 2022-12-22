Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Flag Football Team

As girls flag football continues to grow in the AHSAA, more area athletes leave their mark on the game.

The AHSAA sponsored flag football for its second season this year, with Auburn High winning the state championship.

The Opelika-Auburn News presents its second-ever O-A News All-Area Team for flag football.

Athletes were nominated by area coaches and selections were made by the Opelika-Auburn News sports staff.

FIRST TEAM

Brooke Hallman

Sophomore, Auburn High

» A leader for the Tigers who took them to a state title, Hallman threw for 2,135 yards. The sophomore’s calmness and elusiveness kept her out of the hands of the defense, which helped her in accounting for 42 touchdowns.

Syriah Daniels

Junior, Auburn High

» A go-to receiver who found herself in a lot of double coverage, Daniels was an explosive player who had 30 receptions for 461 yards. Averaging over 15 yards per catch, she went for 10 touchdowns this season.

Taite Pearson

Senior, Auburn High

» Pearson anchors the Tigers on both sides of the ball, leading the defense in tackles. She also had 675 yards and 9 touchdowns, including 16 receptions in the team’s semifinal game against Hoover.

Savannah Hattaway

Senior, Smiths Station

» Leading the Smiths Station defense, Hattaway made 115 tackles this season, including 15 tackles for loss and five sacks. She also snagged five interceptions and had three pick-sixes.

Cherdi Daniels

Senior, Opelika

» A two-way player who brings a lot to the Bulldogs’ game, Daniels ran for eight touchdowns and received 19. On defense, the senior also had 18 sacks.

Gerritt Griggs

Sophomore, Central-Phenix City

» Playing quarterback and linebacker, Griggs passed for 1,156 yards and rushed for 872 for a total of 2,028 yards of offensive production. When playing on the other side of the ball, the sophomore had 78 tackles and five interceptions.

Natalyn Lumpkin

Sophomore, Central-Phenix City

» A force on both sides of the ball, Lumpkin made a difference for the Red Devils. She played every snap on defense and when she found herself on offense, she was a threat to the defense every time she got the ball.

SECOND TEAM

Madison Allen

Junior, Auburn High

» A safety with an eye for the ball, Allen had double-digit interceptions this season, with three in the state semifinal. She was also a target on the offense when needed, scoring seven touchdowns.

Aliya Wallace

Senior, Smiths Station

» A senior whose work ethic is a weapon for the Panthers, Wallace had over five touchdowns as the go-to receiver on offense. If she’s on the field, no team can keep up.

Kristiana Ware

Senior, Auburn High

» Ware knows how to keep a quarterback uncomfortable, with hurries all season and more than ten sacks. In the championship game, she had two sacks and six tackles for the Tigers.

Haley Jernigan

Senior, Central-Phenix City

» Playing center for the Red Devils, Jernigan was a go-to when the team needed someone reliable in a big moment. She finished her season in the top two for both receptions and receiving yards.

Lilly Hunt

Senior, Central-Phenix City

» A player who never slowed down, Hunt laid everything on the line to force frequent mistakes of the Red Devils’ opponents. Coming in late offensively, she scored the touchdown and extra point that locked down the region title game.

Taylah Murph

Senior, Loachapoka

» A standout for Loachapoka, Murph’s all-around skills on both offense and defense helped the team tremendously. She finishes her season with the most sacks and touchdowns for the Indians.

Z Fanning

Senior, Opelika

» Playing both safety and receiver, Fanning caught 13 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this season. Using those skills on defense, she also pulled down five interceptions and returned two pix sixes.

Honorable mention: Rebecca Salley, Smiths Station; Jada Jones, Smiths Station; Jasmine Smith, Opelika; Amanda Harris, Loachapoka; Andra Allen, Smiths Station; Olivia Ashford, Smiths Station; Lanyaha Bowens, Auburn High; Ahrowyn Esprit, Auburn High; Aaliyah Parker, Auburn High; Ally Supan, Central-Phenix City; Mariah Harrison, Central-Phenix City; Haley Wilson, Central-Phenix City; Janiyah Gerritt, Central-Phenix City