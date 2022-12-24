Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Defense, Large Schools

Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's defense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A).

Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News.

FIRST TEAM

DB: Quintavious Billingsley

Senior, Central Phenix City

6-0, 180

Billingsly was an impact player on defense, recording 29 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and a pick six, as well as 12 pass break ups. Also punting for the Red Devils, Billingsly averaged 32.9 yards per punt.

DB: AJ Harris

Senior, Central Phenix City

6-1, 195

So dominant he even got to score twice on defense, Harris had 30 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, 15 pass break ups, one fumble recovery and one sack.

DB: Graham Young

Senior, Auburn High

6-2, 165

Young made an impact at safety, logging 46 solo tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and one pick six in his senior season. Out of 14 games, the Tigers were able to hold their opponents under 14 points in six of those.

DB: Brandon Dixon

Junior, Beauregard

5-10, 178

Dixon wasn’t one to shy away from contact, finishing with 66 total tackles in his junior year. He also added eight tackles for loss and two interceptions.

ATH: Kyan Maloy

Senior, Beauregard

5-10, 171

Maloy’s numbers speak for themselves. He had 25 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass break ups, five interceptions and two pick sixes. He also had 229 receiving yards and two touchdowns, in addition to four touchdowns from punt and kickoff returns.

LB: Coleman Granberry

Senior, Auburn High

6-1, 185

Granberry was a difference-maker, finishing with 84 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two pick sixes and a fumble recovery. The Tigers’ defense posted two shutouts this season.

LB: Klark Cleveland

Senior, Auburn High

5-11, 200

Playing alongside Granberry, Cleveland had 78 solo tackles, 17 tackles for loss, two sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Out of 14 games, the Tigers were able to hold their opponents under 14 points in six of those.

LB: Tae Gay

Senior, Opelika

6-0, 210

In the team’s move up to 7A this season, Gay recorded 84 total tackles and five tackles for loss through the Bulldogs’ 10 games. In five of the Bulldogs’ ten times, the defense held their opponents to 14 points or less.

LB: Luke Burdette

Senior, Tallassee

6-1, 200

An outside linebacker who led the Tigers’ defense, Burdette had 84 solo tackles this season, one tackle for loss and nine sacks. In half of their 12 games this season, Tallassee held its opponents to 14 points or less.

LB: Kenneth Stevens

Senior, Valley

6-0, 175

In his third season averaging over 50 tackles, Stevens logged 70 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss and five sacks for the Rams. Valley held its opponents to zero or single-digit points twice out of its 12 games.

DL: Tomarrion “TJ” Parker

Senior, Central Phenix City

6-4, 250

A player who knew how to make a quarterback uncomfortable, Parker had 35 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and 25 QB pressures.

DL: Mark Toland

Senior, Auburn High

6-0, 200

Toland played defensive end for the Tigers, finishing with 75 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. Out of 14 games, the Tigers were able to hold their opponents under 14 points in six of those.

DL: Bradyn Joiner

Senior, Auburn High

6-3, 300

An experienced player with time on both offense and defense who started all four years of his career, Joiner graded at 93% this season and finished with 83 pancake blocks. The Tigers’ defense posted two shutouts this season.

DL: Jordan Sheeley

Senior, Beauregard

6-1, 268

Playing both tackle and defensive end for the Hornets, Sheeley had 41 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss and two sacks in 12 games of his senior year. In 12 games, Beauregard held its opponents to 14 points or less six times.

P: Connor Thomason

Junior, Smiths Station

5-9, 155

A special teams weapon in his junior year, Thomason punted for 1,116 yards. Seven times, he was able to place the ball inside the 20-yard line and averaged 31.9 yards per punt.

SECOND TEAM

DB: Radarrius Morgan

Junior, Central Phenix City

5-11, 165

Morgan’s season featured 41 solo tackles, nine assisted tackles, four tackles for loss and two interceptions. In four of 13 games this season, the Red Devils held their opponents to zero or single-digit points.

DB: Jailyn Davis

Junior, Auburn High

6-0, 180

Playing corner, Davis logged 43 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Tigers’ defense posted two shutouts this season.

DB: Kamden Warren

Junior, Smiths Station

5-11, 237

During his junior season, Warren logged 26 solo tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks as the team battled in a championship-caliber Region 2.

DB: TJ Mahogany

Senior, Smiths Station

6-0, 171

Mahogany totaled 25 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions during his senior year where the Panthers matchup up with some of the state’s most potent offenses.

ATH: Cade Everson

Junior, Tallassee

5-11, 185

A two-way player for the Tigers, Everson had 20 tackles in addition to his 463 rush yards, 203 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

LB: Jordan Williams

Senior, Russell County

6-1, 200

An outside linebacker who had a big impact in the Warriors’ secondary, Williams had 28 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks this season.

LB: I’zayah Robinson

Senior, Valley

5-11, 210

Robinson had 68 solo tackles, ten tackles for loss and five sacks this season. This is the senior’s second season in a row to average over 50 tackles.

LB: ZJ Grady

Sophomore, Beauregard

6-1, 191

The Hornets used Grady well in his sophomore season. He had 58 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two pass break ups.

LB: Lance Peterson

Senior, Smiths Station

5-11, 233

Peterson finished with 84 total tackles — 21 solo and 63 assisted — and four tackles for loss as the Panthers played high-level football in one of the state’s toughest divisions.

LB: Ethan Shuford

Junior, Smiths Station

6-0, 187

A junior who can return to his dominant role in his senior season, Shuford had 63 total tackles, two tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception for the Panthers.

DL: Brenton Williams

Senior, Opelika

6-3, 239

A physical defensive end for the Bulldogs, Williams finished his season with 55 total tackles, ten tackles for loss and four sacks. In five of the team’s 10 games this season, the defense held their opponents to 14 points or less.

DL: Micah Cole

Senior, Tallassee

6-2, 290

Starting on both offense and defense for the Tigers, Cole carried a large load at nose tackle in his senior year. He finished with 33 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss and five quarterback hurries.

DL: Jacob Clark

Senior, Beauregard

6-1, 228

Disruptive for the Hornets, Clark logged 29 quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. In eight of 12 games this season, the Beauregard defense held its opponents to 17 points or less.

DL: Josh Lee

Senior, Central Phenix City

6-2, 205

With a lengthy list of stats, Lee logged 41 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 15 quarterback pressured, one forced fumble and one fumble recover. The Red Devils’ defense held their opponents to 17 or less points in nine of their 13 games.

P: Roman Gagliano

Junior, Opelika

6-3, 210

Pulling double duty alongside his quarterback role, Gagliano punted 33 times for 1,254 yards —an average of 38 yards —and placed the ball within the 20-yard line on six separate occasions.

Honorable mention: Jake Smith, Opelika; Jiquan Sanks, Central Phenix City; Calvin Williams, Russell County; Jayden Coleman, Central Phenix City; D.J. Leonard, Tallassee; Tyrese Pitts, Opelika; Jayden Coleman, Central Phenix City; Isaia Fata, Central Phenix City; TJ Thomas, Central Phenix City; Mike Heard, Opelika; Davian Pitts, Auburn High; Devin Presley, Russell County; Makayle Todd, Smiths Station; Jameson Harper, Valley