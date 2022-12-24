Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Defense, Small Schools

Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's defense for small schools (AHSAA Classes 1A-3A and AISA).

Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News.

FIRST TEAM

DB: JC Hart

Senior, Loachapoka

6-3, 183

Hart’s athleticism was invaluable for the Indians this season. He finished with 65 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and five interceptions in his senior year. The Indians held five opponents to zero or single-digit points.

DB: Alajawon Whitfield

Sophomore, Lanett

5-9, 150

A go-to guy on offense and defense who can continue impacting Lanett in the future, Whitfield logged 60 solo tackles, five interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 24 pass deflections.

DB: Pete Lanier

Senior, Lee-Scott Academy

6-2, 170

Lanier’s senior season with the Warriors featured a state title, perfect record and 42 total tackles. A player with an eye for the ball, he snagged six interceptions in 12 games. The Warriors’ defense posted six shutouts this season.

DB: Tae Martin

Sophomore, Reeltown

5-11, 160

Martin leads his team six interceptions at his safety position. A reliable run fitter, he had 51 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. The Rebels posted four shutouts in 12 games this season.

ATH: Elijah Whitfield

Senior, Lanett

5-10, 155

A quarterback and occasional receiver who played DB as well, Whitfield had 48 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, five interceptions and four forced fumbles in addition to 303 passing yards, 408 rushing yards and 147 receiving yards.

LB: Lamont Burton

Junior, Glenwood

6-2, 190

Burton was essential for the Gators en route to their state championship appearance, logging 64 total tackles — 23 solo and 41 assisted. He also added nine tackles for loss to help out a defense that held four opponents to zero or single-digit points.

LB: Ga’kuan Palmar

Senior, Loachapoka

5-10, 175

Playing both ways for the Indians, Palmar had 51 solo tackles, 15 tackles for loss and one sack in addition to his 747 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns on offense. The Indians held five opponents to zero or single-digit points.

LB: Keondae Huguley

Sophomore, Lanett

5-8, 140

Huguley’s impact was huge, including 57 solo tackles, 20 tackles for loss and nine sacks. In addition, the sophomore also forced five fumbles, recovered three, defended 14 passed and logged 13 quarterback hurries.

LB: Dalan Bush

Senior, Lee-Scott Academy

5-11, 205

Bush was a physical defender for the Warriors, logging 64 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and an interception through all 12 games. The undefeated Warriors posted six shutouts on their way to a state title.

LB: Jake Hornsby

Junior, Reeltown

5-11, 175

Bringing his quarterback skills to the defense Hornsby ran the Reeltown secondary. He logged 41 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in a season with four shutouts for the Rebels.

DL: Jamari Payne

Junior, Loachapoka

6-3, 251

A talented player who has potential for a stellar senior season, Payne had 71 solo tackles, 27 tackles for loss, seven sacks and two interceptions. The Loachapoka defense held its opponents to 14 points or less in seven of its 11 games.

DL: Donavan Dyer

Senior, Lanett

5-8, 175

Dyer was a defender who the Lanett offense had to be a fan of. He forced two fumbles and recovered four, in addition to 41 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and 23 quarterback hurries.

DL: Ryan Smith

Senior, Chambers Academy

6-1, 250

A reliable lineman who was going to make the play if the ball came his way, Smith logged 74 solo tackles, 11 sacks and three fumble recoveries. The Rebels’ defense held their opponents to 14 or less points in seven of their 12 games.

DL: Tyarious Menafield

Senior, Loachapoka

6-2, 165

Another Indian making a big impact, defensive end Menafield finished with 70 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three sacks and three interceptions. The senior played in all 11 games, seven of which where opponents were held to 14 points or less.

P: George Meyers

Senior, Lee-Scott Academy

5-11, 185

A running back not in charge of returning punts, Meyers instead does the punting himself. The seniors 15 punts went for 620 yards, an average of 41.3 yards and four of those landed inside the 20-yard line.

SECOND TEAM

DB: Theus Fountain

Freshman, Notasulga

5-7, 135

Holding down the secondary for the Blue Devils, Fountain had 38 solo tackles and three sacks in addition to forcing two fumbles and recovering one as Notasulga batted in a strong Region 4.

DB: Quinn Denson

Senior, Lee-Scott Academy

6-1, 170

At safety for the Warriors, Denson had 52 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions. In nine of Lee-Scott’s 12 games, the defense held its opponents to single-digit or zero points.

DB: Pierce Edwards

Senior, Glenwood

5-10, 180

Logging 49 total tackles, Edwards averaged 4.1 tackles per game through the 12 games this season. Going all the way to the AISA state championship with the Gators, the senior added two tackles for loss and defended nine passes.

DB: Antojuan Woody

Senior, Dadeville

5-9, 162

A two-way player for the Tigers, Woody had 20 solo tackles and three interceptions in addition to 378 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns on offense. In eight of its 11 games, the Dadeville defense held its opponent to 14 points or less.

ATH: Ben Cooper

Senior, Springwood

6-0, 160

Cooper played quarterback and DB for the Wildcats, logging 29 total tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception. On offense, he also passed for 972 yards for a 63% completion rate.

LB: Avontae Wilson

Senior, Dadeville

6-2, 215

A tight end with the skill to impact the game on both sides, Wilson had 36 solo tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks. The senior was on a defense that, in eight of its 11 games, held its opponent to 14 points or less.

LB: Gage LeBlanc

Senior, Southern Prep

6-0, 190

LeBlanc locked down the secondary for the Fighting Rangers in a season that saw them hold three opponents to shutouts. He logged 87 tackles and four sacks, also scoring one safety in his final year at Southern Prep.

LB: Buster Coker

Senior, Chambers Academy

5-10, 170

Coker logged 49 total tackles at linebacker in addition to rushing for 578 yards and seven touchdowns on offense. In five of the Rebels’ 12 games, the defense held their opponents to single-digit or zero points.

LB: Tyler Porterfield

Senior, Glenwood

6-2, 210

Porterfield finished his season with 71 total tackles, averaging 7.9 tackles per game and adding three tackles for loss. He also deflected three passed and recorded one sack in a season where six opponents were held to 13 points or less.

LB: Taysean Darden

Senior, Lanett

5-9, 230

Disruptive across the board, Darden had 61 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. In addition, he also had 10 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

DL: Davis Fugate

Senior, Southern Prep

6-0, 190

Playing defensive end for the Fighting Rangers, Fugate logged 70 total tackles, 14 sacks and forced four fumbles in his senior year. The Southern Prep defense forced three shutouts in 12 games this season.

DL: Zyterrious Dawson

Sophomore, LaFayette

6-1, 225

Logging 71 total tackles, Dawson holds down defensive end for the Bulldogs. He also had seven sacks and nine quarterback hurries, with the LaFayette defense twice holding its opponents to single-digit scoring.

DL: Semaj Williams

Junior, Glenwood

6-1, 220

Williams was dominant this season and has potential to grow next year. The junior recorded 38 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and seven sacks for a combined loss of 20 yards.

DL: Alex Cash

Senior, Lee-Scott Academy

6-5, 225

A large guy whose length was a strength for the Warriors, Cash logged 46 total tackles and nine tackles for loss. Disruptive to quarterbacks, he had four sacks and seven pass break ups.

P: Demetrius Brown

Sophomore, Reeltown

6-0, 195

Gaining experience on special teams in his sophomore year, Brown punted 17 times for the Rebels, averaging over 39 yards per attempt.

Honorable mention: Dorian Pollard, Notasulga; Camden White, Glenwood; Arthur Woods, Reeltown; Keldrick Davis, Notasulga; Xavier Thomas, Reeltown; Jake White, Lee-Scott Academy; Philstavious Dowdell, Dadeville; Zy Collins, Reeltown; Andrew Hahn, Lee-Scott Academy; Dylan Williams, Chambers Academy; Austin Brooks, Chambers Academy; Quinton Cooks, Loachapoka; Cameron Sides, Springwood; Cayden Cook, Springwood; Ryan Ford, Chambers Academy, Jonathan Meyers, Lee-Scott Academy; Xavier Allen, Loachapoka; Francesco Lim, Springwood; Kevin Mason, Southern Prep; Caleb Cole, Southern Prep; Luke Tarver, Chambers Academy; Omor Ponds, Reeltown