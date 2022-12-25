Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Offense, Large Schools

Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's offense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A).

Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News.

FIRST TEAM

QB: Clyde Pittman

Senior, Auburn High

6-0, 190

Holding the school’s record for career and single-season passing touchdowns, Pittman passed for 1,611 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final season with the Tigers. He rushed for an additional 285 yards while leading the team to the state championship game.

RB: DV Williams

Senior, Auburn High

5-11, 175

A steady presence for the Tigers, Williams rushed for 1,045 yards for an average 95 yards per game. His season high was a 168-yard performance, one game that went towards his 16 touchdowns this season.

RB: Jacori Tarver

Junior, Beauregard

6-0, 232

Tarver was a major weapon for Beauregard, rushing for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns. The junior averaged 8.6 yards par carry, a battering ram the Hornets could establish their offense behind.

RB: Zackariah Simmons

Junior, Central Phenix City

5-10, 180

A dual-purpose player, Simmons rushed for an average six yards per carry. He accounted for nine touchdowns while also logging occasional receptions as needed for an offense averaging over 35 points per game.

ATH: Jaylen Epps

Senior, Central Phenix City

6-1, 190

Epps was an effective passer for the Red Devils this season, logging 2,301 yards and 23 touchdowns through the air for an average of 13.9 yards per completion. The senior was also a threat on the ground, rushing for 600 yards and seven touchdowns.

WR: Ean Nation

Junior, Auburn High

5-8, 155

A receiver who returned kickoffs as needed, Nation averaged 14.3 yards per reception on the way to 945 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior campaign. Through eight kickoffs, he averaged 21 yards per return.

WR: Karmello English

Senior, Auburn High

6-1, 190

As the touchdown leader for the Red Devils, English finished with 774 yards, 10 touchdowns through the air and an additional two rushing touchdowns. On the verge of 1,000 all-purpose yards, English averaged 12.1 yards per reception.

WR: Chase Chiles

5-10, 180

Senior, Valley

Chiles was versatile when the Rams needed it, rushing for 165 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, he caught 15 passes for 450 yards and six touchdowns for an average of 30 yards per reception.

WR: Javonn Holman

6-2, 182

Junior, Beauregard

A regular target for a Hornet team that finished second in its region, Holman caught 35 passes in his junior year. Averaging 22.4 yards each, those receptions went for 784 yards and 12 touchdowns.

K: Towns McGough

Junior, Auburn High

6-2, 155

McGough was a lock on special teams for the Tigers, perfect in his 25 extra points and 5-of-six in his field goal attempts. The junior’s big moment came in the state title game when he kicked a season-long 48-yard field goal.

OL: Keyon Cox

Senior, Central Phenix City

6-5, 270

A big body for the Red Devils, the tackle recorded 25 pancake blocks and gave up zero sacks to allow his quarterback to average 240 yards per game. Central averaged over 35 points per game in a tough Region 2.

OL: KD Sewell

Senior, Opelika

6-3, 270

Working at left tackle for the Bulldogs, the senior graded out at 95% on the season with 16 pancake blocks, allowing Opelika quarterback Roman Gagliano to pass for 1,488 yards.

OL: Parker Pritchett

Freshman, Russell County

6-4, 298

A youngster on this list, Pritchett’s size and athleticism didn’t hold him back in his freshman year. He graded out at 85% with 18 pancake blocks for the season.

OL: Avery Ferris

Senior, Auburn High

6-3, 265

Ferris was a three-year starter for the Tigers, grading out at over 90% through the team’s 14 games. He had 76 pancake blocks and was selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.

OL: Austin Gray

Senior, Tallassee

6-3, 245

A solid presence for the Tigers, Gray graded 83% at center. Reliable in his senior year, Gray was able to grade 80% or above in eight of the ten games he played.

SECOND TEAM

QB: AJ Wallace

Senior, Beauregard

6-0, 171

A senior with over 7,000 career yards, Wallace passed for 1,309 yards and 19 touchdowns with his receiver averaging 11 yards per reception. He also rushed for 903 yards and six touchdowns through 12 games.

RB: Drew Pickett

Senior, Russell County

6-0, 195

Rushing for 591 yards and eight touchdowns, Picket can match his run game with his hands. The Alabama-Mississippi All Star added 148 yards and one touchdown to his total.

RB: D.J. Leonard

Senior, Tallassee

5-10, 180

A two-way player who also spent time as a DB, Leonard’s main contribution to the Tigers was 646 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Averaging 16.8 yards per reception, the senior also added 151 yards and a touchdown through the air.

RB: Tyler Flakes

Junior, Auburn High

5-10, 150

Backing up senior Williams, Flakes was a steady second option for the Tigers. He rushed for 540 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per touch.

ATH: Kaden Cooper

Senior, Opelika

6-0, 175

Cooper did it all for the Bulldogs. His major load was on the receiving end, where he had three touchdowns and 491 yards for an average 14.4 yards per reception. He rushed for an additional 118 yards and two touchdowns,

WR: Cameron Bullock

Senior, Russell County

6-2, 180

Averaging 12 yards per reception, Bullock was a route runner Russell County could rely on. With 28 catches this season, the senior had 336 total yards and three touchdowns.

WR: Jamari Miller

Sophomore, Opelika

5-8, 155

A receiver also contributing on special teams, Miller averaged just under nine yards per reception and caught two touchdowns for the Bulldogs. He rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown and returned six kickoffs for 80 yards.

WR: Devyn Pearman

Senior, Smiths Station

5-8, 141

Logging lots of yards in different areas, Pearman averaged 12.75 yards per reception for 306 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for 183 yards and returned five kickoffs for 215 yards.

WR: Cameron Coleman

Junior, Central Phenix City

6-4, 185

Coleman was an explosive option for the Red Devils when the offense needed some life. Averaging 18.2 yards per reception, he had 510 total yards for six touchdowns.

K: Logan Ballew

Senior, Beauregard

5-9, 153

Reliable for the Hornets when they were in need of points on special teams, Ballew was solid. He went 42-of-43 in his extra point attempts and 8-of-10 on field goals, including a 41-yard kick that was his longest of the season.

OL: Riley McLeod

Senior, Beauregard

6-2, 268

Playing guard for the Hornets, McLeod had 26 tackles, 13 for a loss and five sacks to grade out at 84% for the year. Also assisting in 21 tackles, the senior had 38 pancake blocks in his final year.

OL: Eric Patrick

Senior, Auburn High

5-11, 225

Another Tiger with an exceptional season, Patrick graded out at over 90%. The three-year starter had 73 pancake blocks and was selected to play in Alabama’s North-South All-Star game.

OL: Michael Williams Jr.

Senior, Russell County

5-11, 305

A senior who was versatile enough to move around as needed, Williams Jr. played both guard and tackle for the Warriors. He averaged a grade of 84% and had 15 pancake blocks this season, allowing just one sack.

OL: Thad Fields

Senior, Beauregard

6-6, 312

Playing tackle for the Hornets, Fields made his presence known to the defense. He graded 82% for the year and had 42 total pancake blocks in his senior year.

OL: Ameir Bellamy

Senior, Central Phenix City

6-2, 285

Bellamy was a force for the Red Devils, recording 28 pancake blocks for his senior year. He allowed just three sacks and drew only four penalties through the team’s 13 games.

Honorable mention: Roman Gagliano, Opelika; Cam Dooley, Valley; Jackson Greer, Smiths Station; Tyler Ellis, Tallassee; Kelston Tarver, Russell County; Cade Everson, Tallassee; Quentin Brooks, Smiths Station; Denver Harper, Russell County; Daylyn Upshaw, Central Phenix City; Chris Gamble, Beauregard; Jaylin Bibbs, Smiths Station; Logan Blomeyer, Auburn High; Griffin McClean, Auburn High; Micah Cole, Tallassee; Riley Wilson, Beauregard; Trent Pearson, Smiths Station; Josh Childs, Smiths Station; Ethan Paul, Central Phenix City