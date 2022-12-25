Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Offense, Small Schools

Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's offense for small schools (AHSAA Classes 1A-3A and AISA).

Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News.

FIRST TEAM

QB: Dallas Crow

Junior, Glenwood

5-10, 165

A dynamic quarterback for the Gators, Crow passed for 1,944 yards and 23 touchdowns, completing 61% of his passes. He also rushed for 846 yards and ten touchdowns, averaging 9.2 yards per carry.

RB: Luke Tarver

Senior, Chambers Academy

5-9, 165

Tarver was dominant in his senior year, rushing for 1,079 yards and 20 touchdowns. With 119 carries, he averaged a touchdown every sixth time he got the ball, also averaging nine yards per carry.

RB: Arthur Woods

Junior, Reeltown

5-8, 160

An explosive utility player, Woods ran for 1,145 yards this season, Averaging 9.5 yards per carry, the junior rushed for 16 touchdowns through 12 games.

RB: George Meyers

Senior, Lee-Scott Academy

5-11, 185

A reliable runner who often didn’t need to play after halftime, Meyers rushed for 950 yards and 21 touchdowns in his senior year. On the way to a state championship, Meyers averaged just under nine yards per carry.

ATH: Jamaroun Satterwhite

Senior, Loachapoka

5-10, 180

A do-it-all guy for the Indians, Satterwhite contributed yardage on all fronts. He had 665 receiving yards for seven touchdowns on top of 1,305 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. In addition to those, he also returned punts for 305 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 210 yards and three touchdowns on kickoff returns.

WR: Philstavious Dowdell

Senior, Dadeville

5-10, 162

An explosive player, Dowdell had 308 receiving yards for three touchdowns. He averaged 25.7 yards per reception and rushed for an additional 131 yards and one touchdown. He also returned 11 punts for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

WR: Jake White

Junior, Lee-Scott Academy

5-10, 175

White was a speedy player who carved out a role in his junior year. He had 693 receiving yards for seven touchdowns in addition to 204 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Returning kickoffs for the Warriors, White averaged 40 yards per return and had one touchdown from those.

WR: Cayden Cook

Senior, Springwood

6-0, 245

Adding 14 touchdowns in his senior year, Cook could play tight end or halfback as needed. Averaging 8.2 yards per carry, he rushed for 402 yards in addition to 306 receiving yards, averaging 19.1 yards per reception.

WR: Joshua Bledsoe

Senior, LaFayette

6-1, 190

Bledsoe was a weapon on both offense and special teams. Returning three kickoffs for touchdowns, he also had 735 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. The senior averaged 25.3 yards per reception.

K: Noah Hands

Junior, Chambers Academy

5-11, 175

Needed most often for extra points alongside an efficient offense, Hands went 46-of-47 on his extra point attempts. Kick field goals very rarely, he went 2-of-three on his attempts this season.

OL: Lane Burns

Senior, Reeltown

6-0, 270

Blocking for an offense that outscored its opponents by an average 26.6 points per game, Burns was indispensable for the Rebels. Quarterback Jake Hornsby was able to complete 59% of his passed for 678 yards.

OL: Logan Dillard

Senior, Reeltown

6-4, 285

Massive both physically and in his contributions, Dillard blocked and provided space for an offense that averaged 37.5 and had a quarterback who passed for 678 yards.

OL: Greyson Bonner

Senior, Chambers Academy

6-4, 250

A two-year starter at center, Bonner’s season featured 36 pancake blocks on an offensive line that supported two running backs who rushed for over 1,000 yards.

OL: Joseph Horne

Senior, Lee-Scott Academy

6-4, 230

Playing two ways for the state champion Warriors, Horne graded over 90% in each game and had 11 pancake blocks in his senior season. On the defensive side, he added 19 solo tackles, 22 assisted tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

OL: Ken Oliver

Senior, LaFayette

5-10, 220

Oliver is a player the Bulldogs will certainly miss. A three-year starter, he recorded nine pancake blocks through nine games in his senior year.

SECOND TEAM

QB: Quinjavis Nelms

Sophomore, Loachapoka

5-9, 155

A talented young player with solid receivers to rely on, Nelms passed for 1,343 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. That support didn’t limit him, though, and he rushed for an additional 168 yards and five touchdowns.

RB: Braxton Yerta

Sophomore, Chambers Academy

5-9, 175

With a pair of seniors playing beside him, Yerta learned from his elders and carved out a role of his own. He ran for 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns for an average of 15.8 yards per carry.

RB: Andrew Hahn

Junior, Lee-Scott Academy

5-10, 165

A shifty runner who knew how to stay on his feet, Hahn’s junior campaign features 883 yards and 12 touchdowns in 67 carries, got for an average of 13.2 yards per touch. He also caught two touchdowns and added 154 yards in the air.

RB: Jermarkest “JT” Banks

Senior, Glenwood

5-11, 210

With over 1,000 all-purpose yards this season, the bulk of Banks’ contributions cane via 976 yards on the ground. Averaging 8.2 yards per carry, the senior ran in 16 touchdowns for the Gators.

ATH: Jonathan Johnson

Senior, Springwood

6-0, 175

A major offensive weapon for the Wildcats, Johnson rushed for 1,476 yards and finished his season with 22 touchdowns. On 112 carries, he averaged 13.2 yards each time he logged a carry.

WR: Jaxon Milam

Senior, Glenwood

5-11, 190

Milam was an explosive receiver for the Gators, logging 17 receptions for 293 yards, an average of 17.2 yards per reception. His longest went for 42 yards and he finished with four touchdowns.

WR: Kris Crayton

Senior, Notasulga

5-10, 155

Crayton was an explosive player for Notasulga in the air. Averaging 21.7 yards per reception, the senior finished his season with 325 receiving yards and two touchdowns in addition to 135 rushing yards.

WR: Connor Spain

Senior, Reeltown

6-0, 165

The leading receiver for the Rebels, Spain had 309 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned kicks on special teams, averaging 23.7 yards per return and bringing two back for touchdowns.

WR: Malik Flournoy

Senior, LaFayette

5-6, 165

Flournoy was a player the Bulldogs could use for large gains. With 555 receiving yards, the senior had five touchdowns and averaged 25.2 yards per reception.

K: Matthew Rolader

Junior, Lee-Scott Academy

5-8, 160

A player who was certainly needed more for extra points than field goals, Rolader went 69-of-72 on his extra point attempts. He also added three field goals, including a season-long 37-yard field goal.

OL: Jabari Foster

Senior, Loachapoka

6-1, 230

Foster was an experienced leader for the Indians. The senior could play both sides of the ball as needed but still reached an 80% grade for the majority of the season.

OL: Trestin Garrett

Senior, Springwood

6-1, 270

An experienced guy holding down the line on a team that went all the way to the state championship game, Garrett graded out at 91% for his senior season.

OL: Jake Owens

Junior, Chambers Academy

6-3, 265

A dominant blocker for the Rebels, Owens cleared the way for two running backs to rush for over 1,000 yards each through 12 games.

OL: Levi Waldrop

Senior, Chambers Academy

6-2, 240

An excellent pulling guard who finishes as a two-year starter, Waldrop blocked for an offense that averaged over 34 yards per game and featured two running backs who rushed for over 1,000 yards.

OL: Mason Hiller

Junior, Lee-Scott Academy

6-4, 285

Grading over 90% in each game, Hiller also added 15 pancake blocks for the Warriors’ offense. In his first year starting for the Warriors, the junior blocked for an offense that outscored its opponents by an average of 37.2 points each week.

Honorable mention: Gabe Abernathy, Dadeville; Tyler Colvin, Dadeville; Jake Hornsby, Reeltown; Ben Cooper, Springwood; Kevin Mason, Southern Prep; Elijah Rogers, Notasulga; Aaron Burton, Glenwood; Gage LeBlanc, Southern Prep; Buster Coker, Chambers Academy; Omor Ponds, Reeltown; Ga’kuan Palmar, Loachapoka; Caleb Cole, Southern Prep; Antojuan Woody, Dadeville; Xavier Thomas, Reeltown; Alajawon Whitfield, Lanett; Zy Collins, Reeltown; Mason McCraine, Glenwood; Avontae Wilson, Dadeville; Levi Waldrop, Chambers Academy; Jordan Rudolph, Loachapoka; Ran Norman, Loachapoka; Ben Graham, Glenwood; Will Johns, Dadeville