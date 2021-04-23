Opelika baseball comes up short against Spanish Fort in the Class 6A playoffs

The Opelika Bulldogs’ season came to a close at home Friday night.
The Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with Spanish Fort in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs and dropped consecutive games 4-1 and 6-0. The losses leave Opelika with a final record of 14-16.
Opelika had its chances in Friday’s first game, but time and again missed opportunities proved costly.
The Bulldogs fell behind in the top of the second on Matthew Thompson’s RBI single to center field. The Toros stretched their lead to a four in the next inning courtesy an infield error by Opelika followed by Thompson’s two-RBI single down the right field line.
Thompson ended Game 1 by going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Opelika answered Spanish Fort’s outburst in the bottom of the third.
Jonathan Chase doubled to right field, and two batters later Paul Goodman brought him home with an RBI double to center field. The Bulldogs loaded the bases with two outs but were unable to strike for any more runs due to a strikeout.
Goodman was 1-for-3 with an RBI in the loss.
The inability to capitalize with runners on base repeated itself over and over again for Opelika. The Bulldogs stranded 13 runners in Game 1, including leaving the bases loaded twice.
Those issues didn’t help Opelika starting pitcher Kydylan Ligon, who threw three innings with six hits, four earned runs and three strikeouts. He was relieved by JT McArdle, who allowed three hits and no runs with four strikeouts in four innings of work.
Now needing a win in Game 2 to keep the season alive, Opelika instead endured a disastrous inning early on from which it could not recover.
Eleven Spanish Fort hitters came to the plate in a second inning that saw the Toros put up six runs courtesy three hits and three walks. The inning, which was highlighted by Pierce Dutton’s two-RBI double to center field, put the Bulldogs in serious jeopardy of elimination.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the task they faced proved too much. Opelika failed to plate a single runner in Game 2 as Spanish Fort advanced to the second round. The Toros will play the winner of Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Stanhope Elmore next week.