Opelika baseball comes up short against Spanish Fort in the Class 6A playoffs

The Opelika Bulldogs’ season came to a close at home Friday night.

The Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with Spanish Fort in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs and dropped consecutive games 4-1 and 6-0. The losses leave Opelika with a final record of 14-16.

Opelika had its chances in Friday’s first game, but time and again missed opportunities proved costly.

The Bulldogs fell behind in the top of the second on Matthew Thompson’s RBI single to center field. The Toros stretched their lead to a four in the next inning courtesy an infield error by Opelika followed by Thompson’s two-RBI single down the right field line.

Thompson ended Game 1 by going 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Opelika answered Spanish Fort’s outburst in the bottom of the third.

Jonathan Chase doubled to right field, and two batters later Paul Goodman brought him home with an RBI double to center field. The Bulldogs loaded the bases with two outs but were unable to strike for any more runs due to a strikeout.

Goodman was 1-for-3 with an RBI in the loss.